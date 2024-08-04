Open Extended Reactions

In Round 21 of the 2024 AFL season, Essendon's skipper put the team on his back when it mattered most, and one team has emerged as the clear favourite, but Carlton's struggles can be summed up by one star's outing. Here's whose stocks are up and down.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.

Adelaide

Stocks up: It's a shame Riley Thilthorpe had a massively delayed start to the year, because the Adelaide big man has been terrific since rejoining his AFL teammates. The 22-year-old has booted multiple goals in each of his four games this season -- including 3.0 from seven grabs against the Cats -- and appears to have all the traits that could see him quickly emerge as one of the premier forwards in the game if he can stay healthy over the offseason.

Stocks down: The Geelong hoodoo just won't go away! The Crows have now lost their past four matches against the Cats, and seven of their past eight. In fact, Adelaide has not won down at GMHBA since 2003, going 0-14 at the venue in 21 years...

Brisbane

Stocks up: There's no doubt about it, Brisbane's premiership stocks are WAY up, and they're pretty clearly the flag favourites with three rounds remaining. Of the top eight teams, they're in the best form, as other contenders continue to stumble and give footy fans reason to doubt them, the Lions just keep on winning, and winning well. Is it their flag to lose?

Stocks down: Despite the win (and their form) the Lions will be sweating on the fitness of a couple of forwards in coming days. Eric Hipwood was a late out with a groin (perhaps it was slightly precautionary), but Charlie Cameron was subbed out and ended the match on the bench with ice on his leg.

Is the 2024 premiership now Brisbane's to lose? Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Carlton

Stocks up: Our Brownlow Predictor had Patrick Cripps three votes ahead going into this round, but that lead may have just extended after the Carlton skipper almost willed his team over the line in a barnstorming comeback at the MCG. Cripps picked up 30 disposals, seven clearances, nine score involvements, and a goal in the devastating loss to the Magpies, but he went absolutely beast mode in the final term, racking up nine touches, four clearances and four inside 50s.

Stocks down: And there you have it, Charlie Curnow's 66-game goal streak has come to a stunning end, only registering 0.2 for the night and being held goalless for the first time since Round 1, 2022. The two-time Coleman medallist finished with 0.6 rating points against the Pies -- the second-lowest rated game of any player on the ground. You know the Blues are struggling when even Curnow can't impact the scoreboard.

Collingwood

Stocks up: The Collingwood defence has been largely under siege this season, being opened up on many occasions and not performing to the level expected of them after being one of the league's stingiest last season. But the trio of Darcy Moore, Billy Frampton, and Jeremy Howe held up outstandingly under a barrage of Carlton entries on Saturday night, making 31 spoils between them and keeping the daunting Charlie Curnow-Harry McKay duo to just one goal between them. Fair effort!

Stocks down: Collingwood's 2024 season may still have a heartbeat -- just -- but they'll have to get through their final stretch of the season without Jordan De Goey, who was subbed out of the game with a high-grade hamstring. It's been an injury-interrupted season for the Magpies star who has been battling through a groin issue, and this is the latest blow in a frustrating season.

Collingwood's Scott Pendlebury is chaired off the ground after his 400th AFL match. Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Essendon

Stocks up: Great players stand up in big moments, and skipper Zach Merrett stood up in the biggest of moments. With his side's finals hopes on the line, and after Fremantle's Jye Amiss levelled the game with just 35 seconds remaining, Merrett took the final centre clearance by the scruff of the neck, hitting the contest at speed, burning off Hayden Young and dashing forward, handpassing the ball to Sam Durham who kicked what was ultimately the winning behind. In a fantastic season, it might be 'the' moment for Merrett, and maybe the Bombers.

Stocks down: One man sighing in relief following the heart-stopping win would be Jayden Laverde. From the 50 metre penalty, the three free kicks against, including the brain-dead one in the final two minutes which led to Jye Amiss tying the scores with just seconds remaining, to just being a little lost playing one-on-one, it was one of his poorer games for the Dons. He owes Merrett, Sam Durham, and Sam Draper a beer!

Fremantle

Stocks up: You can question certain parts of Freo's list, but you can't question the quality of young key forwards they have. Jye Amiss and Josh Treacy are so important for the Dockers' push heading into September and future years, and they tried their best to get their side over the line on Sunday in the loss to Essendon. Amiss kicked 4.0 and Treacy 3.0 from their opportunities, incredibly important when they're not racking up heaps of footy.

