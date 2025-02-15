Open Extended Reactions

The Seattle Storm have acquired guard Lexie Brown and a 2025 third-round pick for two second-round draft picks.

In the trade, announced Friday, the Los Angeles Sparks received the No. 21 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft in April and Seattle's second-round 2027 selection.

Brown, 30, was the No. 9 pick in the 2018 draft by the Connecticut Sun and spent one season there. She moved on to the Minnesota Lynx (2019-20), Chicago Sky (2021) and Sparks (2022-24).

She won the WNBA championship in her one year in Chicago.

Last season in Los Angeles, Brown appeared in 16 games (eight starts) and averaged 8.1 points and 3.3 assists. Her best career year came in 2023, when she averaged 12.4 points per game and shot 41.5% from 3-point range.

"We want to thank Lexie for all she's done for the Sparks and the Los Angeles community," Sparks general manager Raegan Pebley said. "She has invested a tremendous amount of her heart and soul. We wish Lexie success as she continues her career in Seattle."

In 151 career games, Brown has averages of 6.3 points and 1.8 assists.