Skip to main content
Skip to navigation
<
>
Menu
ESPN
Search
scores
You have come to the ESPN Africa edition, for other ESPN editions, click above.
Football
NBA
NFL
MLB
Cricket
Boxing
Rugby
…
F1
MMA
Olympic Sports
NBA G League
Tennis
NHL
NRL
Cycling
Golf
WWE
NASCAR
IndyCar
NCAAF
NCAAM
NCAAW
X Games
Netball
Fantasy
More ESPN
WWE
Home
WrestleMania 39
Schedule
Wrestler profiles
WWE title history
Tickets
WWE SmackDown women's championship history
2h
WWE Raw tag team championship history
2h
WWE SmackDown tag team championship history
2h
WWE title history
2h
ESPN.com
WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1 results: Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens dethrone The Usos
2h
Marc Raimondi
Meet the real Bloodline: How Roman Reigns and his family took over professional wrestling
2d
Marc Raimondi
A lapsed fan's guide to WrestleMania 39: All eyes on The Bloodline, John Cena's return and Logan Paul
3d
Greg Wyshynski
WWE superstar profile: Cody Rhodes
3d
ESPN.com
Everything you need to know about WrestleMania 39
3d
'The MVP of WWE': Sami Zayn's rise from masked indie wrestler to main event show stealer
3d
Mike Coppinger
WrestleMania 39: How Cody Rhodes' departure and return to WWE changed an industry
4d
David Dennis Jr.
Bianca, Charlotte and Rhea are ushering in the next 'Powerhouse' era of women's wrestling
5d
ESPN.com
Former Clemson QB Bryant and Baylor's Vital among 50 to attend WWE tryout
6d
Adam Rittenberg
WrestleMania 39: Daniel Cormier ranks his favorite matches on the card
6d
Daniel Cormier
WWE SmackDown women's championship history
Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to become the SmackDown women's champion.
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Facebook
Twitter
Facebook Messenger
Email
4:17 AM GMT
Facebook
Twitter
Facebook Messenger
Pinterest
Email
print