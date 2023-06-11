Round 13 of the 2023 AFL season saw one champion struggle in a milestone game and another produce something we haven't seen in years. Meanwhile, the Blues continue to disappoint and Shai Bolton is back to his devastating best.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down. Every club features, so jump ahead to your team below (desktop only).

Peter Wright starred while Lance Franklin struggled. GETTY IMAGES/ESPN

Adelaide

Stocks up: If Taylor Walker could write the script for his 250th match, surely not even that version would go as sweetly as his incredible performance on Saturday afternoon. Tex kicked 10 (yep, 10!) goals in his milestone match and became the fourth Crow of all time to do so, joining Tony Modra, Scott Hodges and Tom Lynch. Walker has had many ups and downs in his career, both on and off-field, but you can't deny his talent; an elite kick, strong mark, and ability to perform soundly for his team no matter the occasion - everything we saw against the Eagles.

Stocks down: We mentioned it last week, and we mentioned it the week before, but if anything, does Adelaide's monster win over West Coast only further highlight the difference between the Crows at home and the Crows away? A test against the Pies at the MCG next awaits them after the bye. Big game.

Brisbane

Stocks up: The Lions' critics are once again in full voice. Chris Fagan's most recent road failure has brought the club's premiership credentials into the spotlight. Brisbane suffered one of the biggest shock losses of the year on Saturday afternoon, getting overrun by the plucky Hawks at the MCG. They are now 1-13 at the home of football since the beginning of 2015.

Stocks down: Wait, Joe Daniher played? We've loved his season to date -- and even named him in our mid-year All-Australian team -- but his ability to go completely missing from games has unfortunately been his downfall. And go missing he did, Daniher registering just 10 touches and five marks with no scoreboard impact. He's been a solid enough contributor in 2023 so we'll back him to bounce back against the Swans next week.

Carlton

Stocks up: The only Blue who can really hold their head high after the first half of what's turning into a horror season is Adam Cerra. Once again, Cerra played a lone hand in the Carlton midfield, finishing Sunday night's game against the Bombers with 31 disposals, a game-high 14 contested possessions and, surprisingly, also a game-high in score involvements.

Stocks down: The Blues won the inside 50 count by 15 against Essendon yet managed to score just six goals and lost the game by 34 points. The forward line is totally broken and over the last six weeks has been the most inaccurate in the game. Harry McKay's one goal just wasn't enough production, Charlie Curnow was wasteful and the smalls has little influence ... again.

Harry McKay leaves the MCG after another Carlton loss. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Collingwood

Essendon

Stocks up: Up one end were the last two Coleman Medal winners and up the other was Peter Wright, in just his first game of the season. While McKay and Curnow combined for three goals, Wright booted five on his own, causing Michael Voss and the Carlton coaching staff problems all night long. Essendon's best and fairest winner from 2022 was a massive inclusion and could be the difference between this side playing or missing out on finals.

Stocks down: They'll take the four points and move on but against an opposition that can actually take its chances the Bombers don't win. Carlton dominated the territory battle, winning more contested ball, disposals and enjoying more inside 50s, but they never looked like winning, particularly in the second half. Brad Scott will be hoping for more production out of his midfield after the bye.

Fremantle

Stocks up: There's so much to like about young Docker Jye Amiss. The 19-year-old, now in his second season, booted a game-high four goals in tricky conditions at Optus Stadium. He just looks ultra comfortable on the big stage and, contrary to his surname, takes his chances in front of the big sticks. He's now kicked 27.8 for his career, and over the last five weeks has 15 goals and just two behinds.

Stocks down: As great as Amiss was, many of his fellow Docker forwards didn't show up. Bailey Banfield had just one kick and was subbed out of the game, Michael Frederick had six touches and didn't hit the scoreboard, while youngster Sam Sturt did little. Liam Henry and Sam Switkowski also failed to score or impact the contest. Lachie Schultz found some ball but even he didn't register a goal. Far too inconsistent.

Geelong

Gold Coast

GWS

Stocks up: Who do you look to when you need a spark? That's right, Toby Greene. The Giants skipper put on a masterclass down in Tasmania -- particularly in the third term where he had eight disposals, two tackles and kicked two clever goals to break the game open. He finished the game with three majors from his 24 disposals as the Giants got the job done by 28 points.

Stocks down: He's a real talent but what's with Jake Riccardi spending almost a third of the game on the pine? Against the Kangaroos, Riccardi played just 67% game time, and, believe it or not, that's actually up on his average game time for 2023! For someone who is now 23, he's just got to get fitter!

Toby Greene put on a show against the Kangaroos. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Hawthorn

Stocks up: There's so much to love about the up-and-coming Hawthorn midfield. The likes of Jai Newcombe (21), Will Day (22), Dylan Moore (23), Connor Nash (24) and James Worpel (24) all played an important role in Hawthorn's upset win over Brisbane on Saturday afternoon. Sam Mitchell looks as though he has plenty to work with over the coming years, a great mix of inside and outside players, speed and those who are capable of hitting the scoreboard.

