Las Vegas has already hosted some important and exciting early season games, but nothing tops next week's Players Era Women's Championship, a chance for players to earn NIL money and for teams to separate themselves from the other elite squads in the country.

Four of the nation's best -- Duke, South Carolina, Texas and UCLA -- meet up at Michelob ULTRA Arena, the home of the WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces, on Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day to compete in a Final Four-caliber event.

That's the highlight of the holiday week tournaments and games -- but far from the only meaningful and intriguing action around the country and across the globe over the next 10 days. Games from Puerto Rico to Cancun and from Florida to Texas help create one of the best stretches on the basketball calendar this season.

Many of these games will have far-reaching implications into March and could be the difference between being in or out of the NCAA tournament field.

It's a crowded sports calendar this time of year, but this is your guide to the best games and how to watch them. And come back after the final whistle to see how the game ended and for analysis on how it might impact March.

All times Eastern

Thursday

Baylor vs. Iowa

9 p.m., ESPN2, WBCA Showcase (Orlando, Fla.)

A full week before Thanksgiving, the WBCA Showcase at the The ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort gets the holiday hoops feast started with a top-25 matchup. The No. 7 Bears already have a pair of good wins on their résumé, making this a bigger game for the No. 19 Hawkeyes, who are looking for their first. Both teams are 4-0; one of their perfect seasons will end Thursday.

Friday

Michigan vs. UConn

8 p.m., FOX, Hall of Fame Showcase (Uncasville, Conn.)

Syracuse and Utah tip off the event (5 p.m., FS2), but this is the marquee game of the two days at Mohegan Sun -- and it got even bigger after Michigan's 39-point win over Notre Dame last Saturday.

Saturday

Miami vs. Iowa

8 p.m., ESPN+, WBCA Showcase (Orlando, Fla.)

The Hawkeyes get two notable games in Orlando. A Hurricanes team with 12 new players gets its first true test.

Sunday

Utah vs. UConn

2:30 p.m., FS1, Hall of Fame Showcase (Uncasville, Conn.)

The Utes are another potential bubble team that needs a boost. Winning is not essential here, but a good performance against the No. 1 team in the country will be enough to help.

Washington State vs. Missouri

3 p.m., ESPN+, WBCA Showcase (Orlando, Fla.)

The WBCA Showcase wraps up with this single game on Sunday. The Tigers need to string together some wins after falling to Kansas over the weekend if they want to remain in bubble contention before SEC play begins.

Monday

Belmont vs. Ohio State

11 a.m., FloHoops, Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo, Goombay Division (Nassau, Bahamas)

The Buckeyes weren't able to hang with UConn last Sunday, making this game that much more important. Ohio State's Jaloni Cambridge against Belmont's deep and experienced backcourt is the matchup to watch.

Minnesota vs. South Florida

4 p.m., FloHoops, Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo, Junkanoo Division (Nassau, Bahamas)

If the Bulls want to be in the running for an at-large bid, this is the kind of game they need to win. Minnesota has many more opportunities for résumé wins in the Big Ten, but a good showing in the Bahamas sets up the Gophers nicely.

Tuesday

Emerald Coast Classic, Bay Bracket championship game

1:30 p.m., FloHoops (Destin, Fla.)

Mississippi State and Middle Tennessee will be favored to get here. Winning both games is especially important to the Bulldogs, who have gotten off to a good start but need to build up the win total with the SEC gauntlet awaiting.

Oregon vs. Saint Mary's

2:30 p.m., FloHoops, Hoopfest Women's Basketball Classic (Frisco, Texas)

The Gaels and the Ducks have gotten off to good starts against the softer parts of their schedules, so this Thanksgiving trip provides some key tests. Oregon can't afford a stumble because December brings games against Oregon State, UCLA, Stanford and Michigan.

Texas A&M vs. Colorado

7 p.m., BallerTV, Hawaii North Shore Showcase (Laie, Hawaii)

Ny'Ceara Pryor, who dominated for three years at Sacred Heart, has made her way to a Power 4 school with the Aggies. She's filling the stat sheet, leading the team in points, assists and steals.

Emerald Coast Classic, Beach Bracket championship game

7:30 p.m., FloHoops (Destin, Fla.)

Virginia and Nebraska are the favorites to meet for the Beach Bracket title. A backcourt meeting of the Cavaliers' Kymora Johnson, one of the underrated players in the country, against the Huskers' Britt Prince is worth tuning in to see.

