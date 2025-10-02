Open Extended Reactions

With the 2025 AFL season complete, clubs, players, and fans have turned their attention to the trade and free agency periods, with player movement the big focus ahead of the offseason.

Rumours have long been swirling in footy circles that a number of high profile players might be set to find new homes ahead of 2026, and several of these may come to fruition.

Here's every completed free agency signing and trade deal:

Key Dates

Friday, Oct. 3: Free agency period begins (9am)

Monday, Oct. 6: Trade period begins (9am)

Friday, Oct. 10: Free agency period closes (5pm)

Wednesday, Oct. 15: Trade period closes (7:30pm)

Wednesday, Nov. 19: National Draft -- Round 1

Thursday, Nov. 22: National Draft -- Round 2 until completion

Player movement tracker - every completed deal

Friday, Oct. 3

TBC