Open Extended Reactions

The AFL's oldest man is still a matchwinner, and Freo won its crucial clash, but the Bulldogs officially secured an unwanted record. Here's whose stocks are up and down after Round 24.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.

Scott Pendlebury was instrumental for the Magpies on Friday night. ESPN/Getty Images

Adelaide

Stocks up: The forward mix is looking sharp, despite the close result to lowly North Melbourne. Ben Keays returned to form with three goals, while Riley Thilthorpe's three (and two goal assists) shows he's in good nick, while James Peatling (three majors, three assists) also had a day out.

Stocks down: They've wrapped up the minor premiership, but there'll be a little concern about depth heading into finals for Matthew Nicks, expecially with Izak Rankine out. Hugh Bond (just three disposals) couldn't establish himself in the contest and looked a little overwhelmed at times, while first-year player Sid Draper (five disposals) was subbed out after having minimal impact. Not the end of the world in the home and away season, but September is a different kettle of fish.

Riley Thilthorpe was one of Adelaide's best on Saturday afternoon. James Wiltshire/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Brisbane

Stocks up: Geez, Josh Dunkley just makes every team better, doesn't he? The hard-working, two-way midfielder was instrumental in Brisbane's crucial win over the Hawks, tallying a game-high 33 disposals, 16 contested possessions, nine score involvements, nine marks, and eight tackles. He just does a bit of everything ... every single week.

Stocks down: So it looks the Lions might be landing Oscar Allen in the off-season which probably spells the end for Sam Day. The 32-year-old journeyman has failed to fire as an injury replacement for Brisbane, this weekend being held goalless against the Hawks. We understand he's been deployed around the ground, but three goals from 12 appearances is pretty underwhelming.

Carlton

Stocks up: It would be an utter shock if George Hewett doesn't win Carlton's best and fairest this season. Time and again he's been the club's top performer in 2025, enjoying undoubtedly a career best campaign at age 29. On Thursday night he was again instrumental in the Blues' season ending win, tallying 36 disposals, 14 contested possessions, 10 clearances, and kicking a goal.

Stocks down: Don't let a couple of meaningless late season wins clous the reality: Michael Voss' stocks will be at an all-time low this offseason. The Blues managed just nine wins and haven't looked close to a finalist at any point of the year. He's been publicly backed by new CEO Graham Wright, but does Voss last the 2026 season? Who knows. But he'd want to be starting it brightly because fans are fed up with the mediocrity.

Collingwood

Stocks up: Down 15 points early in the final quarter, the Pies, who had won just one of their previous six matches, were staring down the barrel of dropping into an elimination final slot despite early-season dominance. But like he's done so often before for the black and white, Scott Pendlebury's fourth-quarter masterclass helped drag his side over the line to all but secure a top four berth. His eight disposals (100% efficiency), four intercepts, two score involvements, one goal-saving tackle, and unmatched composure controlled the outcome of the game, and showed why he's been a star of the competition for so long.

Stocks down: Collingwood will be sweating on the scan results for Jeremy Howe's adductor injury. It will be a significant blow to Craig McRae's defence -- and his side's threadbare flag hopes -- if the injury-riddled veteran misses any finals, which appears to be the likely scenario.

Essendon

Stocks up: Geez, there's not much to be excited by when you lose 12 straight to end another disappointing season, but we're searching for posititives, and have to be pleased with the late production of Mason Redman. The dashing Dons defender was arguably his side's best in...

Stocks down: Why would Zach Merrett bother 'wasting' his 250th AFL game on what was a totally irrelevant and meaningless Thursday night?! Merrett, who was under an injury cloud heading into the final game of the home and away season, has been a wonderful servant to the Essendon footy club and deserved a far bigger crowd to celebrate him than the 41,150 that turned up to the MCG. Had he rested up and not played this week (in either game), the league would have certainly found a way to schedule a Round 1 blockbuster next season for a fitting 250th celebration.

