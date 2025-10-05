        <
          Xavier Woods biography, WWE titles and career accolades

          Courtesy of WWE
          • ESPN
          Oct 5, 2025, 05:43 PM

          Xavier Woods

          • D.O.B.: Sept. 4, 1986

          • Billed height: 5-foot-11

          • Billed weight: 205 pounds

          • Billed from: Atlanta, Georgia

          • Signature moves: Honor Roll, Lost in the Woods, Shining Wizard, UpUpDwnDwn, Midnight Hour

          • Catchphrase: "We are your W-W-E Tag Team Champions", "New...Day Rocks!"

          • WWE main roster debut: Nov. 18, 2013

          • College: Furman University/Capella University

          WWE Accolades

          • Two-time WWE tag team champion (with Big E and Kofi Kingston; first win on April 26, 2015 (Extreme Rules)

          • Seven-time WWE SmackDown tag team champion (with Big E and Kofi Kingston); first win on July 23, 2017 (Battleground)

          • Two-time WWE Raw tag team champion (with Kofi Kingston); first win on Oct. 12, 2020 (Traded with The Street Profits following 2020 WWE Draft, on Monday Night Raw)

          Other Notes

          • One-time TNA world tag team champion

          • Graduate of Furman University, with a master's degree in psychology and a bachelor's degree in philosophy

          • Started up a YouTube channel called 'UpUpDownDown' in 2015 that involves Woods gaming with WWE colleagues and friends

          • Featured on ESPN as part of an E:60 special called "Behind the Curtain", which highlights the lives of NXT performers