WWE SummerSlam 2023: news, stories, match card, results, start time and information

It's been 30 years since WWE brought their marquee summer pay-per-view event to Michigan, but SummerSlam is back in The D.
Detroit will serve host of a bevy of dramas currently rolling in the wrestling promotion, as the ongoing storylines of The Bloodline and Judgment Day will take center stage for wrestling fans on Saturday night. The only question is, which fights will make the final card and which titles will be on the line?
The 2023 edition of WWE SummerSlam is set to take place August 5 at Detroit's Ford Field, the home of the Detroit Lions. It is the 36th edition of one of the WWE's signature events, and the card will showcase multiple title fights. Below you'll find the matches to watch and more.
SummerSlam 2023 projected fight card
WWE Raw Women's Championship Match: Asuka (c) vs. TBD
WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. TBD
WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c) vs. TBD
WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. TBD
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. TBD
(c) = defending champion
Check out the top moments in WWE SummerSlam's history, including Brock Lesnar winning the WWE title and Seth Rollins becoming a double champion.
The 2022 edition of WWE SummerSlam is set to take place July 30 at Nashville's Nissan Stadium, the home of the Tennessee Titans. It is the 35th edition of one of the WWE's signature events, and the card will showcase four title fights. Below you'll find the matches to watch and more.
Last man standing match for undisputed WWE Universal championship: Roman Reigns (c) def. Brock Lesnar
Singles match: Pat McAfee def. Happy Corbin
Singles match: Logan Paul def. The Miz
WWE United States championship: Bobby Lashley (c) def. Theory
Undisputed WWE tag team championship: The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) def. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford)
WWE SmackDown women's championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. Ronda Rousey
No disqualification match: The Mysterios def. Finn Balor and Damian Priest (The Judgement Day)
Raw women's championship: Bianca Belair def. Becky Lynch
(c) = defending champion
SummerSlam 2021 results | Reigns defeats Cena, Lynch and Lesnar return
The 2021 edition of WWE SummerSlam was set to take place on Saturday, Aug. 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada -- the home of the Las Vegas Raiders. It is the 34th edition of one of the WWE's signature events, and was headlined by a pair of world title matches featuring returning legends.
Universal championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. John Cena
WWE championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Goldberg
Triple threat match for the Raw women's championship: Nikki A.S.H. (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley
Singles match: Edge vs. Seth Rollins
SmackDown women's championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Sasha Banks
SmackDown tag team championship: The Usos (c) vs. Dominik & Rey Mysterio
Raw tag team championship: AJ Styles & Omos (c) vs. Matt Riddle & Randy Orton
United States championship: Sheamus (c) vs. Damian Priest
Singles match: Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal
Singles match: Alexa Bliss vs. Eva Marie
SummerSlam 2020 results | The Fiend wins title, Reigns returns
The 2020 edition of SummerSlam took place on Sunday, Aug. 23, at the Amway Center in Orlando. While it was initially scheduled to take place at TD Garden Boston, Massachusetts, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced WWE to cancel those plans. NXT TakeOver XXX (which took place on Aug. 22) was held at Full Sail University -- also in Orlando, Florida. The WWE has produced almost all of its shows since mid-March at either the WWE Performance Center training facility or Full Sail.
Here's everything you need to know about the 33rd edition of one of WWE's biggest pay-per-view events.
Universal championship: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt def. Braun Strowman (c)
WWE championship: Drew McIntyre (c) def. Randy Orton
Raw women's championship: Asuka def. Sasha Banks (c)
Street fight: Seth Rollins def. Dominik Mysterio
Loser leaves WWE (No DQ): Mandy Rose def. Sonya Deville
Raw tag team championship: The Street Profits (c) def. Andrade & Angel Garza
SmackDown women's championship: Bayley (c) def. Asuka
United States championship: Apollo Crews (c) def. MVP
SummerSlam 2019 results: Rollins conquers Lesnar once again
The 2019 edition of SummerSlam took place on Sunday, Aug. 11 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. After four straight years at the Barclays Center, WWE's summer showcase shifted northward. Below you'll find everything you need to know about the 32nd edition of one of WWE's biggest pay-per-view events, from results, to news, to features, history and more.
Cruiserweight championship: Drew Gulak (c) def. Oney Lorcan
Singles match: Buddy Murphy def. Apollo Crews (via DQ)
Women's tag team championship: Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross (c) def. The IIconics
Raw women's championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Natalya
Singles match: Goldberg def. Dolph Ziggler
SmackDown women's championship: Bayley (c) def. Ember Moon
If Kevin Owens loses, he has to quit: Kevin Owens def. Shane McMahon
Singles match: Charlotte Flair def. Trish Stratus
WWE championship: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton ended in a double countout
Singles match: Bray Wyatt def. Finn Balor
Universal championship: Seth Rollins def Brock Lesnar (c)
SummerSlam 2018 results: Reigns, Rousey and Rollins win gold
WWE took over Brooklyn's Barclays Center for SummerSlam once again on Sunday, Aug. 19. Below you'll find everything you need to know about the 31st edition of one of WWE's biggest pay-per-view events, from results and more.
