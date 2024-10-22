First-round AFL Phantom Draft: Who your club could pick on night 1

Open Extended Reactions

One of the most even and deep draft pools ever means phantom drafts are fraught with danger this year. There will be stunning sliders and bolters on both nights, and live trade scenarios will play out as talent falls.

The evenness of this year's crop has seen clubs unwilling to shift out of the first-round frame as clubs including Carlton and Melbourne offer huge packages to get up the order. Watch for Richmond -- who own eight of the top 24 picks -- to move a couple of their later selections into next year's draft. GWS will be listening to offers for their three first-rounders, while Sydney is also a team to watch with their two late firsts.

Clubs including North Melbourne, West Coast and Essendon have signalled their intent to get back into the first-round frame, with the latter anticipating an early bid on Academy star Isaac Kako.

The Tigers hold all the cards, and whatever they do at No. 1 will have immediate flow on effects. It makes the nights of November 20th and 21st so fascinating to watch unfold and clubs will have combinations of trades planned for certain scenarios. ESPN's top two prospects in 2024 are projected to land at picks 5 and 7, such is the balance at the top of clubs' big boards.

With six bids and 28 picks, this is ESPN's first round phantom mock a month out from the 2024 AFL Draft.

1. Richmond -- Sam Lalor

GWV Rebels/Vic Country

MID/FWD, 188cm

He wears No. 4 on his back, loves using the fend off and hits the scoreboard from the midfield. Richmond is becoming enamoured with Lalor, and he may be the least likely of the top handful of prospects to be available to them at pick 6. The midfielder's upside is worthy of the top selection. He's a nightmare matchup with his power and aerial ability when swung forward, and the potential is there for him to become the next forward-half game-wrecker capable of the sublime. Lalor edges out Finn O'Sullivan and Jagga Smith for the top spot as it stands.

Sam Lalor. Photo by Chris Hyde/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

2. North Melbourne -- Alix Tauru

Gippsland Power/Vic Country

FWD/DEF, 193cm

North's interest in Tauru is well-documented. The high-flying tall is a sensational aerialist, launching himself at the ball with reckless abandon. He can intercept down back or play as a traditional lead-out full forward, and fits North's build perfectly. The Roos have flirted with trading down the order for another top 20 selection but would risk missing out on Tauru if they traded too far back, such is his meteoric rise.

3. Carlton -- Finn O'Sullivan

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Country

MID, 182cm

O'Sullivan had a frustrating campaign with injury and consistency but it speaks volumes that multiple clubs would still take him at No. 1 overall. Carlton worked some magic to push up the order and they're now in a position to draft the midfielder, pairing him with cousin Sam Walsh for the next decade. O'Sullivan provides immediate remedy to a midfield unit looking for more running power.

Finn O’Sullivan competes in the running vertical jump test. Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

4. BID: Brisbane -- Levi Ashcroft

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

MID, 179cm

Ashcroft will attract a top five bid after capping off a historic junior football career with his third CTL premiership. The younger brother of North Smith medallist Will, Levi brings more scoreboard impact and may start his career inside 50 before graduating to the on-ball brigade at the Lions.

Levi Ashcroft. Photo by Sarah Reed/AFL Photos via Getty Images

5. Adelaide -- Sid Draper

South Adelaide/South Australia

MID, 182cm

Draper is SA's top prospect and showed he's AFL-ready with dominant SANFL performances to end the year. For a Crows midfield lacking speed and dare, Draper's burst from stoppage, creativity going inside 50 and ability to kick goals from the midfield will surely appeal. Adelaide won't be short of options to retool their midfield brigade, with Josh Smillie, Murphy Reid and Jagga Smith all offering something different.

Sid Draper representing South Australia at the U18 Championships. Photo by Sarah Reed/AFL Photos via Getty Images

6. Melbourne -- Harvey Langford

Dandenong Stingrays/Vic Country

MID, 190cm

Melbourne's disappointing campaign offers a silver lining at this pick, where a stack of highly touted midfielders will appeal. Langford is the big-bodied goalkicker, adept at taking contested marks around the ground and using his booming left boot to break down defences. The Demons' midfield trio is ageing, and Langford's point of difference height and skillset adds depth.

Harvey Langford Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

7. Richmond -- Jagga Smith

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

MID, 181cm

It's a huge coup for the Tigers if Smith is on the board here after considering at the top choice. The local boy turned out impressive performances for their VFL side and had an unbelievably consistent year on-ball, proving to be one of the best CTL accumulators ever. He's fleet of foot, opens the game up for teammates and offers one of the highest floors in the draft pool.

