WWE Profile - Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn
D.O.B.: July 12, 1984
Billed height: 6-foot-1
Billed weight: 205 pounds
Billed from: Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Signature moves: Helluva Kick, Blue Thunder Bomb
Nickname: "Honorary Uce", "The Underdog from the Underground"
WWE main roster debut: May 4, 2015
WWE Accolades
One-time WWE undisputed tag team champion (with Kevin Owens); won on April 1, 2023 (WrestleMania 39); current champion
Named the "Honorary Uce" on Sept. 23, 2022
Three-time Intercontinental champion; first win on March 8, 2020 (Elimination Chamber)
One-time NXT champion; won Dec. 11, 2014 (NXT TakeOver)
Slammy Award winner (NXT Superstar of the Year, 2014)
Other Notes
One-time Ring of Honor TV champion
One-time Ring of Honor tag team champion (with Kevin Owens)
Two-time PWG world champion
Five-time PWG tag team champion
Only WWE superstar of Syrian descent
Trained by former WWE Superstar Savio Vega
