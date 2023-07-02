In Round 16 of the 2023 AFL season, the Swans cost themselves a vital four points, Nick Daicos haters have been forced to eat even more humble pie, and Dan Houston launched a rocket which delivered his side a famous victory.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down. Every club features, so jump ahead to your team below (desktop only).

Adelaide

Stocks up: Is Izak Rankine the recruit of the year? There's a long list of candidates, but the crafty Crow's career-best haul of five goals against North Melbourne surely puts him somewhere near the top after 16 rounds. It was also the ninth time this season he's kicked multiple goals in a match, and the endless excitement and creativity he exudes makes him one of the most watchable players in the league.

Stocks down: Was Rory Laird a little bit underwhelming? Sure, it might be stiff to call out an otherwise reasonable 24 touches, five tackles, and five clearances, but it seems the constant 30-plus possession games we became accustomed to prior to this season have waned. With skipper Jordan Dawson performing the way he is, we're not sure Matthew Nicks is going to care about a slight decrease in output, anyway.

Brisbane

Stocks up: Keidean Coleman has become a hell of a player for the Lions, and a genuine weapon off the half-back line. The 23-year-old had 19 kicks from 24 touches, 10 marks, seven inside 50s, and 606 metres gained in a big win over the Tigers, and something tells us veteran Daniel Rich is not walking straight back into this line up given Coleman's form.

Stocks down: Brisbane are looking increasingly likely of finishing in the top four, meaning we're going to see then in a final at home at least once come September. Given what we know about this side's form at home, you'd hate to be the team that comes up against the Lions at the Gabba.

Carlton

Stocks up: Is Adam Cerra Carlton's best midfielder? That discussion is real. Sam Walsh hasn't had the same influence as in previous years, and Patrick Cripps has been well down from his Brownlow-winning best, but Cerra has risen to become at least the most consistent of Michael Voss' main trio. The former Docker picked up 27 possessions, seven tackles, nine score involvements and two goals against the Hawks, and has now taken his nine-game average to 29.4 touches per game.

Stocks down: The one thing a coach doesn't want in a blowout win like that, with the finals race still as open as ever, is an unnecessary suspension to a key player. Unfortunately, Jacob Weitering has a nervous wait ahead of him after an off the ball strike on Hawthorn ruckman Lloyd Meek will require the attention of the MRO.

Collingwood

Stocks up: Fair play to Collingwood fans, they travel in huge numbers. Despite some same-day flight cancellations from Melbourne, the Collingwood army was loud and proud on Saturday afternoon on the Gold Coast, helping post a (relative to Heritage Bank Stadium) huge crowd of 22,483 - the Suns' third largest home crowd at the venue.

Stocks down: Oh, those Nick Daicos haters are eating some mighty humble pie at the moment. First it was 'he just picks up cheapies from kick-ins', and then it was 'he doesn't get the tough ball'. Well, his display on Saturday was masterful; 36 disposals (13 contested), 10 tackles, eight clearances (five centre clearances), and a goal. Hope the pie is tasty, folks!

Essendon

Stocks up: Did Essendon lose any admirers after Saturday night's thrilling after-the-siren loss to Port Adelaide? Really, their finals bona fides increased, and aside from some sloppiness and poor turnovers early in the match, the Dons were in it up to their eyeballs - even snatching the lead late in the last term to have fans' hearts racing. If just about anyone on Port's team other than Dan Houston has to take that kick after the siren, the Bombers win.

Stocks down: We can't ask him to do everything, but Darcy Parish will wasnt to have a few of his chances in front of the big sticks back considering how the final seconds played out. He had 29 disposals, seven tackles, and five clearances in a dominant display, but zero goals and four behinds! Mamma mia!

Fremantle

Stocks up: If there was going to be a match-winner, it was going to be Michael Walters. The Freo star booted 4.0 at Marvel Stadium from 15 possessions and six marks, with the entire Bulldogs defence struggling to contain him. He remains one of the biggest x-factors in the competition and has now hit the scoreboard in five straight games after an inconsistent start to the season.

