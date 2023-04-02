In Round 3 of the 2023 AFL season, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan made a courageous statement both on and off the field, a star Sun finally announced himself in a stunning career-outing, and a veteran Cat is not where he wants to be at the bottom of the AFL in a damning statistic.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down. Every club features, so jump ahead to your team below (desktop only).

Adelaide

Stocks up: Youngsters Riley Thilthorpe (five goals) and Izak Rankine (four) were sensational against the Power, but it's the former we want to highlight after being left out of Round 1 and used as a sub in Round 2. They just can't leave him out of the team, even when Darcy Fogarty returns, his aerial presence and sharp-shooting accuracy another dimension and weapon to add to an Adelaide forward group that is absolutely flying. The former No. 2 draft pick's full potential was on show and it's a frightening prospect.

Stocks down: Ok, honestly, what were the Showdown Medal voters watching? Jordan Dawson had a great game and his impact deserved recognition, but both Thilthorpe and Rankine, and even Rory Laird (26 disposals and 11 clearances), had a far greater influence when the game was on the line, compared to their captain's 18-touch effort. A head-scratching decision, that's for sure!

Riley Thilthorpe celebrates one of his five goals against the Power. Photo by James Elsby/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Brisbane

Stocks up: He was well beaten in Round 1, but it's been a bright couple of weeks for key defender Harris Andrews. He stood tall against the Bulldogs forward line on Thursday night, finishing with 21 disposals, 16 marks, and five rebound 50s. He was the general down there and without his aerial dominance, it could have been a much worse night for his side.

Stocks down: Year after year we're eager to see what Eric Hipwood can do, promising so much in his younger years and showing an immense amount of potential. But the inconsistent tall could just manage six touches and one goal in Round 3, a quiet night that we see too often from the Lions spearhead. Partner in crime Joe Daniher also disappointed, seven touches and 0.4 to his name not the performance Chris Fagan is after.

Carlton

Stocks up: The most daunting task when you face GWS? Probably the idea of trying to negate Toby Greene. So, Nic Newman, take a bow! The Blues defender did a ripping job keeping the Giants skipper quiet on Saturday afternoon, Greene held to just five disposals and very minimal impact in one of the quietest games of his career. But being able to couple those defensive efforts with 24 disposals, 11 marks and five rebound 50s made Newman's performance a complete one. A sensational effort.

Stocks down: The Blues weren't left to lament their horrible inaccuracy given they took home the four points, but that match got a lot closer than they would have expected. The conditions didn't suit, to be fair, but 9.20? Bad kicking is bad footy, and had the Giants found a way to win in the end, it would have been no one else's fault but Carlton's. There'll be no excuses this week when they face North Melbourne under the roof at Marvel!

Collingwood

Stocks up: On a soggy and slippery Friday night, Collingwood's veterans stood up with composure to help their side grind out a tough 14-point win over the Tigers - despite kicking terribly inaccurately in the first half. Steele Sidebottom and Scott Pendlebury were magnificent, using the footy as if it were bone dry while others around them slipped and slid. Pendlebury finished with 24 touches and a classy goal, and Sidebottom 24 touches and 437 metres gained. Superb.

Stocks down: Collingwood's ruck stocks have taken a massive hit after Darcy Cameron was subbed out with a knee injury on Friday night. It's compounded by the loss earlier in the week of Mason Cox (ribs), which only added to Nathan Kreuger (shoulder) and Aiden Begg (back) who are also on the injury list. How Craig McRae fills this hole will be an interesting watch over the next month.

Essendon

Stocks up: It was not the night the Bombers had planned, aiming to spoil the St Kilda party, but on a night of many negatives, there are still players that can hold their heads high. Darcy Parish was outstanding in the middle again, picking up 35 disposals and kicking a goal, while Jordan Ridley (21 touches and 14 marks) and Jake Kelly (29 and 11) were huge in the back 50.

Stocks down: Some performances were admirable, but Dyson Heppell's... not so much. He featured in this article last week and unfortunately not a lot changed, the former captain lacking influence off half back and looking a shell of his past self. His 16 disposals doesn't read appallingly, but his effectiveness with ball in hand and overall decision making has really dropped off. Is his spot in the side safe? We don't think so.

Fremantle

Stocks up: It was a supreme best on ground effort by Freo gun Caleb Serong, amassing 37 possessions, 12 inside 50s, nine score involvements, eight tackles and eight clearances on his way to the Glendinning-Allan Medal. He's now chalked up 31 or more touches in five of his past six AFL matches - the guy is an absolute jet!

