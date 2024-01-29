WWE Profile - Bayley

Bayley
D.O.B.: June 15, 1989
Billed height: 5-foot-6
Billed from: San Jose, California
Signature move: Bayley-to-Belly Suplex
WWE main roster debut: July 24, 2016
WWE accolades
2024 Royal Rumble winner
Two-time WWE SmackDown women's champion; first win on May 19, 2019 (Money in the Bank)
One-time WWE Raw women's champion; won on Feb. 13, 2017 (Monday Night Raw)
One-time NXT women's champion; won on Aug. 22, 2015 (NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn)
Two-time WWE women's tag team champion (with Sasha Banks); first win on Feb. 17, 2019 (Elimination Chamber)
Money in the Bank winner (2019)
NXT female competitor of the year (2015)
NXT match of the year (vs. Sasha Banks, NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn; Aug. 22, 2015)