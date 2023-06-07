        <
          Wrestling world pays tribute to WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik

          The Iron Sheik won the WWF World Heavyweight title in 1983. The Iron Sheik
          Jun 7, 2023

          The pro wrestling world has lost one of its iconic characters. The Iron Sheik, a staple of WWE and WCW from 1979-2010, died on Wednesday. He was 81.

          Born Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri in Iran in 1942, Sheik went on to become a WWE Hall of Famer. He was a legendary wrestling heel and had notable rivalries with Sgt. Slaughter and Hulk Hogan. Sheik won the WWF Heavyweight Championship in 1983 and became the only Iranian champion in WWE history.

          The Iron Sheik also purportedly originated the word "jabroni" in wrestling parlance that was later made famous by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

