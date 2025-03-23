Open Extended Reactions

Round 3 of the AFL season gets underway Thursday night with Essendon and Port Adelaide squaring off at Marvel Stadium, before the winless Carlton and still-undermanned Bulldogs battle in a massive Friday night contest.

Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, team news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.

THURSDAY, MARCH 27

Marvel Stadium, 7:30pm (AEST)

Team news: Ken Hinkley will be forced to make at least one change after it was confirmed new recruit Jack Lukosius fractured his kneecap early in the win over the Tigers. Intrigue surrounds Essendon selection after a horror 61-point to the Crows, with Lewis Hayes (27 disposals and 16 marks) putting his hand up after a strong VFL performance.

ESPN tip: Bombers by 5 points

Pointsbet odds: Bombers $2.35, Power $1.60

FRIDAY, MARCH 28

Marvel Stadium, 7:40pm (AEST)

Team news: Harry McKay (illness) was a late out against the Hawks last week but should be right to suit up on Friday night. Meanwhile, Liam Jones is firming to return after missing the opening two games of the season with a hamstring injury.

ESPN tip: Blues by 8 points

Pointsbet odds: Blues $1.90, Dogs $1.90

SATURDAY, MARCH 29

MCG, 1:20pm (AEST)

Team news: After a bye week, expect both Mac Andrew (chest) and Sam Flanders (back) to put their hands up for selection against the Demons.

ESPN tip: Demons by 10 points

Pointsbet odds: Dees $1.90, Suns $1.90

Marvel Stadium, 4:15pm (AEST)

Team news: St Kilda will be without defender Liam Stocker after he entered concussion protocols on the weekend, while Hunter Clark (hip) could also be touch-and-go for this week. for the Tigers, key forward Tom Lynch is expected to return after serving his one-match suspension.

ESPN tip: Saints by 34 points

Pointsbet odds: Saints $1.25, Tigers $4.00

UTAS Stadium, 7:35pm (AEST)

Team news: Scans will confirm the severity of Connor Macdonald's ankle injury, but it's unlikely he'll play against the Giants, and with the Hawks having a Round 4 bye it could be wise to sit him at least the next fortnight. Kieren Briggs missed the Giants' clash with the Demons in Round 1 due to concussion but should return on Saturday night after getting through protocols.

ESPN tip: Giants by 3 points

Pointsbet odds: Hawks $1.50, Giants $2.60

Gabba, 7:35pm (AEST)

Team news: Charlie Cameron missed a second straight game with a calf issue, with the Lions taking a cautious approach with his recovery. But he is expected to put his hand up for selection this week. In unfortunate news for the Cats, All-Australian defender has a suspected PCL injury and will spend several weeks on the sidelines, while it's also unlikely Bailey Smith (calf) will come back to face the Lions.

ESPN tip: Lions by 18 points

Pointsbet odds: Lions $1.45, Cats $2.75

SUNDAY, MARCH 30

Adelaide Oval, 3:20pm (AEST)

Team news: After a sensational win against the Dees, it's unlikely Alastair Clarkson will make many changes. Griffin Logue (hamstring) is still expected to miss one more week, but Zac Fisher (40 disposals, 10 intercepts, and eight marks) was prolific in the VFL and could give selectors something to think about.

ESPN tip: Crows by 22 points

Pointsbet odds: Crows $1.10, Roos $7.00

Optus Stadium, 6:10pm (AEST)

Team news: TBC

ESPN tip: Dockers by 35 points

Pointsbet odds: Eagles $4.00, Dockers $1.25