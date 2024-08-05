Expert tips, best tips for Round 22 of the AFL

On the Footyology podcast, Rohan Connolly says Essendon's drop-off has been been 'stark', but Rodney Eade says they're probably achieving at a realistic level given preseason expectations. (1:38)

Welcome back, everyone! Round 22 of the 2024 AFL season is almost upon us. Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPNfootytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!

Friday night kicks off at the SCG where Sydney take on Collingwood. Despite being on top of the ladder the Swans have looked very fragile, as finals approach could they have peaked too early? The Pies are coming off a big win against the Blues and have some momentum, but it would be a big upset if they pull this off.

Saturday's action is highlighted by what looks to be the game of the round when GWS and Brisbane go head to head. The Lions are the team to beat at the moment despite being all but written off at the start of the year, while the Giants have been slowly building in recent weeks. This is one to keep an eye on!

On Sunday footy fans are treated to a classic as Carlton host Hawthorn at the MCG. This game looks to be an absolute arm wrestle. Sorry Blues fans but the lid should have never come off, another loss will potentially pushing them out of the eight. Can the Hawks make finals a reality?

This weekend's going to be big, but don't worry, we've got your back.

EXPERT TIPS:

Jake Michaels

Last week: 5

Season total: 118

Certainty and why: Maybe it's risky after last week's abomination at Adelaide Oval, but the Swans bounce back in a big way this weekend at the SCG and all but end the Magpies' finals hopes.

Upset and why: There will be no upset this weekend but of the outsiders it will be the Eagles who come closest, falling to north in Tassie by just two points!

Tips for the week:

Sydney vs. Collingwood

Brisbane vs. GWS

North Melbourne vs. West Coast

Fremantle vs. Geelong

Essendon vs. Gold Coast

Melbourne vs. Port Adelaide

Carlton vs. Hawthorn

Richmond vs. St Kilda

Adelaide vs. Western Bulldogs

Matt Walsh

Last week: 6

Season total: 118

Certainty and why: Lions at home - take it to the bank. They're back.

Upset and why: Haven't backed an underdog (by the bookies) this week, but the Hawks are only slight outsiders against the Blues, and I wouldn't be surprised to see Hawthorn bounce back and Carlton's full on spiral continue.

Tips for the week:

Sydney vs. Collingwood

Brisbane vs. GWS

North Melbourne vs. West Coast

Fremantle vs. Geelong

Essendon vs. Gold Coast

Melbourne vs. Port Adelaide

Carlton vs. Hawthorn

Richmond vs. St Kilda

Adelaide vs. Western Bulldogs

Jarryd Barca

Last week: 5

Season total: 115

Certainty and why: The Swans aren't losing by 100+ and not bouncing back on home soil. The Pies got up for Pendles' 400th, but I don't think they're really 'back'. Sydney to win.

Upset and why: Going with the favourites (boring) but I wouldn't be surprised if either of West Coast or Richmond win this weekend.

Tips for the week:

Sydney vs. Collingwood

Brisbane vs. GWS

North Melbourne vs. West Coast

Fremantle vs. Geelong

Essendon vs. Gold Coast

Melbourne vs. Port Adelaide

Carlton vs. Hawthorn

Richmond vs. St Kilda

Adelaide vs. Western Bulldogs