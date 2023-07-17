        <
          WWE SummerSlam 2023: news, stories, match card, results, start time and information

          Roman Reigns retains titles, Logan Paul shines at SummerSlam (1:58)

          Roman Reigns was the last man standing at SummerSlam, which also featured Brock Lesnar flipping over the ring and Logan Paul impressing fans. (1:58)

            Jul 17, 2023, 08:30 PM

            It's been 30 years since WWE brought their marquee summer pay-per-view event to Michigan, but SummerSlam is back in The D.

            Detroit will serve host of a bevy of dramas currently rolling in the wrestling promotion, as the ongoing storylines of The Bloodline and Judgment Day will take center stage for wrestling fans on Saturday night. The only question is, which fights will make the final card and which titles will be on the line?

            The 2023 edition of WWE SummerSlam is set to take place August 5 at Detroit's Ford Field, the home of the Detroit Lions. It is the 36th edition of one of the WWE's signature events, and the card will showcase multiple title fights. Below you'll find the matches to watch and more.

            SummerSlam 2023 projected fight card

            • WWE Raw Women's Championship Match: Asuka (c) vs. TBD

            • WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. TBD

            • WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c) vs. TBD

            • WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. TBD

            • Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. TBD

            (c) = defending champion

            WWE SummerSlam feature stories

            SummerSlam 2022 results | Reigns retains, Paul and McAfee impress

            SummerSlam's greatest moments

            Check out the top moments in WWE SummerSlam's history, including Brock Lesnar winning the WWE title and Seth Rollins becoming a double champion.

            • Last man standing match for undisputed WWE Universal championship: Roman Reigns (c) def. Brock Lesnar

            • Singles match: Pat McAfee def. Happy Corbin

            • Singles match: Logan Paul def. The Miz

            • WWE United States championship: Bobby Lashley (c) def. Theory

            • Undisputed WWE tag team championship: The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) def. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford)

            • WWE SmackDown women's championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. Ronda Rousey

            • No disqualification match: The Mysterios def. Finn Balor and Damian Priest (The Judgement Day)

            • Raw women's championship: Bianca Belair def. Becky Lynch

            (c) = defending champion

            SummerSlam 2021 results | Reigns defeats Cena, Lynch and Lesnar return

            The 2021 edition of WWE SummerSlam was set to take place on Saturday, Aug. 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada -- the home of the Las Vegas Raiders. It is the 34th edition of one of the WWE's signature events, and was headlined by a pair of world title matches featuring returning legends.

            SummerSlam 2020 results | The Fiend wins title, Reigns returns

            The 2020 edition of SummerSlam took place on Sunday, Aug. 23, at the Amway Center in Orlando. While it was initially scheduled to take place at TD Garden Boston, Massachusetts, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced WWE to cancel those plans. NXT TakeOver XXX (which took place on Aug. 22) was held at Full Sail University -- also in Orlando, Florida. The WWE has produced almost all of its shows since mid-March at either the WWE Performance Center training facility or Full Sail.

            Here's everything you need to know about the 33rd edition of one of WWE's biggest pay-per-view events.

            SummerSlam 2019 results: Rollins conquers Lesnar once again

            The 2019 edition of SummerSlam took place on Sunday, Aug. 11 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. After four straight years at the Barclays Center, WWE's summer showcase shifted northward. Below you'll find everything you need to know about the 32nd edition of one of WWE's biggest pay-per-view events, from results, to news, to features, history and more.

            SummerSlam 2018 results: Reigns, Rousey and Rollins win gold

            WWE took over Brooklyn's Barclays Center for SummerSlam once again on Sunday, Aug. 19. Below you'll find everything you need to know about the 31st edition of one of WWE's biggest pay-per-view events, from results and more.

            SummerSlam history

            Here are the results of the main event of every SummerSlam pay-per-view since 1988.

