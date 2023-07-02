Blues smash Hawks to keep in touch

Star defender Jacob Weitering has been reported for striking during Carlton's 60-point rout of Hawthorn at the MCG.

After losing eight of nine matches, the Blues backed up their 59-point thumping of Gold Coast before the bye to win consecutive games for the first time in three months and remain in AFL finals contention.

Carlton were back to their attacking best that almost booked them a finals spot in 2022 and they combined it with a strong defensive plan on Sunday as they strangled the 16th-placed Hawks.

Charlie Curnow of the Blues celebrates one of his three goals against the Hawks. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Hawthorn failed to register a goal until Mitch Lewis' major six minutes into the third quarter, their worst first-half in six years, as the Blues cantered to a 17.10 (112) to 7.10 (52) victory.

But vice-captain Weitering faces a nervous wait after being cited for striking Hawthorn ruckman Lloyd Meek in an off-the-ball incident during the third quarter.

"I've never placed on report before. I felt like it was an open hand on the chest," Weitering told Fox Footy.

"I play the game pretty hotly contested so we'll just see."

The Hawks enjoyed a brief resurgence after Lewis' goal, cutting the 56-point margin back to 38, but the match was over when Michael Voss' team led by 50 at the main break.

Despite enduring a disappointing season well below internal and expectations, the Blues (6-1-8) find themselves just a game-and-a-half outside of the top-eight.

If they can defeat Fremantle at Optus Stadium next Saturday night, Carlton will genuinely be back in contention to end their 10-year finals drought.

Hawthorn, who shocked premiership fancies Brisbane at the MCG only a month ago, put in one of their poorer performances since Sam Mitchell became coach ahead of the 2022 season.

The Hawks' young midfield was shown up by Carlton captain Patrick Cripps (28 possessions, eight clearances), Adam Cerra (27, six) and Sam Walsh, while Charlie Curnow and Jack Martin booted three goals each in a huge improvement up forward for the Blues.

Carlton did it without a recognised ruckman after out-of-contract big man Tom De Koning (knee) was a late withdrawal and joined Marc Pittonet on the sidelines.

Recalled Jack Silvangi, defender Lewis Young, and even Cripps, were forced to handle the ruck contests against the Hawthorn duo of Meek and Ned Reeves.