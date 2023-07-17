WWE SummerSlam 2023: news, stories, match card, results, start time and information

Roman Reigns was the last man standing at SummerSlam, which also featured Brock Lesnar flipping over the ring and Logan Paul impressing fans. (1:58)

It's been 30 years since WWE brought their marquee summer pay-per-view event to Michigan, but SummerSlam is back in The D.

Detroit will serve host of a bevy of dramas currently rolling in the wrestling promotion, as the ongoing storylines of The Bloodline and Judgment Day will take center stage for wrestling fans on Saturday night. The only question is, which fights will make the final card and which titles will be on the line?

The 2023 edition of WWE SummerSlam is set to take place August 5 at Detroit's Ford Field, the home of the Detroit Lions. It is the 36th edition of one of the WWE's signature events, and the card will showcase multiple title fights. Below you'll find the matches to watch and more.

SummerSlam 2023 projected fight card

WWE Raw Women's Championship Match: Asuka (c) vs. TBD

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. TBD

WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c) vs. TBD

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. TBD

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. TBD

(c) = defending champion

WWE SummerSlam feature stories

Things got heated backstage between Chris Jericho and Brock Lesnar after the main event of SummerSlam in 2016, which saw Lesnar open up a deep cut over Randy Orton's eye after some stiff elbow strikes. Rafa Alvarez

SummerSlam 2022 results | Reigns retains, Paul and McAfee impress

play 2:44 SummerSlam's greatest moments Check out the top moments in WWE SummerSlam's history, including Brock Lesnar winning the WWE title and Seth Rollins becoming a double champion.

The 2022 edition of WWE SummerSlam is set to take place July 30 at Nashville's Nissan Stadium, the home of the Tennessee Titans. It is the 35th edition of one of the WWE's signature events, and the card will showcase four title fights. Below you'll find the matches to watch and more.

Last man standing match for undisputed WWE Universal championship: Roman Reigns (c) def. Brock Lesnar

Singles match: Pat McAfee def. Happy Corbin

Singles match: Logan Paul def. The Miz

WWE United States championship: Bobby Lashley (c) def. Theory

Undisputed WWE tag team championship: The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) def. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford)

WWE SmackDown women's championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. Ronda Rousey

No disqualification match: The Mysterios def. Finn Balor and Damian Priest (The Judgement Day)

Raw women's championship: Bianca Belair def. Becky Lynch

(c) = defending champion

SummerSlam 2021 results | Reigns defeats Cena, Lynch and Lesnar return

Following the main event of WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, John Cena returned and confronted Universal champion Roman Reigns -- setting the stage for a clash at SummerSlam. WWE

The 2021 edition of WWE SummerSlam was set to take place on Saturday, Aug. 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada -- the home of the Las Vegas Raiders. It is the 34th edition of one of the WWE's signature events, and was headlined by a pair of world title matches featuring returning legends.

SummerSlam 2020 results | The Fiend wins title, Reigns returns

Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2020. WWE

The 2020 edition of SummerSlam took place on Sunday, Aug. 23, at the Amway Center in Orlando. While it was initially scheduled to take place at TD Garden Boston, Massachusetts, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced WWE to cancel those plans. NXT TakeOver XXX (which took place on Aug. 22) was held at Full Sail University -- also in Orlando, Florida. The WWE has produced almost all of its shows since mid-March at either the WWE Performance Center training facility or Full Sail.

Here's everything you need to know about the 33rd edition of one of WWE's biggest pay-per-view events.

SummerSlam 2019 results: Rollins conquers Lesnar once again

WWE

The 2019 edition of SummerSlam took place on Sunday, Aug. 11 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. After four straight years at the Barclays Center, WWE's summer showcase shifted northward. Below you'll find everything you need to know about the 32nd edition of one of WWE's biggest pay-per-view events, from results, to news, to features, history and more.

SummerSlam 2018 results: Reigns, Rousey and Rollins win gold

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to win the Universal championship at SummerSlam. Steve Braband/ESPN

WWE took over Brooklyn's Barclays Center for SummerSlam once again on Sunday, Aug. 19. Below you'll find everything you need to know about the 31st edition of one of WWE's biggest pay-per-view events, from results and more.

SummerSlam history

Bret Hart and The British Bulldog had an all-time classic at SummerSlam 1992. WWE

Here are the results of the main event of every SummerSlam pay-per-view since 1988.