Tom Silvagni to learn fate after raping woman

The son of AFL great Stephen Silvagni will learn his fate for raping a woman, less than a fortnight after he was convicted.

Tom Silvagni, 23, denied he digitally raped the victim twice in the early hours of January 14, 2024 at his Melbourne home, but a Victorian County Court jury rejected his story.

He was instead found guilty of two counts of rape on December 5 and is due to be sentenced on Wednesday morning.

The maximum jail term for rape is 25 years.

At a pre-sentence hearing on Friday, barrister David Hallowes SC argued Silvagni should receive a lighter sentence because he was a young man whose time in custody would be more difficult.

He pointed to Silvagni's poor mental health and documented suicide risk, as well as the additional punishment he faced from extensive media attention.

Mr Hallowes urged the judge to sentence Silvagni to a non-parole period that would act as a light at the end of the tunnel.

"He can see that he can get out and make something useful of his life," the barrister said.

Crown prosecutor Jeremy McWilliams reminded the court Silvagni had been convicted of objectively grave offending.

He pointed to Silvagni's series of lies, where he claimed to be his friend during the rape and then doctored an Uber receipt so it looked like the other man left the house later.

His friend had consensual sex with the woman at the home earlier in the night and left in the Uber before Silvagni raped her.

Mr McWilliams described the deceptions as calculated and said Silvagni had clearly taken advantage of a vulnerable woman.

The victim confronted her rapist during the pre-sentence hearing, describing Silvagni's crimes as evil and a violation of her body and trust.

Silvagni's parents Stephen and Jo were not in the room during her statement but they addressed reporters outside court, saying their son maintained his innocence and flagging an appeal.

Silvagni will be sentenced at the Melbourne County Court at 10am.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

National Sexual Abuse and Redress Support Service 1800 211 028

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636