Stocks down: Any day Luke Breust is subbed out of a football game is a sad day. The sharpshooting Hawk kicked one goal before suffering a corked leg in the third term and exiting the game. But while we're speaking about Breust, we absolutely loved the jersey swap between he and former Hawthorn forward line partner in crime Jack Gunston. Great stuff!

Melbourne

North Melbourne

Stocks up: He tried his absolute heart out all afternoon and it was a pleasure watching young George Wardlaw go toe-to-toe with some of GWS's experienced midfield bodies. The 19-year-old picked up 22 disposals and won six clearances from just 70% game time (we expect this to lift later in the year and certainly into 2024). He also kicked his first goal at AFL level.

Stocks down: When he's hot he's one of the most watchable players in the league, when he's not, it's tough viewing. Cam Zurhaar is a serious talent but he just couldn't get going against the Giants on Sunday afternoon. It's a damn shame as the Kangaroos were in the contest up to their eyeballs and a contribution from Zurhaar would have gone a long way. Alas, it wasn't to be and Zurhaar finished the afternoon with just five kicks, no tackles and a solitary behind to his name.

Port Adelaide

Stocks up: If you think Jason Horne-Francis was good against the Bulldogs, we've got news for you - he's going to get even better. Somehow he had only 13 disposals, but but his two majors and burst from stoppage means the impact he gets from those touches is just so high. A pleasure to watch. Shoutout to Charlie Dixon as well, four goals on his return to the side is massive.

Stocks down: This club is absolutely flying. Ten wins in a row, second on the ladder and a genuine premiership chance. All stocks are trending upward.

Richmond

Stocks up: It was a performance for the ages from Shai Bolton who proved once again he LOVES playing in his home state of Western Australia. Bolton had a career-high 33 disposals (including 14 in the final quarter), 16 contested possessions, 11 inside 50s, six clearances and a staggering 925 metres gained. Oh, and he also booted the match-sealing goal in the dying seconds.

Stocks down: He's not in the team to rack up touches but key back Tylar Young has a way to go to cement a spot in this Richmond backline. Just one disposal and one tackle for Young before eventually being subbed out of the game for the exciting Hugo Ralphsmith.

St Kilda

Stocks up: He's been rather unheralded among wider footy fans, but there's no doubt Saints supporters are loving what they're seeing from Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera. He's being used as one of the Saints' key distributors out of the back half in 2023, with his foot skills heavily relied upon by Ross Lyon. Averaging 22 disposals per game (up from 14 in 2022), 17 of those are usually kicks (rated elite). Against the Swans on Friday, he was prominent, picking up 30 disposals, 445 metres gained, and a goal. As a backman, he's also averaging 12 pressure acts (above average, according to Champion Data).

Stocks down: He's a massive X-factor when he's on, but Anthony Caminiti can suffer from patches of inconsistency. Yes, he kicked a goals against the Swans, but he had just five disposals as he battled at times as the ruck and up forward. We're expecting a lot of a ninth gamer.

Sydney

Stocks up: In lieu of the 'usual suspects' stepping up for the Swans in their loss to St Kilda on Friday night, it was refreshing to see Ollie Florent relish. He was the Swans' No. 1 ball mover in the midfield, finishing with 34 disposals (20 kicks) and 676 metres gained (a game-high), while also contributed four clearances and a goal assist from 93% time on ground.

Stocks down: He kicked two goals in his 350th, but it's pretty clear the end is not far away now. Lance Franklin has been a champion of the game but no longer can he exert the same sort of influence. The Sydney spearhead had just seven disposals and laid one tackle in another uninspiring performance. This year, Franklin has only managed to kick 12 goals. Here's some names who have kicked more: Jye Menzie, Sam Weideman, Jacob van Rooyen, Josh Rachele, Mitch Owens and Ash Johnson.

Lance Franklin struggled for impact in game No. 350. Jason McCawley/Getty Images

West Coast

Stocks up: New recruit Ryan Maric certainly showed a bit! The No. 1 pick from the mid-season rookie draft made his debut less than two weeks after hearing his name called out by the Eagles, and he didn't look out of place at the top level, finishing with eight touches, three marks, two tackles, and two goals in a difficult contest with limited opportunity forward of centre. Not bad for a guy who has now played for SIX different teams in 2023!

Stocks down: Where do you start? The entire club is a mess. A 122-point loss to the Crows is the third triple-figure losing margin the Eagles have suffered this year. They have been beaten by 40+ in every game since Round 2 and their percentage has now fallen to 51.4%. That's Fitzroy or expansion team bad. Grim.

Western Bulldogs

Stocks up: Flopper or just intelligence? Whatever you want to call him, you can't deny that Cody Weightman isn't a high-impact player for the Bulldogs. He was everywhere early on Friday night, kicking goals, roving packs, and leaping to take marks. Don't deny it, if you support any other team, you would love to have Weightman in your colours.

Stocks down: It's low-hanging fruit, but it's a bizarre stat line all the same. Arthur Jones: zero disposals, zero marks, six tackles from 68% game time. He, uh ... had a defensive edge? Maybe? And how on earth did he have a turnover without touching the pill!?