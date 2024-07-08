Who you should be tipping in Round 18 of the AFL

Jake Michaels and Jarryd Barca react to reports ball tracking technology could soon be implemented in the AFL. (1:01)

Welcome back, everyone! Round 18 of the 2024 AFL season is almost upon us. Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPNfootytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!

Round 18 gets underway with another Friday night blockbuster, as Collingwood take on Geelong at the MCG. The Pies are coming off two losses in a row and can't afford a third as the top eight starts to shape up, whilst the Cats seem to have re-found their mojo in the past couple of weeks.

Sydney are back at the SCG this week and after such a hot start to the season the question needs to be asked: Have they been found out? It won't be a shock to anyone to see the Kangas make life difficult for John Longmire's side, who 'should' still be too strong at home.

The round finishes off in Perth as West Coast take on Brisbane at Optus Stadium. There has been some rumbling over in the west in terms of Adam Simpson and his future, so could another bad loss determine his fait this?

This weekend's going to be big, but done worry, we've got your back.

EXPERT TIPS:

Jake Michaels

Last week: 4

Season total: 93

Certainty and why: The Giants hit top gear in last week's big win over the Blues. If they bring that same intent on the road this weekend, there's no chance they lose to the struggling Tigers.

Upset and why: The Hawks were touched up last week, but I'm prepared to move on from it and not get too carried away. In fact, I expect them to bounce back when they return to Tasmania to face the Dockers.

Tips for the week:

Collingwood vs. Geelong

Hawthorn vs. Fremantle

Sydney vs. North Melbourne

Western Bulldogs vs. Carlton

Adelaide vs. St Kilda

Melbourne vs. Essendon

Gold Coast vs. Port Adelaide

Richmond vs. GWS

West Coast vs. Brisbane

Matt Walsh

Last week: 5

Season total: 92

Certainty and why: Lions are cruising and West Coast are starting to look tired.

Upset and why: Hawks in Tassie against the Dockers? I sense this is a banana peel game for Freo.

Tips for the week:

Jarryd Barca

Last week: 6

Season total: 93

Certainty and why: The Lions and Giants should have no troubles dismantling their lowly opponents on Sunday afternoon.

Upset and why: I've tipped no underdogs this week, but Collingwood and Hawthorn seem the most likely if you're feeling a little risky.

Tips for the week:

