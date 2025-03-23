Eagles' emphatic response falls short as Lions escape

Open Extended Reactions

West Coast have fallen short of inflicting one of the great AFL turnaround victories, pushing defending champions Brisbane to the brink at the Gabba.

The slow-starting Lions prevailed 14.10 (94) to 11.9 (75) on a steamy Sunday afternoon after conceding the game's first five goals and trailing at every break.

West Coast had been dominated at the contest by Gold Coast last week in a shocking 87-point loss in Perth.

Rookie head coach Andrew McQualter demanded more against the premiers, and his side responded.

It was West Coast winning those battles after a steamy midday start, while their defensive set-up also rattled the Lions, who last week conceded the first four goals against Sydney but still won.

Attempts to move the ball quickly were continually undone by McQualter's men, with the Lions repeatedly rushed into mistakes and adding unforced errors as the Eagles shot ahead and maintained a 24-point lead until the main break.

Eric Hipwood and Logan Morris kicked five goals between them. Photo by Russell Freeman/AFL Photos via Getty Images

It muted a shell-shocked crowd, who had minutes earlier watched club legends Simon Black and Alastair Lynch help unfurl their premiership flag for the first time since that pair helped win the last of their three-straight titles in 2003.

Eagles wing Tyrell Dewar was impressive early, the second of his two quick goals a mighty effort from outside 50 metres from another smooth transition from the centre square.

Liam Ryan launched the first of his three goals too, the premiership veteran on-song along with Tim Kelly (29 disposals) and Liam Baker (24), who enjoyed a spirited running battle with Brisbane star Lachie Neale (35).

Harley Reid (15 touches, seven tackles, six clearances) worked hard and was a playful target for the 30,000-strong crowd whenever he hit the deck.

Restricted to just 10 touches in last week's defeat of Sydney, Neale had 11 by quarter time.

He snapped a handy goal in the second quarter to keep the Lions close then set up a Zac Bailey goal with another pinpoint kick forward.

Brisbane edged within six points when Callum Ah Chee kicked two goals to begin the third term.

The Eagles missed chances to surge clear again, twice hitting the post, having another touched on the line and wasting an opportunity from close range.

Ah Chee's third for the term gave the Lions their first lead since kicking the game's opening point, but the expected deluge from the home side didn't quite come.

Jack Petruccelle's goal moments after he was subbed on put the Eagles back in front, and Tyler Brockman's final-quarter double kept them close.

But the hosts chipped away, Josh Dunkley snapping truly and Logan Morris soaring to mark and kick his second that effectively iced the contest, before he added a third.

Brisbane debutant Will McLachlan kicked two goals, wing Jaspa Fletcher was a standout when the chips were down and added a late goal, while Dayne Zorko's (28 disposals) influence grew approaching halftime.