Fremantle

Stocks up: That was the exact response we wanted to see from a usually flaky club! And with the upset over the Bulldogs, Fremantle's finals prospects have certainly surged. When all lines are humming at their best as was the case on Sunday afternoon, the Dockers are a quality outfit that can compete against anyone, as their 7-3 record against fellow top eight teams this season shows. With a home elimination final secured, a win from there and, potentially, momentum on their side against a qualifying final loser, who knows how far the can go? One week at a time of course, their consistency an issue this season, but they won't be pushovers.

Stocks down: He'd been playing well up until he copped a right shoulder knock in the third term, but Corey Wagner was eventually subbed out of the game despite trying to play on.

Josh Treacy celebrates a goal for the Dockers. Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Geelong

Stocks up: It's clear Bailey Smith just has to be an All-Australian lock for 2025. In his first year in hoops, he's averaged the better part of 32 disposals and six clearances, and was instrumental in the Cats' win over the Tigers on Saturday afternoon. He had 34 disposals, 10 inside 50s, and 594 metres gained and looks in phenomenal form heading into finals.

Stocks down: How picky do you want us to be? It'd be great to see a little more out of Brad Close, who went goalless today, but has kicked just 3.9 in his last six outings.

Gold Coast

Stocks up: Well, there's still one more chance for this club to break through and secure its first finals berth.

Stocks down: Does this team have the intestinal fortitude to overcome more than a decade of failing to reach September? This side was just about a lock for top four not long ago, but a couple of late season wobbles has the Suns in grave danger of not only missing the four (that dream's already done), but missing the eight entirely. Sure, Damien Hardwick has done well to have the Suns in a position to play finals this year, but the job's not done. Could they squander Wednesday night's game against Essendon?

Damien Hardwick, while disappointed, backs his team to win on Wednesday. Sarah Reed/AFL Photos via Getty Images

GWS

Stocks up: Toby Greene. Need we say more? The skipper stood tall with two incredible marks at the death to seal the win. We won't do it justice, so take a look for yourself below!

Stocks down: You wouldn't want to be GWS' week one finals opponent - Brent Daniels, Jesse Hogan, Jake Stringer, Jack Buckley, and Josh Kelly are all expected to return.

Toby Greene takes TWO HUUUUGE marks to save the game for the Giants! 🤯#AFLGiantsSaints pic.twitter.com/luYiUYUyF3 — AFL (@AFL) August 24, 2025

Hawthorn

Stocks up: He probably hasn't had the season Hawks fans were hoping for but is Jack Ginnivan about to peak at the right time? The polarising forward racked up 23 touches and booted two goals against the Lions, as well as finishing the night with a team-high eight score involvements.

Stocks down: He's teased so much potential but Changkuoth Jiath still feels a lot like a work in progress, probably not ideal when he's 26 years of age. The Hawks defender had limited influence against Brisbane, tallying just six kicks, and continues to make some questionable decisions. We're a fan of the upside, so you've got to stick it out.

Melbourne

Stocks up: Melbourne's big guns really lifted for the occasion. Max Gawn (23 disposals, a game-high 14 contested possessions, and seven marks), Christian Petracca (28, eight inside 50s, and one goal), Clayton Oliver (30, and nine score involvements), and Steven May (23, six intercept marks, and 10 rebound 50s) couldn't have done much more in their final game of the season, while young gun and Rising Star contender Harvey Langford was also outstanding with 26 disposals, 665 metres gained, and one goal.

Stocks down: Scoff if you need to -- Melbourne was a better team than you think this season, but its record in games decided by single digits (0-6) really cost them in the end, losses to the Pies (twice), Bulldogs, Saints, Blues, and Giants by an average of five points restricting them to just seven wins and 14th spot on the ladder. With the right offseason moves, the Dees could be a riser in 2026.

North Melbourne

Stocks up: Do it once (on debut!). Nicely done. Do it twice? Not bad! Do it three times?! Hell yeah! Cooper Trembath, welcome to AFL footy. Three games, three goals in each for the Roos forward, who is looking extremely comfortable at the top level after being taken in the midseason draft just a couple of months ago. There's something to work with going forward!

Stocks down: For an experienced head, Aidan Corr just doesn't do enough. Deployed in a rare forward-ish role, he had just four disposals and zero marks in the final game of North's season. It was clearly a decision to play defensively on one of Adelaide's backs, but it feels as though other options (eg. Finbarr Maley) would have been a better option for a building side.

Port Adelaide

Stocks up: What a collective effort Friday night's thrilling triumph over Gold Coast was. For a club which has struggled to put together any semblance of a competnet performance in the past few weeks, to down a top four conteder to send off coach Ken Hinkley and club stalwart Travis Boak. From Connor Rozee and Zak Butters combining for 70 touches, to Mitch Georgiades kicking four, and debutant Harrison Ramm playing on Ben King. Huge. Just huge.

Stocks down: Are Port fans going to be happy now? Ken's gone, the succession plan is now underway, and an era of uncertainy and transition awaits. Hinkley was a fine servant of the club, and got the send off he deserved, but let's be real, the conduct and hysteria from some sections of the supporter base over hte past 18 to 24 months was embarrassing.

Travis Boak and Ken Hinkley get sent off with with a win. James Elsby/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Richmond

Stocks up: There are a few positives to take out of this game, and the year for the Tigers. Five wins is more than just about anyone except the most one-eyed of Richmond fans could have expected. Props to Josh Gibcus, too, who managed to play out the game unscathed after a long layoff with hamstring and ACL injuries. And Kamdyn McIntosh, who bows out a premiership hero. Nicely done, Tigers.

Stocks down: He's a premiership player and now a veteran of this club, but Nathan Broad's season has broadly been underwhelming. Leadership qualities aside, often just doesn't offer enough output in a young side. He had just six disposals from 83% game time in the loss to Geelong.

St Kilda

Stocks up: There's a lot to work with next season, that's for sure. Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera's re-signing, Darcy Wilson's enormous 23 disposals and five goals against the Giants, the emergence of Max Hall, Max King's return, Mitch Owens back, the potentially inclusions of Tom De Koning and Leek Aleer... yeah, you have reasons to be excited about 2026, Saints fans!

Stocks down: Mattaes Phillipou's calf injury just epitomises the youngster's season, doesn't it? We're really hoping he can have an injury-free preseason and stay healthy going into the year. He's got so much potential and Ross Lyon's hopes of returning the side to finals are certainly boosted when he's fit and firing.

Australia and New Zealand audiences can now access over 10,000 live ESPN events on Disney+. Sign up to watch the NBA, NHL, MLB, UFC and much more! SIGN UP

Sydney

Stocks up: How about Errol Gulden's finish to the season? After breaking his ankle in the pre-season, the Swans didn't get him back until Round 15, but his impact was undeniable as soon as he returned. Sydney looked a far more dangerous side with him out there, and his final outing summed it up perfectly, picking up 36 disposals, 10 marks, and two goals in a commanding display to close out an injury-hit campaign.

Stocks down: The form of the top nine really didn't help Dean Cox's first year in charge. The ladder squeeze was brutal -- the Bulldogs look likely to miss finals with 14 wins, while Sydney finished 10th with 12. In another year, that tally has you right in the mix. Injuries to key players didn't help the Swans' cause, but this season's sheer competitiveness left them on the wrong side of the line. They appear primed for 2026.

West Coast

Stocks up: The nightmare is finally over! One win, 22 losses, and officially the worst season in club history. If there's a silver lining, it's that the fans can finally put this horror show behind them.

Stocks down: To add to the pain, captain Oscar Allen has told the club he'll explore free agency. The star forward, who barely featured this year through injury, leaving after such a dire campaign feels like the ultimate gut punch for the Eagles.

Western Bulldogs

Stocks up: Credit to Marcus Bontempelli who put on his superman cape and did all he could to drag his side over the line and lock in a finals berth. The Bulldogs skipper finished with 33 disposals (14 in the final quarter!), 11 clearances, six tackles, and two goals. Even in a loss, it was an inspiring effort.

Stocks down: In the end, Luke Beveridge's team will be lamenting their record against the contenders this season. The Bulldogs were the highest-scoring team in the league, won 14 matches, and ended the home-and-away campaign with a percentage of 137%. But two wins and nine losses when the opponent was one of the other top nine sides means they simply were not good enough. That has to fall on Beveridge.