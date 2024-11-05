Expert tips, best tips for week 1 of the AFLW finals

Week 1 of the AFLW finals series is almost upon us! Our footy experts put their tips in for some huge clashes on the horizon.

We are at the pointy end of the season where stars are born, games get closer and history is made.

The top eight looks a little different this year with the inclusions of Fremantle, Hawthorn, Richmond, and Port Adelaide. Essendon are back, too! However, North Melbourne, Adelaide and Brisbane remain as the powerhouses to beat.

Finals week 1 kicks off on Friday night when North Melbourne host Adelaide at Ikon Park. The Kangaroos got the better of the Crows in Round 9 and so did their goal kicking. Can the Crows hand the Roos their first lost of the season in the finals?

On Saturday, footy fans will travel to Perth to watch Fremantle take on Essendon. Back in finals and in a season without their captain in Ange Stannett, the Dockers have defied the odds, can they keep it up in November? The Bombers are also without their captain Bonnie Toogood for the rest of the year. Toogood was the key reason as to why the Bombers were able to turn their season around, can someone fill the void?

On Sunday we are back at Ikon Park to see Hawthorn and Brisbane come face to face. The Hawks are playing their first AFLW final in history, can their inexperience match the reigning premiers? The Lions are looking to go back-to-back, is getting redemption for the McCellend Trophy the best way to kick start their finals campaign?

To finish off the biggest week yet Port Adelaide and Richmond play at Alberton in a do or die clash to keep their season alive. The Power are also playing in their first final and have the home crowd behind them, but is that enough to overcome Mon Conti and her Tiges? Meanwhile, the Tigers are back in finals and will be seeking revenge from their straight-sets knockout a couple of years ago.

Only one team can climb Everest and this weekend is just the beginning, so get reading and study what the experts have to say!

EXPERT TIPS:

Isadora McLeay

Certainty and why: Without Bonnie Toogood, I don't see Essendon overcoming Fremantle in Perth.

Upset and why: Despite what the ladder shows, Port Adelaide are an underdog against Richmond, and despite the lack of finals experience I have the Power getting a win in their first ever final.

Tips for the week:.

North Melbourne vs. Adelaide

Fremantle vs. Essendon

Hawthorn vs. Brisbane

Port Adelaide vs. Richmond

Elsa Brown (Western Bulldogs)

Certainty and why: Fremantle will dominate Essendon.

Upset and why: No upset this week...

Tips for the week:

North Melbourne vs. Adelaide

Fremantle vs. Essendon

Hawthorn vs. Brisbane

Port Adelaide vs. Richmond

Jarryd Thomas

Certainty and why: The Roos haven't lost all year and won't stop now. They're going to a preliminary final.

Upset and why: The Power have had an immense back end of the year, and are going to ride that wave in front of a big home crowd to knock off the Tiges.

North Melbourne vs. Adelaide

Fremantle vs. Essendon

Hawthorn vs. Brisbane

Port Adelaide vs. Richmond

Jarryd Barca

Certainty and why: Fremantle should win comfortably at home against a side whose form is up-and-down.

Upset and why: I'm not overly confident there'll be any upsets this week but Port have won their past five games and can eliminate the Tigers without surprise.

North Melbourne vs. Adelaide

Fremantle vs. Essendon

Hawthorn vs. Brisbane

Port Adelaide vs. Richmond