After taking a year off, Fastlane is back with a new place on WWE's premium live event calendar.

Fastlane returns in 2023, this time in October versus March, with an interesting slate of matchups set for Saturday, October 7 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Three title fights are booked inside the home of the Indiana Pacers, including a main event rematch between Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match for Rollins' world Heavyweight title.

Also on the card, Iyo Sky will defend her WWE women's championship in a Triple threat match against Asuka and Charlotte Flair. In the likely main event, The Judgment Day duo of Damian Priest and Finn Balor will defend their Undisputed WWE tag team championship against a tantalizing partnership of Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes.

Finally, John Cena returns to in-ring action on a pay-per-view as he teams up with LA Knight in a tag team match to face The Bloodline duo of Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

Stay locked in here as Mike Coppinger and Eddie Maisonet are here to provide updates and analysis from all the action from Indianapolis at Fastlane.