Universal championship: Roman Reigns def Brock Lesnar (c)
Raw women's championship: Ronda Rousey def. Alexa Bliss (c)
United States championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) def. Jeff Hardy
Singles match: Finn Balor def. Baron Corbin
Singles match: The Miz def. Daniel Bryan
SmackDown women's championship: Charlotte Flair def. Carmella (c) and Becky Lynch
Money in the Bank contract: Braun Strowman (briefcase holder) def. Kevin Owens
SmackDown tag team championship: The New Day def. The Bludgeon Brothers (c) via DQ
Intercontinental championship: Seth Rollins def. Dolph Ziggler (c)
Cruiserweight championship: Cedric Alexander (c) def. Drew Gulak
Raw tag team championship: B-Team (c) def. The Revival
Singles match: Andrade 'Cien' Almas & Zelina Vega def. Rusev & Lana
SummerSlam history
Here are the results of the main event of every SummerSlam pay-per-view since 1988.
2022: Nashville, TN: Main event: Universal championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar
2021: Las Vegas, NV: Main event: Universal championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. John Cena
2020: Orlando, FL: Main event: Universal championship: Braun Strowman (c) vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt
2019: Toronto, ON, Canada: Main event: Universal championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins
2018: Brooklyn, NY: Main event: Universal championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns
2017: Brooklyn, NY: Main event: Universal championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe
2016: Brooklyn, NY: Main event: Brock Lesnar vs. Randy Orton
2015: Brooklyn, NY: Main event: The Undertaker vs. Brock Lesnar
2014: Los Angeles, CA: Main event: WWE championship: John Cena (c) vs. Brock Lesnar
2013: Los Angeles, CA: Main event: WWE championship: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Randy Orton
2012: Los Angeles, CA: Main event: No DQ: Brock Lesnar vs. Triple H
2011: Los Angeles, CA: Main event: WWE championship: CM Punk (c) vs. Alberto Del Rio
2010: Los Angeles, CA: Main event: Team WWE (Bret Hart, Chris Jericho, Daniel Bryan, Edge, John Cena, John Morrison & R-Truth) vs. Team Nexus (Darren Young, David Otunga, Heath Slater, Justin Gabriel, Michael Tarver, Skip Sheffield & Wade Barrett)
2009: Los Angeles, CA: Main event: TLC match for the World Heavyweight Championship: Jeff Hardy (c) vs. CM Punk
2008: Indianapolis, IN: Main event: Hell in a Cell: The Undertaker vs. Edge
2007: East Rutherford, NJ: Main event: WWE championship: John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton
2006: Boston, MA: Main event: WWE championship: Edge (c) vs. John Cena
2005: Washington, D.C.: Main event: Hulk Hogan vs. Shawn Michaels
2004: Toronto, ON, Canada: Main event: World Heavyweight Championship: Chris Benoit (c) vs. Randy Orton
2003: Phoenix, AZ: Main event: Elimination Chamber match for the World Heavyweight Championship: Triple H (c) vs. Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Nash vs. Shawn Michaels vs. Randy Orton vs. Goldberg
2002: Uniondale, NY: Main event: WWE championship: The Rock (c) vs. Brock Lesnar
2001: San Jose, CA: Main event: WCW championship: Booker T (c) vs. The Rock
2000: Raleigh, NC: Main event: WWF championship: The Rock (c) vs. Kurt Angle vs. Triple H
1999: Minneapolis, MN: Main event: WWF championship: Steve Austin (c) vs. Triple H vs. Mankind
1998: New York, NY: Main event: WWF championship: Steve Austin (c) vs. The Undertaker
1997: East Rutherford, NJ: Main event: WWF championship: The Undertaker (c) vs. Bret Hart
1996: Cleveland, OH: Main event: WWF championship: Shawn Michaels (c) vs. Vader
1995: Pittsburgh, PA: Main event: WWF championship: Diesel (c) vs. King Mabel
1994: Chicago, IL: Main event: The Undertaker vs. The Undertaker
1993: Auburn Hills, MI: Main event: WWF championship: Yokozuna (c) vs. Lex Luger
1992: London, England: Main event: Intercontinental championship: Bret Hart (c) vs. British Bulldog
1991: New York, NY: Main event: Hulk Hogan & Ultimate Warrior vs. Sgt. Slaughter, General Adnan & Colonel Mustafa
1990: Philadelphia, PA: Main event: Steel cage match for the WWF championship: Ultimate Warrior (c) vs. Rick Rude
1989: East Rutherford, NJ: Main event: Hulk Hogan & Brutus Beefcake vs. Randy Savage & Zeus
1988: New York, NY: Main event: Hulk Hogan & Randy Savage vs. Ted DiBiase & Andre the Giant