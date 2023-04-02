        <
        >

          WWE Profile - Kevin Owens

          Kevin Owens holds the Raw and SmackDown tag team championship titles after WrestleMania 39. WWE
          4:54 AM GMT
          • ESPN.com

          Kevin Owens

          • D.O.B.: May 7, 1984

          • Billed height: 6-foot

          • Billed weight: 266 pounds

          • Billed from: Marieville, Quebec, Canada

          • Signature Move: Pop-up Powerbomb, Stunner

          • Nickname: "K.O."

          • WWE main roster debut: May 18, 2015

          WWE accolades

          • One-time WWE undisputed tag team champion (with Sami Zayn); won on April 1, 2023 (WrestleMania 39); current champion

          • One-time Universal champion; won on Aug. 29, 2016 (Monday Night Raw)

          • Two-time Intercontinental champion; first win on Sept. 20, 2015 (Night of Champions)

          • Three-time United States champion; first win on April 2, 2017 (WrestleMania 33)

          • One-time NXT champion; won on Feb. 11, 2015 (NXT TakeOver: Rival)

          • Won his first match on the WWE main roster against John Cena on May 31, 2015 (Elimination Chamber)

          Other notes

          • One-time Ring of Honor world heavyweight champion

          • One-time Ring of Honor tag team champion

          • Three-time PWG world heavyweight champion

          • Former WWE superstars Jacques Rougeau and Terry Taylor were responsible for training Kevin Owens

          • His first ever professional wrestling match came on his 16th birthday on May 7, 2000