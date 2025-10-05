        <
        >

          Sheamus biography, WWE titles and career accolades

          WWE
          • ESPN
          Oct 5, 2025, 05:26 PM

          Sheamus

          • D.O.B.: Jan. 28, 1978

          • Billed height: 6-foot-4

          • Billed weight: 267 pounds

          • Billed from: Dublin, Ireland

          • Signature moves: Brogue Kick, Cloverleaf, White Noise

          • Nickname: "The Celtic Warrior"

          • WWE main roster debut: June 30, 2009

          WWE Accolades

          • Four-time WWE world champion; first win on Dec. 13, 2009 (TLC)

          • Three-time United States champion; first win on March 14, 2011 (Raw)

          • Four-time Raw tag team champion (with Cesaro); first won on Dec. 18, 2016 (Roadblock: End of the Line)

          • One-time SmackDown tag team champion (with Cesaro); won on Oct. 16, 2018 (SmackDown 1,000)

          • King of the Ring winner (2010)

          • Royal Rumble winner (2012)

          • Money in the Bank briefcase winner (2015)

          • One of two wrestlers to win King of the Ring, Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank (Edge)

          • Four-time Slammy Award winner

          Other Notes

          • Plays Rocksteady in the 2016 film "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows"

          • Appeared on the television show "Royal Pains"