Wednesday

Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo, Goombay Division championship game

1:30 p.m., FloHoops (Nassau, Bahamas)

West Virginia will likely get the Belmont-Ohio State winner. After beating Duke with just five players in the second half last week, the Mountaineers are getting much more attention.

Texas vs. UCLA

2 p.m., truTV, Players Era Championship (Las Vegas)

This is the event of the week -- and possibly the event of the season prior to March. The Bruins have already had a difficult nonconference schedule with wins over Oklahoma and North Carolina, but nothing on their entire schedule matches the quality of the Longhorns.

Joyce Edwards and South Carolina and Madison Booker and Texas join Duke and UCLA in the Players Era field in Las Vegas. Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire

Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo, Junkanoo Division championship game

4 or 6:30 p.m., FloHoops (Nassau, Bahamas)

If Alabama survives Harvard on Monday, the Crimson Tide will have a game against either South Florida or Minnesota that could have significant bubble implications in March.

Duke vs. South Carolina

4:30 p.m., truTV, Players Era Championship (Las Vegas)

As we were saying, nothing on UCLA's schedule matches the quality of the Longhorns ... unless the Bruins end up meeting the Gamecocks in the Players Era final on Thursday. Duke, meanwhile, has gotten off to a slow start and needs some redemption after losses to Baylor and West Virginia. This is that opportunity.

Maryland vs. Kentucky

6:30 p.m., FloHoops, Puerto Rico Shootout (Carolina, Puerto Rico)

Easily the best game of the Puerto Rico Shootout, the Terps and Wildcats meet in the final game of Day One. Both programs are having success on the fly after major personnel changes in the offseason. Kentucky will play Louisville right before heading south, and Maryland has already beaten Princeton, but this will be the biggest test for either team thus far.

Cal vs. Auburn

7:30 p.m., FloHoops, Hoopfest Women's Basketball Classic (Frisco, Texas)

These are two teams on the periphery of the bubble -- and they'll only stay there with a pair of wins in Texas. Auburn plays UTSA and Cal meets Grand Canyon two days earlier.

Thursday, Nov. 27

South Dakota State vs. North Carolina

11 a.m., Flo Hoops, Cancun Challenge (Cancun, Mexico)

Apart from the Players Era Championship, this is the best event of Thanksgiving week. The Jackrabbits and Tar Heels lead off a great first day. South Dakota State's Brooklyn Meyer is off to a great start and ranks among the national leaders in scoring. North Carolina's success starts with defense. The winner of that matchup likely wins the game.

NC State vs. Green Bay

4 p.m. ET, FloHoops, Cancun Challenge (Cancun, Mexico)

The Wolfpack and Phoenix also represent a contrast in styles. NC State wants to run. Green Bay likes to control the pace. This is a dangerous game for the Wolfpack, who can't afford any more nonconference losses if they want a top-four seed in the NCAA tournament.

Players Era championship game

8 p.m. ET, truTV (Las Vegas)

No matter how this shakes out and what the matchup is in this game, a clear No. 2 team in the country will emerge from this first-of-its-kind women's event.

Richmond vs. TCU

9 p.m., Flo Hoops, Cancun Challenge (Cancun, Mexico)

Coming off the most successful season in program history, and with All-American candidate Maggie Doogan back, the expectations are high for Richmond. Four games removed from a 29-point loss at Texas on Nov. 7, this represents a chance to check the Spiders' progress. The pieces have come together quickly for the Horned Frogs, who should be unbeaten heading into Big 12 play with a win over the Spiders.

Oregon State vs. Vanderbilt

9 p.m., ESPN+, Paradise Jam (U.S. Virgin Islands)

Scott Rueck always seems to find a way at Oregon State -- and how he defends Vanderbilt's Mikayla Blakes will be another test. After the Beavers' win over Illinois, they are back in the NCAA tournament hunt.

play 0:18 Mikayla Blakes eases in long jumper for Vandy Mikayla Blakes eases in long jumper for Vandy

Players Era consolation game

10:30 p.m., truTV (Las Vegas)

Despite the quality of the opponents at the Players Era Championship, two losses in Las Vegas would be devastating to No. 1 seed aspirations -- or possibly even No. 2 seed prospects given how many more challenges in and out of conference await the Blue Devils, Bruins, Gamecocks and Longhorns.

Friday, Nov. 28

Iowa State vs. Marquette

11 a.m., FloHoops, Coconut Hoops (Fort Myers, Fla.)

