Kofi Kingston biography, WWE titles and career accolades

Kofi Kingston
D.O.B.: Aug. 14, 1981
Billed height: 6-foot
Billed weight: 212 pounds
Billed from: Ghana, West Africa
Signature moves: Trouble in Paradise, S.O.S., UpUpDwnDwn, Midnight Hour
Nickname: "The Dreadlocked Dynamo"
Catchphrase: "Boom, Boom, Boom", "New...Day Rocks!"
WWE main roster debut: Jan. 22, 2008
College: Boston College
WWE Accolades
One-time WWE champion; won on April 7, 2019 (WrestleMania 35)
Six-time WWE/Raw tag team champion (with Big E & Xavier Woods [2x], Woods [2x], Evan Bourne, R-Truth); first win on Aug. 22, 2011 (Monday Night Raw)
One-time world tag team champion (with CM Punk); won on Oct. 27, 2008 (Monday Night Raw)
Six-time WWE SmackDown tag team champion (with Big E & Xavier Woods); first win on July 23, 2017 (Battleground)
Four-time Intercontinental champion; first win on June 29, 2008 (Night of Champions)
Three-time United States champion; first win on June 1, 2009 (Monday Night Raw)
One-time Slammy Award winner