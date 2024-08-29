The ESPN Footy Podcast team wonder whether it was an oversight to schedule the Western Bulldogs' men's final at the same time as their AFLW home launch. (1:31)

Melbourne president Kate Roffey says she hasn't spoken directly to Christian Petracca, but insists there's no stand-off between the AFL club and the disgruntled superstar.

While Petracca is yet to formally request a trade, he's reportedly told the Demons of his desire to play for another Victorian outfit in 2025.

Roffey says she has no knowledge the 28-year-old wants out, believing the situation had been blown out of proportion by the media.

She admitted she didn't have a clear grasp of Petracca's issues with the club but, without providing assurances, believed the relationship between the parties was "salvageable".

Melbourne president Kate Roffey says there's no 'stand-off' between her club and the disgruntled Petracca. ESPN/Getty Images

"I don't think it is a stand-off and that's a media portrayal of it," Roffey told SEN radio on Thursday.

"I'm not commenting on anything about what his wishes are or are not because I haven't had that direct conversation - these conversations have been had, as is appropriate, with the football department, not me, that's not my area of expertise.

"He's raised some issues at the club and we have taken them on board and we've spoken with him about what's going on.

"He's a player at our club that, to a large degree, is pivotal in our program and we're going to have him here and we're going to keep working with him to make sure we get the best Trac out on the field that we can.

"He's a contracted player and we're working through it with him, with the player leadership group, with the coaches and we will find a resolution to this."

Roffey said she had also spent time as a patient in intensive care and understood the trauma Petracca was experiencing after he suffered life-threatening injuries in the King's Birthday match, which ended his season.

"I have been in intensive care, it's horrific," Roffey said.

"So what he's been through is significantly traumatic and now what's playing out in the media is very difficult for him as well so we've got our arms around him.

"We're sitting there working with him to find a way through this ... so it's not a stand-off, certainly not from our point of view."

But in welcome news for the Demons, Roffey said while Kysaiah Pickett was homesick the gun forward wasn't considering a trade.

"He's got a new, beautiful little baby and his family's, some in South Australia, some in WA and yes, he gets homesick, but we work through that with Kozzy, that's not a new thing," she said.

Asked if she was concerned it could escalate into a trade request, Roffey said no.

"I've been told that's not even a consideration from his management."

While admitting the Demons had issues, Roffey rejected calls for an independent review of the club which plummeted down the ladder from fourth to 14th this season.

"No, I don't think so. We're always looking at reviewing ... we continue to look, we continue to look to grow and make the changes that we need to change.

"We've got some issues, absolutely ... we'll get through it."