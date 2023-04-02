WWE Profile - Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens
D.O.B.: May 7, 1984
Billed height: 6-foot
Billed weight: 266 pounds
Billed from: Marieville, Quebec, Canada
Signature Move: Pop-up Powerbomb, Stunner
Nickname: "K.O."
WWE main roster debut: May 18, 2015
WWE accolades
One-time WWE undisputed tag team champion (with Sami Zayn); won on April 1, 2023 (WrestleMania 39); current champion
One-time Universal champion; won on Aug. 29, 2016 (Monday Night Raw)
Two-time Intercontinental champion; first win on Sept. 20, 2015 (Night of Champions)
Three-time United States champion; first win on April 2, 2017 (WrestleMania 33)
One-time NXT champion; won on Feb. 11, 2015 (NXT TakeOver: Rival)
Won his first match on the WWE main roster against John Cena on May 31, 2015 (Elimination Chamber)
Other notes
One-time Ring of Honor world heavyweight champion
One-time Ring of Honor tag team champion
Three-time PWG world heavyweight champion
Former WWE superstars Jacques Rougeau and Terry Taylor were responsible for training Kevin Owens
His first ever professional wrestling match came on his 16th birthday on May 7, 2000