Stocks down: Luke Jackson has had better games, his eight possessions and three hitouts nowhere near a good enough return. Also, what's with subbing out Nat Fyfe when game was on the line? He may have only touched the ball eight times in the first three quarters and had minimal influence, but a player of his ilk only needs one hot term -- and sometimes only one chance -- to be the difference. A foot injury that already had him sidelined flared up again according to coach Justin Longmuir which likely explains the decision, but if he's not fit, don't play him.

Geelong

Stocks up: How will the passing of time rate Zach Tuohy? A premiership Cat, soon to be the Irish record holder for V/AFL game played, the 33-year-old drew level with Jim Stynes on 264 games, and is sure to keep going until at least the end of this season, meaning he'll be at least fourth on the all-time games played by foreign-born players (behind Peter Bell, Wayne Schwass, and Alex Jesaulenko). Does Tuohy get enough credit? We'll leave it with you.

Stocks down: It's fair to say Brad Close can count himself extremely fortunate that he wasn't suspended for his clearly dangerous tackle on Aaron Francis. Close pinned the arms, and Francis' head hit the turf in an incident which looked ugly. Fortunately, Francis played on, but players still don't seem to get that pinning the arms could land them in hot water.

Gold Coast

Stocks up: There's always ben a bit of hype surrounding young Sun Sam Flanders and his bucketloads of potential. Did he give us the best glimpse yet against the Pies? He had 27 disposals (14 contested), six marks, and four tackles, which backed up the 27 and nine inside 50s he had a week earlier. He's got something, so hopefully the Suns can persist with him for the remainder of the season.

Stocks down: Ah, Gold Coast and its promises, it's grand highs and it's saddening lows. This has to be one of the most disappointing games in the Suns' short history, especially given the build up and the stakes in such a tight season. They had their chance to make a statement against arguably the best team in the league right now and blew it, being brutally beaten to leave us thinking 'they've done it again'. Stuart Dew couldn't get his team to rise to the occasion, it might be as simple as that.

GWS

Stocks up: A lot of Giants were terrific in the wet conditions, but Josh Kelly's goal ... that was seriously something! In the dying stages of the game, Kelly launched a 65-metre bomb on the run to steal the four points away from the Dees in Alice Springs and ensure the race for the eight has another runner. Our writing won't do it justice, so check out the winner below!

Stocks down: Don't get us wrong, these conditions did not suit key position players -- of which some were still quite serviceable -- but Lachie Keefe had just two disposals from 64% game time. He played a role on Dees defender Jake Lever, but sometimes you have to find other ways to influence the game.

Hawthorn

Stocks up: The Hawks have a good one in Seamus Mitchell. The talented youngster has shown flashes of what he can do at the top level this season with his burst of speed and hunger to play offensive footy an attractive feature of his game. The 21-year-old had 17 disposals (14 effective) and six marks against the Blues, but it's his will to take the game on that surely has Hawks fans excited for the future.

Stocks down: It was a rough afternoon at the 'G for Sam Frost who was primarily tasked with the daunting job on Charlie Curnow. Frost had five clangers from his nine touches and gave away three free kicks. But perhaps his worst moment came with just over three minutes remaining in the third quarter whilst the Hawks were slowly chipping away at the margin. Frost, going back off his mark, attempted a basic handball out in front of a forward-running Mitchell, but what should have been a basic disposal was poorly executed, and instead of a chance to bring the margin back to five goals, it went out to seven when Jack Martin converted from the easily-avoidable turnover. It was a moment emblematic of Hawthorn's day.

Melbourne

Stocks up: Melbourne midfield bull Jack Viney thrived in the wet conditions, collecting an astonishing 41 disposals (24 contested!), seven clearances, and 10 inside 50s. He was even awarded five free kicks... are three Brownlow votes on their way, too?

Stocks down: The Demons lost Bayley Fritsch to a first-quarter foot injury when getting tangled amongst legs from a pack. It's far from ideal losing your most consistent goal kicker in a year where goals have been sparse in that forward 50. It's now been since weeks since the Dees have scored more than 10 goals in a game, so it's fair to say Simon Goodwin, and fans, will be praying it's not a serious setback!

