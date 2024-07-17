St Kilda's Collard suspended for using anti-gay slurs

Open Extended Reactions

AFL chief executive Andrew Dillon is adamant the league doesn't have an anti-gay problem despite St Kilda teenager Lance Collard becoming the third player to be suspended over the issue this year.

Collard will serve a six-game ban after being investigated for directing "unprompted and highly offensive anti-gay slurs" towards two Williamstown opponents in a VFL game.

The 19-year-old forward directed the abuse when appearing for St Kilda's VFL affiliate Sandringham on Saturday.

Collard has played three senior games since drafted by St Kilda at pick No.28 last year, and the ban ends any hope of him featuring in the AFL again this season.

"I am incredibly remorseful for my comments and any hurt they may have caused," Collard said in a statement released by the club.

"I have apologised to the Williamstown players who were impacted by my behaviour, and unreservedly reiterate that apology to anyone else my conduct affected."

The Saints have been involved in an annual Pride Game against Sydney since 2017.

In May, Gold Coast defender Wil Powell was suspended for five games for directing an anti-gay slur towards a Brisbane opponent.

Port Adelaide's Jeremy Finlayson was suspended for three games in April and required to complete Pride in Sport training for his anti-gay verbal abuse of an Essendon player.

North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson was fined $20,000 and received a suspended two-game ban for his preseason tirade towards St Kilda duo Jimmy Webster and Dougal Howard.

Clarkson was also required to complete Pride in Sport training.

Collard will also take part in this training, at his own cost.

When Dillon was asked whether the league had an anti-gay problem, he replied: "No, I don't think we do. But I think language of the type that has been used is not acceptable in any forum, let alone the footy field."

Dillon warned players of more severe sanctions for anti-gay slurs in future.

"You will see the sanctions increasing until we don't have it any more," Dillon told reporters in Perth on Wednesday.

"I think we've just got to continue to educate our players until we stamp it out.

"It hadn't been an issue for us for a long time and we'll continue to educate and make sure that we can remove it from our game."

The AFL Players Association (AFLPA), however, said current punishments had not proved effective.

"It is clear that the approach of dealing harsher suspensions to players is not working," AFLPA acting chief Regan Bunny said.

"We have repeatedly called for greater transparency and consistency in relation to how the AFL sanctions players and have expressed our concerns that this work has not further progressed.

"With multiple instances of homophobia occurring this season, the industry must work to consider the drivers of this behaviour and prioritise delivery of player education to raise awareness and understanding of homophobia and its impacts."