The Cyclones won't have been challenged until this trip to Florida. Marquette was dominated by Minnesota two weeks ago and should approach this game with some desperation if the NCAA tournament is part of the Golden Eagles' future.

play 1:19 Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Milwaukee Panthers: Game Highlights Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Milwaukee Panthers: Game Highlights

Indiana vs. Gonzaga

1 :30 p.m., FloHoops, Coconut Hoops (Fort Myers, Fla.)

Allie Turner of Gonzaga and Indiana's Shay Ciezki are two of the best small guards in the country. Ciezki is off to a fast start and is one of the best 3-point shooters in the nation.

Kansas vs. Georgia

7:30 p.m., ION, Fort Myers Classic (Fort Myers, Fla.)

Neither team was on the NCAA tournament radar until a combined 9-0 start to the season. This could be the game that proves whether postseason hopes are realistic.

Saturday, Nov. 29

Oklahoma State vs. Miami

11 a.m., FloHoops, Cayman Islands Classic (Grand Town, Cayman Islands)

Expect plenty of points to be scored in this one. The Cowgirls hit the 100-point mark four times in their first five games.

South Dakota State vs. Kansas State

11 a.m., FloHoops, Cancun Challenge (Cancun, Mexico)

Spin the wheel again in Cancun and more good matchups emerge. The Wildcats have eight players averaging at or around seven points per game. That kind of balance will help against a SDSU defense that is consistently good, especially in the halfcourt, under coach Aaron Johnston.

Paradise Jam, Island Division championship game

1 p.m. or 3:30 p.m., ESPN+ (U.S. Virgin Islands)

The Vanderbilt-Oregon State winner will meet either BYU or Virginia Tech. Regardless of the matchup, this game will have meaning. If the Beavers come out of the Paradise Jam with two wins, they are not only the clear WCC favorite but also in a position to earn an at-large bid. The Hokies won't likely threaten for the top of the ACC, but their at-large chances increase significantly with a championship here.

North Carolina vs. Columbia

1:30 p.m., FloHoops, Cancun Challenge (Cancun, Mexico)

The Lions' Riley Weiss scored 24 points in an NCAA tournament win over Washington last season. If you missed that, here is another chance to watch Weiss, who is having an even better junior season.

George Mason vs. Ole Miss

3 p.m., BallerTV, Dayton Beach Classic (Dayton, Fla.)

If the Atlantic 10 is going to get multiple bids to the NCAA tournament like it did a year ago, George Mason is the key. A game at Maryland right before this trip to Florida and this matchup with Ole Miss gives the Patriots their two biggest opportunities for a foundational résumé win.

Georgia Tech vs. Florida

5:00 p.m. ET, FloHoops, Cayman Islands Classic (Grand Town, Cayman Islands)

In the four games with sophomore Liv McGill, the Gators have scored at least 87 points. In the game she missed with a leg injury, they scored 54. If she's on the floor, Florida is a must-watch.

Paradise Jam, Reef Division championship game

8:30 p.m., ESPN+ (U.S. Virgin Islands)

LSU and Washington State is the likely matchup here. The Tigers' nonconference schedule once again doesn't provide many challenges, and the Cougars are struggling this season. But this might be a chance to see MiLaysia Fulwiley in her new surroundings. She's leading LSU in scoring despite still coming off the bench.

play 1:19 LSU Tigers vs. Tulane Green Wave: Game Highlights LSU Tigers vs. Tulane Green Wave: Game Highlights

Sunday, Nov. 30

Coconut Hoops, Blue Heron Division championship game

11 a.m. or 1:30 p.m., FloHoops (Fort Myers, Fla.)

An Indiana-Iowa State meeting seems most likely here, and the Hoosiers have some size to throw at Cyclones' star Audi Crooks, who already has a 43-point game this season.

Coconut Hoops, Great Egret Division championship game

4 or 6:30 p.m., FloHoops (Fort Myers, Fla.)

With their fast pace, ability to shoot and the addition of freshman Aaliyah Chavez, Oklahoma is fun to watch. The Sooners meeting Florida State here is the likely matchup in one of the final games of the weekend.

Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo, Junkanoo Division championship game

6:30 p.m., FloHoops (Nassau, Bahamas)

Michigan State and Clemson will be the big favorites to meet in this one. The Tigers' early losses were to South Carolina and Louisville, but they played well for long stretches in both. The Spartans opened the season by scoring at least 92 points in four straight games, led by Grace VanSlooten and the best assist totals in the country.