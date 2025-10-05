        <
          Kofi Kingston biography, WWE titles and career accolades

          WWE
          • ESPN
          Oct 5, 2025, 04:33 PM

          Kofi Kingston

          • D.O.B.: Aug. 14, 1981

          • Billed height: 6-foot

          • Billed weight: 212 pounds

          • Billed from: Ghana, West Africa

          • Signature moves: Trouble in Paradise, S.O.S., UpUpDwnDwn, Midnight Hour

          • Nickname: "The Dreadlocked Dynamo"

          • Catchphrase: "Boom, Boom, Boom", "New...Day Rocks!"

          • WWE main roster debut: Jan. 22, 2008

          • College: Boston College

          WWE Accolades

          • One-time WWE champion; won on April 7, 2019 (WrestleMania 35)

          • Six-time WWE/Raw tag team champion (with Big E & Xavier Woods [2x], Woods [2x], Evan Bourne, R-Truth); first win on Aug. 22, 2011 (Monday Night Raw)

          • One-time world tag team champion (with CM Punk); won on Oct. 27, 2008 (Monday Night Raw)

          • Six-time WWE SmackDown tag team champion (with Big E & Xavier Woods); first win on July 23, 2017 (Battleground)

          • Four-time Intercontinental champion; first win on June 29, 2008 (Night of Champions)

          • Three-time United States champion; first win on June 1, 2009 (Monday Night Raw)

          • One-time Slammy Award winner