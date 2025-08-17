Stocks: Sheeze Louise, Jezza's quest for 100 is over

Open Extended Reactions

In Round 23 of the 2025 AFL season, Harry Sheezel produced a masterpiece and Harry McKay reminded everyone he's a star, but Jeremy Cameron laid a costly egg. Here's whose stocks are up and down.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.

Harry Sheezel developed a case of leather poisoning, but Jeremy Cameron had the opposite problem. ESPN/Getty Images

Adelaide

Stocks up: Josh Worrell and Mark Keane -- the Adelaide brick wall! There's a genuine chance the key defensive pairing is never that busy again such was the scope of the barrage of Collingwood inside 50 entries (71) they had to deal with. They weren't alone, but they did it with aplomb. The duo combined for 23 intercept possessions, 14 marks, and 20 rebound 50s against the Pies and were crucial to the Crows' ability to secure the thrilling win -- and potentially the minor premiership.

Stocks down: Feels pretty tough to single out one player, but Zac Taylor, who has shown plenty at the top level this season, struggled to impact the game playing a more forward role, finishing with just the six handballs before being subbed out of the game.

Brisbane

Stocks up: How valuable has Jaspa Fletcher become to this Lions side? Patrolling the back 50 and wing with aplomb in Friday night's crucial win over Fremantle, Fletcher amassed 32 disposals and a staggering 17 marks as he intercepted and launched attacks all night. This sort of game fits in so well with Brisbane's ability to control contests by smashing their opponents in uncontested footy. On Friday, the Lions won the uncontested possession count by 90, and the uncontested mark count by 93.

Stocks down: It's not looking good for Jarrod Berry, the Lions mid suffering a nasty dislocated shoulder in the win. Will he be able to get back for finals?

Carlton

Stocks up: Blues fans have been waiting patiently -- okay, maybe not patiently -- for a destructive Harry McKay performance, and they got it in the penultimate round of the home and away season. McKay torched Port Adelaide's back six with an equal career-high seven goals, to go along with a career-high 21 disposals and career-high 15 contested possessions. The question is whether he can bring that form into 2026...

Stocks down: Not for the first time this season have we questioned the value of both Corey Durdin and Jesse Motlop. Carlton's small forward pair struggled yet again, combining for a solitary behind, despite the fact their side dominated every facet of the game. This season, Durdin and Motlop have combined for just 30 goals. Durdin has kicked five goals in his last 11 games, while Motlop has managed three in his past six. Not good enough.

Collingwood

Stocks up: There's one thing you simply cannot criticise despite a fifth loss in six matches: Effort and hunger. That was evident and, coming off a shocking loss to the Hawks a week earlier, it was exactly what was required. Craig McRae's side still doesn't come away with the four premiership points, but play that same game again and finish with +34 inside 50s and +22 tackles (+26 inside 50), and we'd assume with confidence the result is reversed. The Pies aren't done yet.

Stocks down: Regardless of said effort, the fact still remains -- Collingwood's grip on top four has loosened significantly and an elimination final is now the most likely scenario. Once the most efficient side in the competition when entering the forward line, the Pies could only manage 16 scoring shots despite 71 entries (the most they've had in a single game in eight years). That is concerning.

Essendon

Stocks up: A rare win-win for the Bombers in the one-point loss to St Kilda? The young Dons showed plenty of promise and took it up to an in-form team, but the stronger draft position hasn't been lost with a late-season win. Rhys Unwin showed signs, Luamon Lual had moments of brilliance, Liam McMahon looked nice. Good signs!

Stocks down: ...But geez, it would have been nice to get a win, and a bit of nourishment for the supporters who have been through a lot this season. Just two games left, Dons fans.

Fremantle

Stocks up: Well, fair play to the Fremantle crowd, who showed up in incredible numbers for the crucial clash with Brisbane. The attendance of 54,302 was Fremantle's highest home and away crowd in a match not involving West Coast. Huge!

Stocks down: High-stakes game, sold-out stadium, genuine Friday night blockbuster. And the Dockers failed the test. Beginning a match 0.8? Shades of the 2022 elimination final. Losing the uncontested ball by 90? Not good enough. Allowing Brisbane to take 93 more uncontested marks? Not good enough. Lack of composure? Not. Good. Enough.

The Dockers failed a big test against the Lions. Photo by Daniel Carson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Geelong

Stocks up: The Swans at the SCG was always going to be the toughest test for the Cats in their -- soft -- run home, but Chris Scott's side passed it with flying colours. The win means they've locked up a top four spot, with it the prized double chance. It all means a Geelong premiership is looking more and more likely...

Stocks down: Okay, he's going to win the Coleman Medal by a country mile, but Jeremy Cameron can wave goodbye to his dream of a 100-goal season. The Cats spearhead failed to kick a major against the Swans, just the second time in 2025 he's been held to zero goals. Jez didn't need a haul of five or six against Sydney, but three or four would have kept him within striking distance. He still requires 21 goals to reach the magical 100 mark, and with one home and away game to come (and yes, plus finals), that's looking nearly impossible.

Gold Coast

Stocks up: Jarrod Witts doesn't get the plaudits he deserves. The combative ruck had a whopping 50 hit outs against the Giants to go with his 11 disposals, 11 contested possessions, and seven clearances. Noah Anderson also couldn't have done much else in the loss, racking up 32 disposals, eight clearances, and 728 metres gained to continue his terrific season.

Stocks down: If you're another finals contender, don't forget -- the Suns still have a game in hand, against the struggling Port Adelaide and Essendon, mind you. So despite sitting ninth at the conclusion of Round 23, a maiden finals series is still odds-on, and a top four berth will be in their own hands.

GWS

Stocks up: It's easy to sing the praises of Finn Callaghan, but yet again he was the highest-rated Giant in their upset win, picking up 29 disposals, eight marks, six tackles, eight clearances, and seven inside 50s. Harry Rowston also played an integral role in the absence of many stars, booting four majors from six marks and 12 disposals that should keep him in the selection frame even if senior players are set to return for September.

Stocks down: The Giants are in solid form and clearly have the talent to cause damage in finals, but you'd think they'd love to put more pressure on their opponents via territory and a better clearance game. Across the last five games, they have a -0.2 inside 50 differential and rank 16th for clearances - better than only West Coast, Richmond, and Essendon. It isn't a be-all, end-all situation, and stars such as Josh Kelly will return to strengthen that area.

Hawthorn

Stocks up: Jack Gunston turned back the clock with a stunning seven-goal haul at the MCG, taking his season tally to a career-best 60 majors. At 33, the veteran continues to be a match-winner and has all but put himself in the All-Australian frame. With the Hawks looming as a genuine wildcard heading into finals, Gunston's consistency and class in front of goal remain one of his, and their, biggest weapons.

Stocks down: Nick Watson managed to sneak through a goal but was otherwise quiet, collecting just three disposals before being subbed off in the third quarter for Luke Breust. The wet conditions didn't help the lively small forward, and while it's no knock on his talent, Hawthorn would've loved to see him cash in at the 'G.

Melbourne

Stocks up: Skipper Max Gawn once again led from the front in the loss, finishing with 27 disposals, six marks (four intercepts), 35 hit outs, and five clearances in a dominant display. emerging forward Jacob van Rooyen provided a spark in a tough season, slotting two goals from six marks and 13 disposals while bringing plenty of physicality inside 50 -- exactly what Dees fans want to see.

Stocks down: The Demons avoided complete embarrassment with three of the last five goals, eventually trimming the margin to 36 points, but the contest was largely one-sided. With finals long gone, there's a danger of the 'nothing to play for' vibe creeping in. A tougher showing will be expected next week against Collingwood, who are playing for their top-four lives.

North Melbourne

Stocks up: Wow, what a performance from Harry Sheezel! The North Melbourne youngster equaled the record for most disposals in a game, tallying a massive 54 in a big win over the Tigers. Sheezel also had 16 contested possessions, 15 score involvements, eight inside 50s, 683 metres gained, and kicked two goals. Give him the three Brownlow Medal votes, too!

Stocks down: It's a shame Tassie-based North fans didn't get to see more of a successful side during the Roos' 13-year tenure in Hobart, with the club exiting the state on a high in front of 11,176. It's unfortunate the Roos have decided to cut ties with Ninja Stadium despite the Tasmanian team not coming into the league until 2028, with the island state still seeking a host for matches in 2026.

Port Adelaide

Stocks up: Congratulations to Travis Boak for a wonderful career - he showed up for his last game in his home state of Victoria even though his team didn't. He managed 22 disposals, five clearances, four tackles and a rare goal. Hopefully he gets the send-off he deserves at home next week.

Stocks down: He may be a little bit stiff with the length of the ban, but Ollie Wines is experienced enough (and big enough) to know that if you choose to bump -- and get someone high -- you will be banned. His high hit on Cooper Lord resulted in the Blue being subbed out with concussion, and Wines was slapped with a three-game ban by the Match Review Officer.

Richmond

Stocks up: Injuries and the fact he's now playing for a poor side has made Tom Lynch somewhat of a forgotten man in footy, but there aren't many better full forwards in the game when fit and firing. Lynch kicked three -- and it really should have been five or six -- against the Kangaroos, clunked a game-high six contested marks, and had 12 contested possessions. He'd be spoken about far more in footy media if the Tigers were up the other end of the ladder.

Stocks down: How do you let an opposition player have 54 disposals? Seriously, we know this Tigers side is young and inexperienced, but Adem Yze really should have sent someone to Harry Sheezel, if anything to learn how to find the footy!

St Kilda

Stocks up: Rowan Marshall set the tone in the ruck, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera was once again terrific, and Cooper Sharman and Jack Higgins did the damage up forward with three goals each -- exactly the kind of spread you'd expect in a Saints win. The nucleus is clearly there, but the emergence of Hugo Garcia might be going under the radar and is just as exciting. The 20-year-old still needs to tidy up his disposal, but his 20 touches, 12 tackles, and five inside 50s gave us a nice glimpse into the Saints' future midfield mix.

Stocks down: No one knows which way Nasiah is leaning with his contract decision, and his post-game comments won't have eased any nerves among Saints fans: "I'm just focused on finishing the season off and giving my all to this football club, giving my all, playing week-in, week-out." Yeah, fans could be forgiven for feeling uneasy after that response.

Sydney

Stocks up: A couple of Swans caught our eye on Sunday afternoon. Firstly, Peter Ladhams didn't quite match the output of Brodie Grundy's second half of the season but was still one of his side's best with two goals from 17 disposals, 10 clearances, seven score involvements, and 35 hit outs. Nick Blakey was also at his line-breaking best against the Cats, finishing with 23 disposals (20 kicks), game-highs in both rebound 50s (11) and intercept marks (five), and 732 metres gained.

Stocks down: His second half of the season has been quite extraordinary, but Isaac Heeney will want to move on and forget this weekend's game against the Cats pretty quickly. The Sydney star was heavily tagged by Geelong's Mark O'Connor, finishing with a season low 15 disposals and two clearances. Once again, Heeney has been carrying the Swans of late, so we don't want to be too critical over one down performance!

West Coast

Stocks up: It's probably time we gave Jack Graham a little love. The former Tiger has been a handy acquisition for the Eagles, and once again played his role, albeit in a 94-point loss to the rampant Bulldogs. Graham had 20 disposals, but a team-high seven clearances and 445 metres gained.

Stocks down: On the flip side, the same cannot be said for former Blue Matt Owies. The 28-year-old has failed to fire in the blue and yellow, tallying just seven goals from 16 games this season. Granted, opportunities to score in the West Coast forward line are often limited, but that still doesn't account for this level of underwhelming output. Don't forget, Owies averaged 30 goals per season in his last two years at Carlton...

Western Bulldogs

Stocks up: Given his delayed start to the year, Marcus Bontempelli has been absent from this season's Brownlow Medal chat. And while he's unlikely to win the award he so clearly deserves, he continues to prove he's the best player in the sport. Bontempelli humiliated the Eagles on Sunday afternoon, racking up 31 disposals, 15 contested possessions, 10 clearances, and kicking two goals. If not for that earlier injury this might well have been the year he finally won Charlie.

Stocks down: Okay, this one's very much tongue in cheek, but only six goals between Aaron Naughton and Sam Darcy feels very much unders against a woeful West Coast outfit. The pair had been on an absolute tear of late and it wasn't beyond the realms of possibility one of them ended the night with a double figure haul. Alas, it wasn't to be.