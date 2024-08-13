Champion Data's Christian Joly dives into some statless AFL performances after Jordan Boyd didn't touch the footy whilst playing injured for the Blues in Round 22. (2:51)

Round 23 of the 2024 AFL season begins with a huge clash between Essendon and Sydney at Marvel Stadium on Friday night.

Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 16

Marvel Stadium, 7:40pm (AEST)

Team news: The Bombers will make at least one change after Nik Cox was subbed out of last week's game with concussion. Archie Perkins (28 disposals and seven clearances) and Elijah Tsatas (27 and seven) were standout performers in Essendon's VFL win last week, while midseason recruit Saad El-Hawli (21 and one goal) was also solid in his return. Meanwhile, the Swans could welcome back defender Lewis Melican who has been missing with a hamstring injury.

ESPN tip: Swans by 11 points

Pointsbet odds: Bombers $2.50, Swans $1.53

SATURDAY, AUGUST 17

ENGIE Stadium, 1:45pm (AEST)

Team news: Several Giants, including Isaac Cumming, Kieren Briggs, and Jake Riccardi, all remain injured on the sideline, but Stephen Coniglio (shoulder) and Kieren Briggs (shoulder) are set to return. The Dockers could recall Josh Treacy (knee), Sean Darcy (knee) and Michael Walters (hamstring).

ESPN tip: Giants by 16 points

Pointsbet odds: Giants $1.50, Dockers $2.60

People First Stadium, 1:45pm (AEST)

Team news: The Dees are still yet to confirm a return date for Steven May (ribs), who remains sidelined. But it's better news for the Suns who are expected to regain Touk Miller (wrist) this week.

ESPN tip: Suns by 14 points

Pointsbet odds: Suns $1.50, Dees $2.60

MCG, 4:35pm (AEST)

Team news: Several Pies and Lions have put their hand up for selection after strong VFL performances. Darcy Fort (18 disposals, seven clearances and 52 hit outs) was immense but probably isn't needed, while at the Pies, Harry DeMattia (21 disposals, seven tackles and one goal) could be in line for a debut after a string of good showings.

ESPN tip: Lions by 18 points

Pointsbet odds: Magpies $2.35, Lions $1.60

Adelaide Oval, 7:30pm (AEST)

Team news: Unfortunately for the Power, key forward Todd Marshall was concussed in his return game and will miss this week's Showdown, while Mitch Georgiades is expected to remain sidelined with a quad strain. Adelaide forward Taylor Walker will miss the Showdown after undergoing laser eye surgery.

ESPN tip: Crows by 7 points

Pointsbet odds: Power $1.50, Crows $2.60

Marvel Stadium, 7:30pm (AEST)

Team news: Sam De Koning (knee) was held out of last week's contest as a precautionary measure but could make a return this week. Tom Hawkins is also edging closer from a foot injury, but young midfielder Tanner Bruhn will miss with concussion.

ESPN tip: Cats by 26 points

Pointsbet odds: Saints $2.60, Cats $1.50

SUNDAY, AUGUST 18

Marvel Stadium, 1:10pm (AEST)

Team news: Bulldogs ruckman Tim English will miss this week with an ankle injury. Jack Macrae (37 disposals, 17 clearances and two goals) and Ryley Sanders (35, 11 and eight tackles) dominated in the VFL to ensure their names remain in the selection mix. North Melbourne young gun Harry Sheezel is in doubt because of an ankle injury suffered against the Eagles.

ESPN tip: Dogs by 34 points

Pointsbet odds: Dogs $1.08, Roos $8.00

MCG, 3:20pm (AEST)

Team news: TBC

ESPN tip: Hawks by 38 points

Pointsbet odds: Hawks $1.10, Tigers $7.00

Optus Stadium, 4:40pm (AEST)

Team news: Several changes could be made at the Blues as their season hangs in the balance, with Jack Martin, Jordan Boyd, Lachie Fogarty, Charlie Curnow, and Harry McKay all under injury clouds. the Eagles, however, could be bolstered by the return of Tom Barrass, who last week missed after experiencing delayed concussion symptoms.

ESPN tip: Blues by 29 points

Pointsbet odds: Eagles $2.15, Blues $1.70