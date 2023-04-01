WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1 live results and analysis

It has been 18 years since WWE last brought its annual marquee event to Southern California, as the 39th edition of WrestleMania will touch down at SoFi Stadium for a weekend extravaganza in Inglewood.

Saturday's action begins with the return of John Cena, who will face Austin Theory for the United States championship. The night will wrap up with the next installment in one of the most heated feuds around as The Usos defend the undisputed tag team titles against Kevin Owens and former "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn.

The SmackDown women's title will also be up for grabs as Charlotte Flair looks to retain her belt against Rhea Ripley. Ripley earned the title shot by winning the women's Royal Rumble in January.

The other four matches include a six-woman tag team match (Trish Stratus, Lita and Becky Lynch vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky), Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Logan Paul, Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio and a tag team showcase bout between Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders

Follow along as Marc Raimondi breaks down all the action as it happens.