What's the big question your AFL club must answer in Round 22? Can the Hawks handle the big occasion? Can Port win at the 'G?

We've looked at every club and answered their biggest question ahead of this week's action.

Adelaide

vs. Western Bulldogs, Adelaide Oval

How do they stop the Dogs in the air?

The Bulldogs are in ominous form as a team and, although all lines are functioning superbly right now, their tall timber up forward have been causing some serious problems for opposition teams. Jamarra Ugle-Hagan has kicked 14 goals in his past four outings, Aaron Naughton took six marks and kicked two goals last week, and Sam Darcy's aerial presence is always felt. A Jeremy Cameron-like six-goal haul from any of those players and it's hard to see the Crows causing an upset, making it a big game for Nick Murray, Mark Keane, and co.

Brisbane

vs. GWS, Gabba

Can they keep their foot on the pedal?

Brisbane will go into this week's game with a nine-match win streak and look like the best team in a tight competition. But the giants are a tricky assignment, even at home, Adam Kingsley's side defeating the Lions by 54 points in their earlier meeting this season. Top two and a home qualifying final is an undeniably important part of a premiership puzzle and another win this week would mean more separation created with the chasing pack and potentially top spot. A loss and they're under pressure when travelling to the MCG the following week. A lot is on the line for Brisbane in Round 22.

Is the 2024 premiership now Brisbane's to lose? Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Carlton

vs. Hawthorn, MCG

Is it worth unleashing Charlie up the ground?

Charlie Curnow is the best key forward in the game and is still on the hunt for an extraordinary third straight Coleman Medal, but was well held in Round 21 and finished the game goalless for the first time in a 66-game stretch. He struggled to impact the game, but that doesn't mean he isn't one of the most difficult match ups in the competition. So does Michael Voss keep Harry McKay deep, and let Curnow use his powerful frame up by unleashing him up the ground against a Hawks side that seems to lack height? Maybe it's only an in-game move if necessary, but it's an intriguing option nonetheless.

Collingwood

vs. Sydney, SCG

Are they really back, or do they fall away again?

There's no doubting the Pies were impressive when downing the Blues in Scott Pendlebury's 400th game. But they were always going to be up for it, lifting for the occasion to get the job done for a club champion. But their form previously was poor, one win from five coming only marginally against the bottom team. So are they really back? Or was Round 21 against Carlton just a one off for the occasion? This week will tell us.

Essendon

vs. Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium

Can they make finals a reality again?

We wanted a response. And we got the response. But we know with this team the difference between their best and worst is still stark and their inconsistency has caused their fans an abundance of frustration. Would anyone be surprised if the Suns' first away win of the season came against the famous Essendon? Not at all. But the reality is, the Bombers should be winning this, need to be winning this, and need to continue to have something to play for and strive towards in the final two weeks of the season.

Fremantle

vs. Geelong, Optus Stadium

How does their midfield respond?

Seems like a silly question given the Dockers won the midfield battle on the day. But during Essendon's last quarter fightback in Round 21, Freo's engine room capitulated and gave up easy clearances and a plethora of deep entries, putting their defence under unnecessary pressure. Do that against the Cats with a forward line boasts a handy player like Jeremy Cameron, and it will spell danger. The midfield game is generally a strength of the Dockers and it'll be incumbent on Caleb Serong, Hayden Young and Andrew Brayshaw to right the wrongs from last week.

Geelong

vs. Fremantle, Optus Stadium

Have they got what it takes to stop Jye Amiss and Josh Treacy?

They were able to somewhat halt the trio of Thilthorpe (three goals), Walker (two) and Fogarty (one) on the weekend, but they were still more than serviceable for the Crows, while Ugle-Hagan (four) and Naughton (two), and Nick Larkey (three) have all managed to flex their height against the Cats in recent weeks and hit the scoreboard. It took a miraculous comeback from Essendon to defeat Freo despite Treacy (45 goals this season) and Amiss (33) kicking seven goals between them last week, so if Chris Scott can stop their impact, it should go a long way to the Cats edging closer to the double chance.

Gold Coast

vs. Essendon, Marvel Stadium

Can they heap more misery on the Bombers and bring them back down to earth?

The thing is, we all know the answer is no, don't we? This question is actually just another way of asking 'can they win an away game?' which is what is really on everyone's mind. For goodness sake, Gold Coast, just find a way!

GWS

vs. Brisbane, Gabba

Can they exploit Brisbane's defence?

The Lions have been undersized lately down back which should give teams an opportunity up forward. With Harris Andrews there, the task is always difficult, but Eric Hipwood being swung back as a stop-gap defender being trialled, and the rest of the backline quite undersized as genuine 'keys', provides a real opportunity for Adam Kingsley and his goal kicking troops. Jesse Hogan, who currently leads the Coleman race, is the main danger, Toby Greene always requires a thought-out match up, Aaron Cadman can play deep and even versatile swingman Harry Himmelberg can be used to stretch Brisbane's defence...

