Daicos turned to famous father before Anzac Day stunner

Nick Daicos knew exactly who to turn to before delivering the latest stunning performance of his meteoric rise.

Feeling moody ahead of Collingwood's Anzac Day blockbuster against Essendon, Magpies wunderkind Daicos relished words of wisdom from his famous father, club great Peter Daicos.

Days later, Daicos junior had an Anzac Day Medal around his neck as best-on-ground after booting two crucial final-quarter goals and racking up 40 disposals to help Collingwood to a 13-point comeback win at a packed MCG.

It capped six weeks in which last year's Rising Star elevated himself to Brownlow Medal favouritism.

"During the week Dad actually grabbed me for a chat, which was really nice," Daicos, 20, told reporters.

"He said, 'As long as you're pleasing yourself and the club, they're the only two things you should focus on'. So that meant a lot to me and I'm very grateful for him for that.

"I always talk to Dad about my footy and he talks to me and gives his opinion. I'm standing in front of you today with this award because of him, he's taught me so much.

"He frequently checks in on me, and during the week it was one of those occasions, just sometimes he can notice I might be a bit moody.

"Dad knows me better than anyone and he'll check on me, which I appreciate more than I can put into words."

On Tuesday, Daicos racked up the ball at will and was among Collingwood's better players as they trailed by 28 at three-quarter-time.

Then Craig McRae threw the youngster forward of the ball and the Magpies reaped the rewards.

Daicos' first goal, an instinctive effort in the square, cut the deficit to 10 points.

His second, when he kicked truly on the run, wheeled away and shushed Essendon's fans, put Collingwood in front by two points.

"It's an amazing feeling. It's hard to explain," he said.

"When I kicked the second one, I was in a weird situation where I really wanted to get up and about and celebrate it but I also knew the task we had at hand.

"In the last quarter just feeling us push and push and push, and the fan base coming along with us, it's just so special.

"It's something I'm sure I'll cherish for so many years."

Essendon coach Brad Scott conceded Daicos' brilliant fourth quarter proved the difference.

"He was his usual influential self throughout the three quarters but we thought we sort of curtailed his influence," Scott said.

"He's always going to get the ball and you can do your best to stop it.

"But he went from the 18th-ranked player on the ground at three-quarter-time to the first or second by the end of the game.

"That's just quality players stepping up at the right time and we just couldn't match it."

McRae hailed Daicos after the 20-year-old's unanimous Anzac Day Medal win.

"I've always been a Nick fan, long-time," he joked.

"He's been enormous for us."