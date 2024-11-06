Supported by cameo appearances in the ring from Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce, Night 1 of WrestleMania 40 lives up to the hype. (2:40)

WWE's Sami Zayn on Tuesday hilariously responded to a viral Bloodline meme that features younger versions of Zayn and fellow wrestlers Roman Reigns and the Uso brothers edited together to resemble a family portrait.

I remember that day well. It was a Friday. We went out that night, and I remember it clearly because we were listening to DMX on the way to the club, and it was the first time I'd ever heard someone say that a song was 'tight'. Great times, but sadly those days are gone. https://t.co/S08ShxkNcG — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) November 5, 2024

The Bloodline is a group of wrestlers formed in July 2021 following Roman Reigns' feud with his cousins Jimmy and Jey Uso, with whom he would team up to form the group. Zayn's eventually successful attempt to join the Bloodline was a major part of the story and has been a running joke on social media since then. Zayn has been interacting with past and present members of the Bloodline recently on WWE TV.

In 2023, when speaking about Zayn's involvement in the Bloodline saga on Rick Rubin's Tetragrammaton podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman complimented him.

"Sami was magnificent. He's just so endearing. He does more with a hush puppy sad face than we could do playing to the people in the cheap seats," Heyman said. "You know, the old expression in our business is you never look down, you look up. No. 1, it's more cinematic, it's more operatic.

"But if you look down, the people up top can't see you. If you look up with your pain and your expressions, then everyone can see you and it's more majestic and it's larger theater. And Sami can do more just with that hush puppy face and a close-up of him looking sad than any of us can do reaching out for the five, 10, 50, 100,000 people in an arena, NBA arena, club, building or stadium that we play. He was just wonderful."