Stocks down: Fremantle's entire midfield was smashed in the fourth quarter, but Sean Darcy was downright awful as the Bombers produced a miraculous comeback. Fumbly, beaten by Sam Draper and Nick Bryan, and without a single disposal in the fourth term, he was ineffective at contesting the ball at crucial stages, including the final centre bounce, from which the Bombers scored the winning behind.

Geelong

Stocks up: Jeremy Cameron was unstoppable at GMHBA Stadium, proving far too much to handle for the Adelaide defence and finishing his afternoon with 6.1 (including the sealer), from 17 disposals and eight marks. It's the 10th time he's kicked five or more goals in a game in the past three seasons.

Stocks down: Had the Cats dropped this game, which they were very close to doing, their place in finals would have been under serious risk. Then you add the knee injury to Sam De Koning, which would have made the rest of this season even more difficult. The key defender twisted his knee awkwardly when changing direction in a non-contact injury -- everything you do not want to see when it comes to knee ailments. Geelong is confident the injury isn't a serious one, so fingers crossed scans confirm the positive news.

Gold Coast

Stocks up: You hear a bit about forwards succeeding as defender, but not a lot the other way around? Well, Mac Andrew might be a rare success story of trying a defender forward, because he was plonked at full forward by Damien Hardwick and looked well at home. His reach was too much for West Coast defenders at times, and his conversion -- especially his set shot routine and technique -- was awesome. Three goals, and a future in the forward line?

Stocks down: Four goals up early in the third, 10 points up early in the last ... this team just isn't mature enough to hold a lead. Desperately trying to notch a first win on the road this season, the Suns gave it all up late, showing the same old issues as the Eagles came from behind. Poor marking at stoppages, and beaten in the midfield late -- just hugely disappointing.

GWS

Stocks up: The Coleman Medal race has officially swung the way of Jesse Hogan. After Carlton's Charlie Curnow failed to hit the scoreboard against the Magpies on Saturday night, Hogan surged ahead in the race, kicking five goals against the Hawks to lead Curnow and the chasing pack by two majors with three games to play! It would be a phenomenal effort for Hogan to clinch the award; from winning the Rising star in 2015, to his father's passing and his own cancer diagnosis, to where he is now -- it's already been a career year.

Stocks down: All's well that ends well, but the Giants really made a meal of their opening quarter, leaving themselves a lot to do to get back in the contest against one of the in-form teams in the competition. Entering the first break down 15 points, but with the same number of scoring shots as the Hawks was almost costly.

Hawthorn

Stocks up: New haircut, same Jai Newcombe. The Hawks' on-baller was at his contested best on Sunday in the loss to GWS, picking up 30 disposals, 19 contested possessions, 11 clearances, and six tackles, and dictating the play at stoppages to great effect for most of the afternoon.

Stocks down: He's going to have some great days in front of the sticks, but it wasn't to be on Sunday for Nick Watson, who managed just four disposals and a behind (but five tackles) in the Hawthorn forward line.

Melbourne

Stocks up: You can never doubt the effort of inspirational leader Max Gawn, who visibly tried his heart out in the tough loss. Despite coming back from, and remaining hampered by, a leg injury, Gawn was still able to amass 23 disposals, nine marks, 44 hit outs, and one goal. It's just a shame there haven't been too many teammates that can hold their heads as high...

Stocks down: One thing all defenders are taught from a young age is when you're on the last line of defence, get a fist, hand, finger, or toe on the footy as it's crossing the goal line -- if you can. Someone tell Tom McDonald! Twice it seemed the veteran swingman was just a little lackadaisical with live balls on the line, in the first quarter going back with the flight uncontested, and another time in the third term with a bobbling ball of Caleb Poulter. Both gettable. Basics, Tom!

It was a frustrating night for Tom McDonald. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

North Melbourne

Stocks up: Luke Davies-Uniacke, take a bow! It may not eventuate for him this year, but the way this guy plays just really screams Brownlow Medal winner, his poise through the middle, ability to break lines and damage offensively no doubt going to put him in best player in the game conversations in future seasons. Should North have won more than they have, it may actually already be the case. LDU finished with 33 disposals (81% efficiency), eight clearances and three goals against the Tigers. Simply brilliant.

Stocks down: Trying to man up on Zane Duursma in the future is going to be very, very difficult. Although he was relatively quiet against the Tigers (he finished with just the five touches), his talent is obvious, highlighted by his spectacular mark over Noah Balta. It's not the first time we've seen that sort of spring in his leap this year. He may not touch the ball often, but he plays in a really difficult position in a side that has struggled to win many games. He screams high impact, and we can't wait to watch him continue to develop.