Hawthorn

vs. Carlton, MCG

Will they handle the occasion?

We've recently mentioned this, but other than the Fremantle win in Tasmania -- always an advantage for the Hawks -- Hawthorn haven't beaten any teams of real substance in their past seven games (real in the way of being genuine finals contenders). Sure, they were stiff against the Giants and could have easily picked up those four points, but Carlton at the MCG, who are desperate to bounce back themselves, is an even bigger test. MCG. Big crowd. Finals on the line. If the Hawks are the real deal, they'll be in this game for four quarters.

Melbourne

vs. Port Adelaide, MCG

What have they got left in the tank?

It's not impossible for the Dees to make finals, but it is highly, highly improbable. The players would know how difficult the task is and when there isn't too much left to play for, it can, naturally, be hard to be motivated for a game. The mentality of this team will come under question if they don't put up a fight against the Power at home, and questions whether their era is officially done will loom, if they haven't already.

North Melbourne

vs. West Coast, Blundstone Arena

Can North ratify their own improvement?

The Kangas are coming off a spirit-lifting 13-point win over Richmond which gives them separation from the current wooden spoon holders, but for all the improvements they have made since the middle of the season, and the obvious talent they have unearthed in their list, it's still only three wins for the year -- just as much as last year. The Eagles can be a tricky opponent playing with nothing to lose for a stand-in coach, but with a home ground advantage and players in career-best form, back-to-back wins for only the second time since 2021 will do a lot for the confidence in this group that what they're working towards, and the steps they think they have taken, is real.

Port Adelaide

vs. Melbourne, MCG

But can they do it at the 'G?

The football we saw from the Power last week was scintillating and probably the best we've seen from any team this season. Not to mention they've now won five of their past six games including scalps over premiership fancies Carlton and Sydney in their past fortnight. But premierships are earned because you can win games at the MCG, and apart from just scraping past the Tigers all the way back in Round 2, Ken Hinkley's only other test at the venue was a 42-point loss at the hands of Collingwood. Here's another chance, against a tenant club, to prove they really might just have what it takes to go all the way in 2024.

Richmond

vs. St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

Can the Tigers keep the pressure on North Melbourne?

The Tigers are now a game and percentage behind the Kangaroos, and therefore in the box seat to win the wooden spoon, but there would have been a for at Richmond who would have watched the Lions dismantle the Saints with great interest. St Kilda is also eliminated from the finals race, so what do they have to play for? Pride? Well, they did last week and barely mustered a whimper, so could Richmond channel their energy into one last upset, putting the pressure back on North to avoid the wooden spoon?

St Kilda

vs. Richmond, Marvel Stadium

Can the Saints' young forwards rebound and show more consistency?

Against the Bombers a couple of weeks ago, the Saints' young bigs showed some great signs, but only one major between Mitch Owens, Anthony Caminiti and Cooper Sharman on Sunday against the Lions shows just how far they have to become consistent contributors. Against the worst team in the competition, can they step up and help steer their side to victory?

Sydney

vs. Collingwood, SCG

Do they still have the cattle to kick a winning score?

In the last two weeks, Sydney have scored 36 (5.6) and 48 (7.6) and lost by a total of 151 points -- clearly their lowest two scores of the season. They've also lost five of their past six matches, that win coming over North Melbourne, and are severely out of form. If they want to regain it, it'll have to come against the Pies on Friday night and it'll have to be because John Longmire has helped his players rediscover the scoring prowess that made them so formidable for much of the season. Logan McDonald and Joel Amartey (who missed last week's horror show) haven't kicked multiple goals in a game in four weeks now. We should expect a response, but it doesn't feel like finding an answer will be easy.

West Coast

vs. North Melbourne, Blundstone Arena

Is Jarrad Schofield the man for the job?

The first win is out the way, but the Suns at home is about as close to a 'gimme' as Schofield will get. The much-improved Kangaroos in Hobart is a different kettle of fish. This could be a tight contest, and Schofield will be wanting to put his best foot forward as the hunt for the Eagles' next coach continues to narrow. A win will help his cause, and a tight loss wouldn't be a disaster, but a big loss and he might just be 'the caretaker'.

Western Bulldogs

vs. Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

Can the Dogs keep the pressure on the top four?

If the Western Bulldogs win all their remaining games, and other results go their way, they'll finish in the top four, which is remarkable given the situation at the club midway through the year. The Dogs have been in fabulous form, winning six of their past seven, and their only loss in that time? Well, it was at Adelaide Oval against the Power. Luke Beveridge's men return to Adelaide this week to face the Crows. Can they atone for their South Australian fans and keep the pressure on the teams above them?