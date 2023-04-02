WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2 live results and analysis

Editor's note: For results of WrestleMania Night 1, click here.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - The Bloodline is down some championship belts after the first night of WrestleMania 39. Will that trend continue?

Roman Reigns puts his undisputed WWE Universal championship on the line Sunday against Cody Rhodes in the main event of the second night of WrestleMania at SoFi Stadium. Reigns has held the Universal title for 945 days, one of the longest runs with the top title in the modern era.

Rhodes has never won a WWE world title -- and neither has anyone in his storied family, including his father, the legend Dusty Rhodes. Cody got the title shot by winning the Royal Rumble match in January and he is undefeated since returning to WWE in 2022 after six years away from the promotion during which he helped found AEW.

On Saturday night, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens dethroned Reigns' cousins The Usos, winning the undisputed WWE tag team titles. The Bloodline could be showing some cracks.

In addition to the Reigns vs. Rhodes main event, Bianca Belair defends her WWE Raw women's title Sunday night against Asuka. Belair has held the belt for 365 days, dating back to her beating Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 last year. Also on the card, former seven-time WWE champion Brock Lesnar takes on the gigantic, 7-foot-3, 400-plus pound Omos and Gunther defends his WWE Intercontinental belt against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in a three-way match.

Follow along as Marc Raimondi breaks down all the drama at SoFi Stadium on Sunday night.