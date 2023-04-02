        <
        >

          WWE Profile - Sami Zayn

          Sami Zayn stands at the top of the turnbuckle ahead of his match at WrestleMania 39. WWE
          4:10 AM GMT
          • ESPN.com

          Sami Zayn

          • D.O.B.: July 12, 1984

          • Billed height: 6-foot-1

          • Billed weight: 205 pounds

          • Billed from: Montreal, Quebec, Canada

          • Signature moves: Helluva Kick, Blue Thunder Bomb

          • Nickname: "Honorary Uce", "The Underdog from the Underground"

          • WWE main roster debut: May 4, 2015

          WWE Accolades

          • One-time WWE undisputed tag team champion (with Kevin Owens); won on April 1, 2023 (WrestleMania 39); current champion

          • Named the "Honorary Uce" on Sept. 23, 2022

          • Three-time Intercontinental champion; first win on March 8, 2020 (Elimination Chamber)

          • One-time NXT champion; won Dec. 11, 2014 (NXT TakeOver)

          • Slammy Award winner (NXT Superstar of the Year, 2014)

          Other Notes

          • One-time Ring of Honor TV champion

          • One-time Ring of Honor tag team champion (with Kevin Owens)

          • Two-time PWG world champion

          • Five-time PWG tag team champion

          • Only WWE superstar of Syrian descent

          • Trained by former WWE Superstar Savio Vega

          Features on Sami Zayn: