WWE Crown Jewel 2023: Live results and analysis

Five championships are on the line with the headlining main event casting the undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns taking on a rising fan favorite in LA Knight.

Other title fights include Seth "Freaking" Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio will defend his United States Championship against Logan Paul, and Rhea Ripley will face four title challengers in a Fatal Five-Way match for her Women's World Championship.

If that's not enough, Cody Rhodes and Damian Priest will settle their score in a singles match on the card as well. Will Priest finally cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase?

Mike Coppinger breaks down all of Saturday's action from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.