Sheamus biography, WWE titles and career accolades

Sheamus
D.O.B.: Jan. 28, 1978
Billed height: 6-foot-4
Billed weight: 267 pounds
Billed from: Dublin, Ireland
Signature moves: Brogue Kick, Cloverleaf, White Noise
Nickname: "The Celtic Warrior"
WWE main roster debut: June 30, 2009
WWE Accolades
Four-time WWE world champion; first win on Dec. 13, 2009 (TLC)
Three-time United States champion; first win on March 14, 2011 (Raw)
Four-time Raw tag team champion (with Cesaro); first won on Dec. 18, 2016 (Roadblock: End of the Line)
One-time SmackDown tag team champion (with Cesaro); won on Oct. 16, 2018 (SmackDown 1,000)
King of the Ring winner (2010)
Royal Rumble winner (2012)
Money in the Bank briefcase winner (2015)
One of two wrestlers to win King of the Ring, Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank (Edge)
Four-time Slammy Award winner
Other Notes
Plays Rocksteady in the 2016 film "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows"
Appeared on the television show "Royal Pains"