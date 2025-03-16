Dees defender May sidelined with fractured larynx

Open Extended Reactions

Melbourne are bracing for the likelihood of being without Steven May for multiple games after scans confirmed the star defender has a fractured larynx.

May was a late withdrawal from the Demons' narrow 11.11 (77) to 11.8 (74) defeat to GWS on Sunday, following an accidental knock to the throat at training two days earlier.

It is the same type of injury that Dees captain Max Gawn suffered in a training mishap in December, which put the ruckman out of action for six weeks.

Melbourne are confident May's setback is less severe, but the two-time All-Australian defender is in doubt for the clash with North Melbourne in round two.

"He's touch and go for next week, probably unlikely, but it wouldn't be much longer than that hopefully," Demons coach Simon Goodwin said.

"We'll get the right advice from the specialists and everyone involved and make a good medical decision on that.

"It's a pretty important thing to get right so we certainly won't be rushing him."

May played 19 games last season but missed the tail-end of the campaign with fractured ribs.

The 33-year-old was replaced by fellow veteran Tom McDonald against GWS and Goodwin was pleased with how his back-line held up, despite the narrow defeat.

Jake Lever and Harrison Petty combined well with McDonald to thwart a raft of Giants attacking raids.

Goodwin is comfortable with the personnel available as he looks ahead to trying to blunt a North Melbourne forward-line spearheaded by Nick Larkey, who kicked five goals in a round-one loss to the Western Bulldogs.

"Obviously we want Steve back in our team but Tommy McDonald's an experienced player," Goodwin said.

"He actually played some terrific footy for us last year in that key defensive post.

"He's ready to go at either end of the ground whenever we need him."