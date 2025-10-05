Xavier Woods biography, WWE titles and career accolades

Xavier Woods
D.O.B.: Sept. 4, 1986
Billed height: 5-foot-11
Billed weight: 205 pounds
Billed from: Atlanta, Georgia
Signature moves: Honor Roll, Lost in the Woods, Shining Wizard, UpUpDwnDwn, Midnight Hour
Catchphrase: "We are your W-W-E Tag Team Champions", "New...Day Rocks!"
WWE main roster debut: Nov. 18, 2013
College: Furman University/Capella University
WWE Accolades
Two-time WWE tag team champion (with Big E and Kofi Kingston; first win on April 26, 2015 (Extreme Rules)
Seven-time WWE SmackDown tag team champion (with Big E and Kofi Kingston); first win on July 23, 2017 (Battleground)
Two-time WWE Raw tag team champion (with Kofi Kingston); first win on Oct. 12, 2020 (Traded with The Street Profits following 2020 WWE Draft, on Monday Night Raw)
Other Notes
One-time TNA world tag team champion
Graduate of Furman University, with a master's degree in psychology and a bachelor's degree in philosophy
Started up a YouTube channel called 'UpUpDownDown' in 2015 that involves Woods gaming with WWE colleagues and friends
Featured on ESPN as part of an E:60 special called "Behind the Curtain", which highlights the lives of NXT performers