Tasmania's fledgling AFL club wants the league to agree to "sharper" list concessions as part of negotiations expected to be finalised by mid-2025.

The Devils unveiled their first mascot, named Rum'un, in Hobart on Tuesday - the one-year anniversary of the team's official launch.

The league reportedly has several options on the table to help the club build its squad, including "mini-draft" selections and longer access to pre-listing players.

Tasmania at this stage won't be given top pick in their first draft, with six picks inside the top 13 slated, the league's website reports.

Tasmania will enter the AFL in 2028. Kelly Defina/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

Inaugural executive director and current marketing manager Kath McCann said she expects negotiations to be completed by the end of June.

Tasmania is slated to enter the women's competition in 2027 and field a men's side in 2028.

"We've been working with the AFL for some months in respect to concessions and rules," McCann said.

"We've got some draft rules and concessions that are on the table. It's fair to say we'd like to see those a little sharper.

"It is critically important those rules do get agreed to sooner rather than later, not just for our club but for the other 18 clubs in the league."

McCann said the club wanted a particular focus on concessions around talent.

"So far all of our discussions have been really positive (but) this is when we start to talk with a bit more tension, because ... we're talking about competition," she said.

McCann conceded the October 2027 deadline for construction of the club's high performance centre was getting tight.

The proposed site of the centre was in November switched from Hobart's eastern shore to Kingston, south of the city, following some community opposition.

"We'll be welcoming athletes in 2027, it is important that the facility is open and operating," McCann said.

The Devils licence to be the league's 19th team is also contractually tied to the construction of a roofed stadium at Macquarie Point.

The project is being assessed by the state's planning commission, which is due to provide a report in September ahead of a vote in parliament.

Rum'un, slang unique to Tasmania referencing a scallywag or someone cheeky, will be tasked with building grassroots support across the island.

The mascot's fur has been made from recycled school uniforms and took several months to complete.