            • 2022: Nashville, TN: Main event: Universal championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

            • 2021: Las Vegas, NV: Main event: Universal championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. John Cena

            • 2020: Orlando, FL: Main event: Universal championship: Braun Strowman (c) vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

            • 2019: Toronto, ON, Canada: Main event: Universal championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins

            • 2018: Brooklyn, NY: Main event: Universal championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns

            • 2017: Brooklyn, NY: Main event: Universal championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe

            • 2016: Brooklyn, NY: Main event: Brock Lesnar vs. Randy Orton

            • 2015: Brooklyn, NY: Main event: The Undertaker vs. Brock Lesnar

            • 2014: Los Angeles, CA: Main event: WWE championship: John Cena (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

            • 2013: Los Angeles, CA: Main event: WWE championship: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Randy Orton

            • 2012: Los Angeles, CA: Main event: No DQ: Brock Lesnar vs. Triple H

            • 2011: Los Angeles, CA: Main event: WWE championship: CM Punk (c) vs. Alberto Del Rio

            • 2010: Los Angeles, CA: Main event: Team WWE (Bret Hart, Chris Jericho, Daniel Bryan, Edge, John Cena, John Morrison & R-Truth) vs. Team Nexus (Darren Young, David Otunga, Heath Slater, Justin Gabriel, Michael Tarver, Skip Sheffield & Wade Barrett)

            • 2009: Los Angeles, CA: Main event: TLC match for the World Heavyweight Championship: Jeff Hardy (c) vs. CM Punk

            • 2008: Indianapolis, IN: Main event: Hell in a Cell: The Undertaker vs. Edge

            • 2007: East Rutherford, NJ: Main event: WWE championship: John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton

            • 2006: Boston, MA: Main event: WWE championship: Edge (c) vs. John Cena

            • 2005: Washington, D.C.: Main event: Hulk Hogan vs. Shawn Michaels

            • 2004: Toronto, ON, Canada: Main event: World Heavyweight Championship: Chris Benoit (c) vs. Randy Orton

            • 2003: Phoenix, AZ: Main event: Elimination Chamber match for the World Heavyweight Championship: Triple H (c) vs. Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Nash vs. Shawn Michaels vs. Randy Orton vs. Goldberg

            • 2002: Uniondale, NY: Main event: WWE championship: The Rock (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

            • 2001: San Jose, CA: Main event: WCW championship: Booker T (c) vs. The Rock

            • 2000: Raleigh, NC: Main event: WWF championship: The Rock (c) vs. Kurt Angle vs. Triple H

            • 1999: Minneapolis, MN: Main event: WWF championship: Steve Austin (c) vs. Triple H vs. Mankind

            • 1998: New York, NY: Main event: WWF championship: Steve Austin (c) vs. The Undertaker

            • 1997: East Rutherford, NJ: Main event: WWF championship: The Undertaker (c) vs. Bret Hart

            • 1996: Cleveland, OH: Main event: WWF championship: Shawn Michaels (c) vs. Vader

            • 1995: Pittsburgh, PA: Main event: WWF championship: Diesel (c) vs. King Mabel

            • 1994: Chicago, IL: Main event: The Undertaker vs. The Undertaker

            • 1993: Auburn Hills, MI: Main event: WWF championship: Yokozuna (c) vs. Lex Luger

            • 1992: London, England: Main event: Intercontinental championship: Bret Hart (c) vs. British Bulldog

            • 1991: New York, NY: Main event: Hulk Hogan & Ultimate Warrior vs. Sgt. Slaughter, General Adnan & Colonel Mustafa

            • 1990: Philadelphia, PA: Main event: Steel cage match for the WWF championship: Ultimate Warrior (c) vs. Rick Rude

            • 1989: East Rutherford, NJ: Main event: Hulk Hogan & Brutus Beefcake vs. Randy Savage & Zeus

            • 1988: New York, NY: Main event: Hulk Hogan & Randy Savage vs. Ted DiBiase & Andre the Giant