Wrestling world pays tribute to WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik

The pro wrestling world has lost one of its iconic characters. The Iron Sheik, a staple of WWE and WCW from 1979-2010, died on Wednesday. He was 81.

Born Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri in Iran in 1942, Sheik went on to become a WWE Hall of Famer. He was a legendary wrestling heel and had notable rivalries with Sgt. Slaughter and Hulk Hogan. Sheik won the WWF Heavyweight Championship in 1983 and became the only Iranian champion in WWE history.

The Iron Sheik also purportedly originated the word "jabroni" in wrestling parlance that was later made famous by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

With news of his death, the wrestling world paid tribute to Sheik:

WWE is saddened to learn that Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, known the world over as WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, at age 81.



WWE extends its condolences to The Iron Sheik's family, friends and fans.https://t.co/FGE0yKeuWA pic.twitter.com/yVLpLObxFA — WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2023

Rest in Power, Uncle Sheiky ❤️

Thank you for paving the way 🙏🏾

Love, light and strength to Caryl & the ohana x pic.twitter.com/p9c9wwQz6U — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 7, 2023

My Dear Friend Khosrow Vaziri!!! We Started Wrestling Together In 1972. Seems Like So Long Ago! We Crossed Paths So Many Times Over The Years & You Were Always So Entertaining. The Greatest Line You Ever Said To Me In 1972: "If I Had Your Hair, I Would Be With Elizabeth Taylor!"... pic.twitter.com/MG4PO69wP1 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) June 7, 2023

REMEMBERING THE IRON SHEIK



The wrestling world lost a true legend today, with the passing of Khosrow Vaziri, better known to fans across the globe as The Iron Sheik. Although I never got to know The Sheik well, I was fortunate to have been on hand for two of his most iconic... pic.twitter.com/mVMqTaeXtE — Mick Foley (@foleyispod) June 7, 2023

RIP to my old friend The Iron Sheik.



A true icon and someone who left a mark on wrestling that can never be erased. Another great one gone. pic.twitter.com/SfTziHjwkR — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) June 7, 2023

The legend. An all-time great performer and WWE Hall of Famer who brought his character to life and transcended our business.



My condolences to The Iron Sheik's family, friends and fans. — Triple H (@TripleH) June 7, 2023

What a legend. Condolences to his friends and family. Any time I get to see or use Persian Meels for a workout, I think of the Iron Sheik. He was a great performer! Wrestlers should continue to study his body of work. https://t.co/2Quks4BVPK — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) June 7, 2023