Jagga Smith Photo by Paul Kane/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

8. BID: Gold Coast -- Leo Lombard

SUNS Academy/Allies

MID/FWD, 179cm

Lombard adds to the Suns Academy riches; an explosive forward-half midfielder that won a VFL premiership as a 16-year-old and would have played a lot of AFL football if he was on the Gold Coast list in 2024. His mix of speed, agility and power is unmatched in junior football and the Suns will happily match a bid wherever it falls. The Saints have been rumoured to strike here, but this bid could come a little later.

Leonardo Lombard in action for the Allies against Western Australia. Jenny Evans/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

9. St Kilda -- Josh Smillie

Eastern Ranges/Vic Metro

MID, 195cm

Smillie is the type of high-upside midfielder St Kilda has been craving. His ceiling is tantalising as a 195cm inside midfielder with beautiful skills, able to feed runners like Darcy Wilson on the outside and get forward to kick goals. Smillie spent extended periods as the top choice for a lot of recruiters this year but fell away late in the year.

Josh Smillie is in contention to be the No. 1 pick in this year's AFL Draft. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

10. St Kilda -- Xavier Lindsay

Gippsland Power/Vic Country

MID, 183cm

Lindsay's intangibles as a leader with a professional mindset is super impressive when combined with his silky inside-outside game. He's a running machine with a laser left boot, fitting Ross Lyon's power running list build to a tee. Isaac Kako may attract a bid at this point, and local talent Murphy Reid and Harry Armstrong will also be considered.

11. Melbourne -- Murphy Reid

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

MID/FWD, 180cm

Reid's draft range is wide, but his silky talent has been undeniable all season. He claimed Vic Metro's MVP at the championships and won another flag with Sandringham despite injuring his knee in the Grand Final. Melbourne's search for more goals could settle on Reid after trading up for this pick; he figures to start his career as a creative half forward before eventually moving on-ball.

12. Richmond -- Tobie Travaglia

Bendigo Pioneers/Vic Country

DEF/MID, 187cm

Travaglia is unique at the top of the pool, a hard-running halfback with leadership aspirations and bucket loads of competitiveness. It's not only an area of need for the Tigers, but Travaglia suits in the cultural elements that he provides for a rebuild. His flexibility to play across all three levels will appeal for a club effectively restarting with a blank canvas.

Tobie Travaglia with ball in hand. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

13. BID: Essendon -- Isaac Kako

Calder Cannons/Vic Metro

FWD, 175cm

A bid for Kako may come earlier, and Essendon saw it likely that pick 9 would be eaten up so pulled the trigger to trade out. It means they guarantee themselves the best small forward in the pool. Kako is a sublime goalkicker with aspirations to move up the ground in time. His dash, dare and poise are much-needed in the Dons' forward 50.

Isaac Kako in action during an AFL Futures match last season. Daniel Pockett/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

14. Richmond -- Harry Armstrong

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

FWD, 195cm

Armstrong finished the season with a bang and is a lot of recruiter's best key forward in the pool. After taking Lalor, Smith and Travaglia, shoring up key position stocks should be a priority for the Tigers. Armstrong's ability to get up the ground, clunk big pack marks and kick accurately for goal is a well-rounded package.

15. West Coast -- Bo Allan

Peel Thunder/Western Australia

DEF/MID, 191cm

It's no sure thing WA's best prospect makes it to the Eagles after they traded down from No. 3. But it's also not a given that they target him at this point if Travaglia or Reid are available. Allan won a WAFL premiership with Peel Thunder last month and has split his time both in the engine room and off halfback. He's defensively inclined, offers an elite athletic profile and is one of the best leaders in the pool. Allan will play a lot of senior football next year.

WA prospect Bo Allan. Photo by Darrian Traynor/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

16. Port Adelaide -- Joe Berry

Murray Bushrangers/Vic Country

FWD, 181cm

Berry's creativity, scoreboard impact and precise ball use has made him a first-round lock, and he has a host of clubs interested in this range. It's the type of player Port Adelaide would have loved in finals, able to make the most of half-chances and execute under pressure. Berry adds immediate competition in a shallow small forward unit at the Power, who have also shown interest in Cooper Hynes and Luke Trainor.

17. Fremantle -- Taj Hotton

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

FWD/MID, 182cm

Hotton is a relative unknown after tearing his ACL early in the season, but he was on track to be picked much higher than this spot. Fremantle has registered interest in Berry and Hotton may be the next best thing, with his accumulation, goalkicking penchant and class all hallmarks of his game. Long-term, the agile Dragons star may become a nasty one-two punch with recruit Shai Bolton.

