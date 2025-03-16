Pies' Pendlebury sub plan all about management

Open Extended Reactions

Collingwood coach Craig McRae insists Scott Pendlebury's first appearance as the substitute was simply about managing the club great through a tough early-season schedule.

Pendlebury started as the substitute against Port Adelaide at the MCG on Saturday night for the first time in his 405-game career.

He entered the fray during the third quarter, replacing fellow veteran Jeremy Howe, and had eight disposals in the Magpies' thumping 21.10 (136) to 6.9 (45) win.

McRae felt it was best to lighten the 37-year-old's load, with the Pies navigating three consecutive six-day breaks to start the season.

"We had a good chat about a month ago," McRae said.

Scott Pendlebury (left) and Steele Sidebottom of the Magpies are seen after equalling the record of most games played as teammates (307). Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"I'd been thinking about this for a long time - longer than that. We had a good chat about that.

"To be honest, I was pretty keen to start him as sub last week (against GWS). We talked through that.

"Six days after a travel, we had this game marked for over a month."

Pendlebury will likely move back into the starting line-up when Collingwood take on the Western Bulldogs on Friday night in round two.

They will do so with an energised forward-line, buoyed by the spark off-season recruit Tim Membrey provided against Port.

The former St Kilda target man kicked three first-quarter goals and finished with a game-high four, underlining his potential in the Magpies line-up.

Dan McStay and Brody Mihocek also kicked three goals each in a dangerous attacking mix.

"He got us going and was really pleasing early," McRae said of Membrey.

"He just had that arrow finish that we needed to get the scoreboard moving, which last week was a bit clunky.

"He's been unbelievably impressive as a human with his family around the club and he's just playing his role.

"He's just playing his role and whatever you want, I'll do it. He's a selfless individual and presents another opportunity to make us better."