Port Adelaide

Stocks up: It wouldn't be fair to single out just one player from Port Adelaide's midfield, who completely destroyed the Swans in the middle of the ground on Saturday night. Their focus to hunt Sydney at their strength was a bold play, but it paid off, going +27 in contested possessions, +10 in clearances, and +35 in inside 50s. Zak Butters, Connor Rozee, Ollie Wines, Willem Drew, and Jason Horne-Francis have absolutely emerged as one of the best engine rooms in the comp.

Stocks down: When Port lost to the Lions by 79 points at Adelaide Oval, the team was in a precarious position having copped three straight losses; fans booing to the direction of long-serving coach Ken Hinkley and many calling for his removal. They've now won five of their past six matches and taken down contenders Carlton and Sydney in the past two weeks, obliterating the latter in one of the performances of the year to jump inside the top four. So, to those booing fans, where are you now?

Ken Hinkley is performing under pressure. Photo by James Elsby/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Richmond

Stocks up: It's been a grim year for Richmond, one which will probably end with a wooden spoon, but the unearthing of Seth Campbell has been a rare shining light in 2024. While he didn't light up the match as a whole, he continues to have excellent moments, and his 1.2 and a goal assist from 15 disposals and three clearances was exactly the nourishment Richmond fans would be after in an otherwise dismal campaign.

Stocks down: Well, that should just about sew it up; any other team's chances of winning the wooden spoon have taken a massive hit after North climbed up to three wins leaving Richmond stranded on two. But let's ask this, Tiger Army. Would you rather no flags, or no wooden spoon? Yep, we thought so -- it's just equalisation at work!

St Kilda

Stocks up: We don't think Jack Sinclair has got enough plaudits for his 2024 season. There wasn't too much to celebrate after an 85-point loss to the Lions, but Sinclair's 30 disposals, six marks and eight tackles are just another example of the underrated campaign he has put together. Still a gun.

Stocks down: This is harsh, but when you play like you did last week and your stocks not only rise but skyrocket, it's only natural they drop with down performances. Cooper Sharman managed just 33% disposal efficiency from his nine touches and couldn't damage the scoreboard. He was the second-lowest rated player on the ground (1.3 rating points), with only Jack Higgins (-1.7!) worse after a four-touch game.

Sydney

Stocks up: We might be reaching for a positive where there isn't one, but it's best to get this form out of the way now than let it happen in September. A wake up call? These next few weeks will tell us.

Stocks down: Nevertheless, their premiership chances have absolutely taken a hit. There's no need to be drastic about it -- they are still on top of the ladder after all -- but the Swans were in a position where they could have cemented a top four finish and locked away a home qualifying final many weeks before the end of the home-and-away season. That's now not the case. They're back in the pack, albeit still a nose in front, and out of form. This season may truly be anyone's.

West Coast

Stocks up: He had some poor moments, but some great moments. But overall, it was nice to see Liam Duggan back. Having missed time due to concussion, the co-captain returned this week, kicking the go-ahead goal late in the final term to go with his 22 disposals, eight tackles, and five clearances. Handy! And how about Reuben Ginbey? There's a future at half back there...

Stocks down: Opposition clubs are learning Harley Reid is gettable. Not in a trade sense (apologies for the minor heart attack, West Coast fans), but you can get under his skin. Reid gave away SEVEN free kicks on Friday night. Needs to sharpen up with the footy a touch and keep his emotions in check as well.

Western Bulldogs

Stocks up: The Bulldogs' premiership chances are going in one direction, and one direction only. They already were before this win, but Friday night only amplified what many people are thinking, and that's that Luke Beveridge's side could prove mightily tough to beat in September. They're still yet to lock away a spot given how tight the ladder is, but their recent form is undeniable, and the level of quality they possess across the park is now ominous. Even if it's only an elimination final they secure, they're peaking at the right time ... now where have we seen this before?

Stocks down: He's already emerged as a star of the competition to be honest, but Jamarra Ugle-Hagan's goal kicking is really holding him back, and is clearly the area of the game that desperately needs working on. He kicked bags of four in three consecutive weeks leading into the Round 21 clash with Melbourne, and finished his night with 2.6(!) next to his name. We're loving what we're seeing, but bad kicking will always be seen as bad footy, and it's a facet of his game that could end up proving very costly in another month's time...