North Melbourne

Stocks up: The off-field stuff has really hampered his career, but Tarryn Thomas does have what it takes talent-wise to be a really effective player at the top level, and we saw that against the Crows. The troubled Roo had 23 disposals, 405 metres gained, six score involvements, and two goals in another promising game since returning to the AFL fold.

Stocks down: Put simply, the Kangas are having an appalling season, and when things are in dire straits it's the experienced players and match winners that the young ones turn to. That's why, Cam Zurhaar, you've got to do more. The powerful forward had 14 touches and one goal to his name -- not outstanding, not bad either -- but what strides has he taken since kicking 65 goals in the past two seasons? So much promise, too much inconsistency. A victim of lack of supply, perhaps?

Port Adelaide

Stocks up: Houston, we have lift-off! What a rocket from Dan Houston to win the game for the Power. To say it was a successful launch from outside 50 is selling it short. Okay, we're done with the puns. Just enjoy this finish again as the Power won their 12th straight game thanks to Houston's after-the-siren bomb!

Stocks down: Travis Boak had a rather quiet night for the Power, amassing just the eight possessions (two kicks) and a measly 26 metres gained against the Bombers. That's his lowest ever possession tally!

Richmond

Stocks up: In a performance that lacked so much endeavour, you can't doubt the effort from staunch defender Nick Vlastuin. The premiership player had 20 touches, eight marks, six tackles, and six rebound 50s, and time and time again his desperation one-on-one is matched by his calmness and will to create drive from the back half.

Stocks down: Tim Taranto is having a brilliant season - there isn't any doubting that. But 38% disposal efficiency? It's been well documented that that's the main part of his game that needs work, and it became even more apparent on the weekend. It's not ideal.

St Kilda

Stocks up: That's a game Saints fans won't be watching back, a real 'just take the four points and move on' type of win. In saying that, ensuring they eked out the four points was crucial given the ladder circumstances, and the fact they were trailing the Eagles -- somehow -- by 31 points! Meanwhile, the Rising Star chances of Mitch Owens keep getting better and better, the Saints forward bagging another four goals from 14 possessions and three marks.

Stocks down: The Saints will be without defender Josh Battle next week after he was subbed out with concussion during the second quarter against the Eagles, after copping a knee to the back of the head in a marking contest.

Sydney

Stocks up: It looks like the Swans have found another beauty in Angus Sheldrick. Playing in just his eighth game, the 19-year-old pick 18 from the 2021 draft backed up his performance from last week which earned him the Rising Star nomination with another notable performance against the Cats on Friday night. He had 21 disposals, six tackles, three clearances, and an equal second-highest eight score involvements. How do the Swans keep finding these guys?!

Stocks down: Where do you start? Sydney didn't deserve to win their clash against Geelong, but for them to only manage a draw is criminal considering the looks they got. Between them, Isaac Heeney, Errol Gulden, Robbie Fox, and Tom Hickey scored 0 goals and 7 behinds, from a total 15(!) shots at goal. Robbie Fox mised a sitter to win it, and Tom Hickey kicked two of the worst set shots you'll ever see. The Swans in total had 32 shots at goal for just 24 scores. They also managed 20 marks inside 50 to Geelong's 11. Goodness.

West Coast

Stocks up: Now there's the effort we've been hoping to see from the Eagles. Everyone out west was hoping -- praying -- for a response after last week's incredible 171-point capitulation to Sydney, and thankfully Adam Simpson's men were able to deliver. In front for parts, and in the game until the very end, it's a performance fans can actually be proud of - and they've been few and far between this year.

Stocks down: Fans and some sections of the media were calling for a 'boycott' of at least the first term on Sunday. Honestly, how childish. It was nice to see good numbers (a crowd of 35,579) at Optus Stadium for a decent match.

Western Bulldogs

Stocks up: Jamarra Ugle-Hagan was a monster for the Bulldogs in their win over Freo. His efforts on Saturday night, which included 4.2, four contested marks including some outrageous leaps and pack marks, and two direct goal assists, is a three-vote performance in anyone's books.

Stocks down: The Bulldogs successfully filled some gaps in their key back portfolio, they kicked more than 100 points, had a clean bill of health, and even their sub Rhylee West had some impact after coming on. Pretty decent day at the office - all stocks are up!