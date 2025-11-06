Every club's X-factor for the 2025 AFLW finals series

Open Extended Reactions

Finals footy is where stars become legends -- and every team has that one player capable of flipping a game on its head. The 2025 AFLW finals series is stacked with storylines, from dynasties chasing more glory to new contenders daring to dream.

Whether it's a match-winning moment, a pressure act that inspires teammates, or a piece of brilliance that sparks momentum, these are the players who can make the difference when it matters most.

Here's every club's X-factor heading into this year's finals series.

North Melbourne -- Tahlia Randall

In a team that hasn't lost a game since 2023, it's almost impossible to single out one X-factor, but it's hard to look past Tahlia Randall.

While much of the attention centres on North Melbourne's star-studded midfield, it's Randall who capitalises on their hard work. A powerful, fast-leading target with a booming kick from outside 50, she's the heartbeat of a forward line stacked with talent. Randall finished just three goals shy of the AFLW leading goalkicker award this season, a testament to her consistency and impact.

What makes Randall so dangerous is her versatility, she doesn't need the perfect delivery. Whether it's a mark in the forward 50 -- which she leads the league for -- or a loose ground ball, she finds a way to make something happen. Her movement brings teammates like Alice O'Loughlin, Tess Craven, and Blaithin Bogue into the game, creating space and opportunities for others to thrive.

Her unpredictable leading patterns make her a nightmare matchup for defenders, as seen against Hawthorn when Emily Everist simply couldn't keep up and Randall slotted four goals. A genuine medium forward who can play tall or small, she's the ultimate contributor for North's scoring, and the player who can break open a final in a matter of minutes.

A roving Tahlia Randall kicks a beauty 🙌#AFLWRoosSaints pic.twitter.com/B5BYWcjwnP — AFL Women's (@aflwomens) October 26, 2025

Melbourne -- Kate Hore

There was a collective sigh of relief down in Casey when Kate Hore was cleared from concussion following Melbourne's win over Geelong -- an injury scare that could've seriously disrupted the Demons' finals plans.

The Melbourne skipper is one of the premier players in the competition when the ball is in her hands. Her footy IQ, composure, and silky skills make her one of the league's most dangerous and envied talents. Hore always seems to make the right decision whether it's a precise pass inside 50 or a composed finish on goal.

Averaging 20.4 disposals and kicking 18 goals for the season, she's the ultimate footy magnet and the heartbeat of Melbourne. Her work rate is relentless, she applies constant tackling and pressure acts, setting the tone for teammates like Alyssa Bannan and Tayla Harris to use their speed and marking strength to full advantage.

Hore can also win her own ball, boasting a 71.4% win rate in one-on-one contests -- elite numbers for a forward-midfielder. She thrives under pressure, and when the stakes rise, so does her impact.

The Demons make their return to finals this year and it's Hore's leadership and class that's at the centre of it.

Kate Hore of the Demons celebrates a goal during the 2025 AFLW Round 9 match between Fremantle and Melbourne. Photo by Daniel Carson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Brisbane -- Courtney Hodder

Courtney Hodder is no stranger to finals football. A two-time premiership player, she's been instrumental to Brisbane's sustained success, playing key roles as a pressure forward in both Grand Final wins.

This season, though, Hodder has evolved her game. After a small taste of midfield minutes last year, she's now a genuine dual threat, splitting her time between the centre and forward line while still bringing her trademark pressure and energy. The move has paid off handsomely for a Lions outfit carrying serious momentum into the pointy end of the year.

Set to celebrate her 75th AFLW game as finals kick off, Hodder remains one of Brisbane's most important tone-setters. Her relentless tackling and ability to force turnovers often don't show up in the stat sheet, but they're what fuel the Lions' transition game and open the door for teammates to shine.

Despite her split role, Hodder is enjoying a career-best season booting 12 goals (a personal high) and averaging 15 disposals per game. She's dynamic and a genuine threat to opposition. She's always on the move and is the kind of player who can shift the momentum of a final in a single play.

If the Lions are to push for another flag, expect Hodder's trademark pressure and spark to light the way once again.

The big pack mark, the candy sell and the finish 🤯



Welcome to the Courtney Hodder show!#AFLWLionsPower pic.twitter.com/COKM19Sfmq — AFL Women's (@aflwomens) October 11, 2025

Hawthorn -- Jasmine Fleming

Hawthorn have built their identity around a slick, fast, and fearless brand of footy, the so-called "Hollywood Hawks" style that mirrors their men's program and has been seamlessly adapted into the AFLW. And few embody that attacking mentality better than Jasmine Fleming.

When Fleming went down with injury early in the season and missed three weeks, the Hawks noticeably lost their spark. Their trademark run and flair disappeared, and they struggled to generate scores from their usual end-to-end ball movement. Her return immediately reignited their energy and precision through the middle of the ground.