Taj Hotton in action for the AFL Academy against Coburg. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

18. GWS -- Oli Hannaford

GWV Rebels/Vic Country

FWD/DEF, 180cm

Hannaford has burst into first-round contention after leaving his run too late to attract a national combine invite. That won't stop the Giants from swooping at this stage - his aerial ability for a small forward is elite, and he loves to use his speed and nous to kick goals in a variety of ways.

19. GWS -- Jobe Shanahan

Bendigo Pioneers/Allies

FWD, 194cm

A Moama native, Shanahan solidified his first-round stock with a brilliant block of football for Essendon in the VFL. The barrel-chested tall is a strong contested mark and booming kick, plus showed good aerobic capacity at the combine. He's a long-term prospect at the next level and GWS can afford to wait, but this selection is also a live trade chance on the night.

20. BID: Brisbane -- Sam Marshall

Sandringham Dragons/Allies

MID, 185cm

Academy graduate Marshall adds to the Lions' riches and is likely to bring about a bid on the first night. While the Dogs would love to add his running power, it's Brisbane who has first dibs. Like Jaspa Fletcher before him, Marshall may start his career on a wing.

21. Western Bulldogs -- Cooper Hynes

Dandenong Stingrays/Vic Country

FWD/MID, 190cm

The Dogs don't have a player like Hynes, whose power, speed and tackling intent will make him an exciting half forward at the next level. Hynes tore games apart from the midfield by kicking bags of goals and finding a lot of the ball, and his upside as a game-changing midfielder is also exciting. The Dogs have lost a lot of run from their midfield and Hynes has the scope to fill the hole alongside Ryley Sanders, but not before he adds more pressure to their forward line.

22. Richmond -- Luke Trainor

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

DEF, 194cm

Trainor is the slider in this phantom draft, but he shouldn't make it past the Tigers at this point. The intercepting tall was touted as a top 10 pick earlier this season but an inconsistent run due to injury has seen him drop out of that top rung. He's a beautiful aerialist and classy by foot, able to kickstart transition with slicing ball use. The tutelage of Nick Vlastuin may be exactly what Trainor needs.

Luke Trainor has been a standout for Vic Metro. Photo by Sarah Reed/AFL Photos via Getty Images

23. Sydney -- Jack Whitlock

Murray Bushrangers/Vic Country

FWD, 200cm

The Swans took their ruck of the future last year in Will Green and should be looking for more depth in their key position players after falling short again. Jack Whitlock is a strong-marking forward with huge potential up forward with his athletic base and reach. He'll be a slow burn as he builds out his frame but the upside is huge as the focal point of a team's forward line.

Jack Whitlock in action for the AFL Academy against the Coburg Lions. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

24. Richmond -- Alex Dodson

Sturt/South Australia

RUC, 203cm

This pick may be moved if a package entices the Tigers, but if not Alex Dodson will appeal as the ruck of the future. The basketball star turned his back on college scholarships and a professional contract to pursue football; he's the top ruck prospect this year and his soft hands and ability to win clearances will eventually translate well to the next level.

25. GWS -- Matt Whitlock

Murray Bushrangers/Vic Country

DEF/FWD, 199cm

Matt won't be made to wait long after Jack is picked, and the Giants are able to take key position talent of the future if they don't move this selection. A key defender who has been swung forward to great success, Whitlock will require time but offers good insurance if Leek Aleer moves on next year.

26. Sydney -- Hamish Davis

Claremont/Western Australia

FWD/MID, 190cm

The Swans took a swing at Will Hayward to great success a few years ago and could do so again with a similar player in Hamish Davis. The aerobic freak is a prolific goalkicker at half forward and had monster games in the midfield at Colts level. Davis has everything required of the modern-day half forward.

27. BID: St Kilda -- Adrian Cole

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

DEF, 194cm

It might be a surprise to see Cole bid on in the first round, but he's quietly put together a brilliant season as a lockdown tall defender and his strong combine 2km has him in considerations on night one. St Kilda will be keen to match a bid on their academy prospect who looks sure to eventually fill the place of the departed Josh Battle.

28. Richmond -- Jesse Dattoli

Northern Knights/Vic Metro

MID/FWD, 179cm

Dattoli's profile is unique -- he averages a contested mark per game despite his size and is a nightmare one-on-one matchup with his smarts and strength. He's also shown ability on-ball to rack up possessions and hit the scoreboard from the midfield, but despite the package there isn't buzz around him much higher than this spot. The Tigers could trade out here, but the upside swing on Dattoli would be a nice decision.