Fleming's speed is unmatched, and with captain Emily Bates still sidelined but hopeful of returning soon, her ability to balance the contest through the centre and on the wing is crucial. Averaging 18.7 disposals per game, it's her burst from stoppage and ability to link up on the outside that fuel Hawthorn's attacking rhythm.

The Hawks are humming when Fleming is setting the tempo.

Jasmine Fleming's speed and run with ball in hand provides Hawthorn with unstoppable flair. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Carlton -- Harriet Cordner

Carlton enter this finals series as one of the most intriguing sides -- a young, fearless team full of potential and unpredictability. Surrounded by emerging defenders like Maddy Hendrie and Poppy Schultz, both of whom have enjoyed breakout seasons, it's veteran Harriet Cordner who has anchored the backline with experience and poise, leading by both voice and action.

Cordner has been a brick wall in defence. With a disposal efficiency of 70%, she currently leads the competition in marks and boasts an impressive 83.3% success rate in either winning or halving her contests. In a finals series stacked with tall, dangerous forwards, her presence is invaluable.

At 33 years of age, Cordner remains a vital cog in Carlton's structure and leadership group. She's wound back the clock this season, spending the most time on ground in the competition, and her finals experience from her Melbourne days could prove crucial as the Blues chase a deep run in November.

Cordner has been a crucial piece of Carlton's set up this season. Photo by Adam Trafford/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Adelaide -- Madison Newman

Newman has produced her best season yet for the Crows, quietly becoming one of their most reliable and damaging contributors. While opposition sides often focus their attention on stars like Ebony Marinoff, Anne Hatchard, and Danielle Ponter, it's the classy winger who continues to fly under the radar.

Averaging 20.3 disposals and 343 metres gained per game, Newman provides vital link-up play between defence and attack. Her two-way running, combined with her background as a defender, helps relieve pressure on Adelaide's backline while adding polish when pushing forward. She's clean at ground level, reads the play superbly, and uses her precise kicking to open up the field and create scoring opportunities.

Her standout performance came in Adelaide's win over top contender Hawthorn, where she racked up 28 disposals, eight intercepts and 474 metres gained, an outstanding game for a winger against a finals-calibre opponent.

With most of the attention on Marinoff and Hatchard, Newman shapes as the Crows' potential difference-maker in this finals series, the one capable of quietly turning a game on its head.

St Kilda -- Jesse Wardlaw

If you need proof of why Jesse Wardlaw is the Saints' ultimate X-factor, look no further than Round 7 against Port Adelaide, when she single-handedly dragged St Kilda to one of the greatest comebacks in AFLW history. That's exactly the kind of player you need in finals moments.

Playing in their first ever finals series, the Saints lack experience on the big stage, but Wardlaw brings plenty. A premiership player with Brisbane, she knows what success looks like and how to rise when the pressure's on.

Wardlaw's ability to push up the ground, provide a strong marking target exiting defensive 50, and then link up with her running small forwards makes her a crucial connector in attack. When she's at her best, she elevates everyone around her.

The Saints enter the finals off back-to-back losses -- including a hefty defeat to the 12th-placed Bulldogs -- and one key factor has been the recent quietening of Wardlaw's trademark influence that drove their six-game winning streak. But big-time players rise in big moments, and Wardlaw is exactly that.

Her versatility is unmatched: she can roll through the ruck, dominate up forward, or even swing behind the ball in 'save-the-game' mode. Few defenders can go with her one-on-one. If the Saints are to make history this finals series, expect Wardlaw to be at the centre of it.

Jesse Wardlaw of the Saints can stand up in big moments. Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

West Coast -- Ella Roberts

Ella Roberts is enjoying a career-best season for West Coast and looms as one of the top contenders to poll strongly in the AFLW best and fairest count. Remarkably, Roberts is still only 20 years old, yet she's become the main drive of Daisy Pearce's rejuvenated, youthful Eagles side.

Her absence in Round 11 with hamstring tightness highlighted just how important she is. West Coast lost their attacking spark through the middle and missed her trademark long, precise kicking inside 50, their forwards did not get a look in all game. Not only is she influential at ground level, but Roberts is also exceptional aerially, with a strong leap and ability to take contested marks in traffic.

Opposition sides know that if you stop Roberts, you go a long way to stopping West Coast. Her leadership, composure and game-changing moments make her indispensable to the Eagles' finals hopes.

In her return against Carlton, Roberts wasted no time reminding everyone of her class, helping the Eagles look like an entirely different side to the week prior. Averaging 23.3 disposals and 20.1 pressure acts per game, she's a rare blend of polish and work rate, making every touch count, and she's willing to put her body on the line.

If the Eagles are to make a deep run in their maiden finals campaign, Roberts will need her teammates to rise around her, but make no mistake, she's the one who can turn a game on its head.