Stocks down: It's the third consecutive week the Dockers lost the contested possession count. A win is a win, and they can aim to build from their Derby heroics after a disastrous opening fortnight, but it's still a concern they weren't able to get on top of their rivals at the coalface despite Sean Darcy's whopping 52 hitouts and the Eagles losing Luke Shuey in the second quarter.

Photo by Daniel Carson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Geelong

Stocks up: The return of Tom Stewart, while surprisingly quick, was also ultra impressive. The key defender slotted back into the lineup seamlessly after initial fears he would miss at least a month of footy when injuring his knee in Round 1. But the 30-year-old showed no signs of soreness, collecting 29 disposals, 13 marks and eight rebound 50s in his return.

Stocks down: Are Geelong's finals chances in tatters? We know, we know, there are still 20 games to be played and it just isn't doom and gloom yet, but a 0-3 start is not ideal. In fact, it's the first time the Cats have gone winless from their first three matches since 2004, and the first time for a reigning premier since 1976. We think they'll come good, but you can't ignore the fact they just don't look the same... Also, three matches and ZERO tackles for Zach Tuohy!? That epitomises the lack of desperation we're seeing on-field at the moment. The jury is still out, but a loss on Easter Monday, and a premiership hangover might well and truly be on the cards.

Gold Coast

Stocks up: Pundits have long lauded the kicking ability of Jack Lukosius, who has played in just about every position on the field but more prominently swung back or even deployed on a wing. But he's a forward and must stay there, the 22-year-old tearing the game apart at Heritage Bank Stadium with five goals from 13 disposals and nine marks. Lukosius reads the play exceptionally well and his decision-making his first class. Also, his effort from beyond the arc was simply extraordinary!

Stocks down: It's great to see him back on the field after an ACL injury ruled him out of 2022, but with free agency coming up at the end of 2024 and big dollars no doubt to come his way, you'd want to be putting in more Lukosius-like efforts, Ben King. Just way too many dropped marks for our liking.

GWS

Stocks up: Josh Kelly was back to his lethal best against the Blues after missing Round 2 with concussion. The midfielder racked up 30 disposals (80% efficiency), six clearances, nine marks, and a goal in soggy conditions - a fair effort in the wet! Counterpart Tom Green was also exceptional in tight with 34 touches and seven clearances of his own.

Stocks down: The dissent rule. Seriously, what are we doing here? The biggest issue may not be that the free kick was paid against Stephen Coniglio, but rather that the ruling and interpretation changes from umpire to umpire. We pray a controversial decision like that doesn't decide an even bigger game in September. See for yourself below, fair or unfair?

Hawthorn

Stocks up: How good was it to see the energetic Tyler Brockman roaming around that Hawks forward line again!? The 20-year-old was hampered by injuries last year which meant his clash against the Roos on Saturday was his first since 2021, and he really couldn't have done any better. The lively forward slotted three goals from 11 touches and was often clutch in the pressure moments, and plays with the sort of freedom and excitement that will make him a player to watch for the Hawks this season.

Stocks down: Jai Newcombe has been charged with misconduct for his 'chicken wing' tackle on Griffin Logue, and he can count himself lucky that a suspension hasn't ensued. To hoist Logue's arm up whilst he's already being tackled by your teammate and leaving his head vulnerable as he faceplates into the turf was really not a good look...

Melbourne

Stocks up: The Dees have found a good one in Jacob Van Rooyen. After biding his time in the VFL for over 12 months, the young key forward finally earned a call up to Simon Goodwin's side probably due to the key position sized hole left by Max Gawn. And the youngster didn't disappoint, looking every bit an AFL-level footballer batting three goals on debut.

Stocks down: It's not as bad a home crowd attendance as they've had in the past, but come on, Melbourne fans, where are you!? For a club that won the flag in 2021 (in Perth), you'd think at least the 66,000-plus members they had signed up last season would again be eager to see their team play at the home of footy in a year where another premiership isn't out of reach. It was against an interstate club, but Sydney visibly had a fair share of their supporters in the MCG stands on Sunday, so the 42,423 that showed up is really not a great result.

Jacob van Rooyen was outstanding in his AFL debut. hoto by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

North Melbourne

Stocks up: A disappointing loss if anything, but it's still a wonderful sight to see hard-nut Ben Cunnington out there playing footy after what he's been through in the past couple of seasons. The 31-year-old posted game-highs in both contested possessions (13) and clearances (seven) down in Tassie, and led the way without Jy Simpkin and Luke Davies-Uniacke beside him.

Stocks down: Jaidyn Stephenson really has fallen off a cliff since his Collingwood days, hasn't he? A few Roos had poor afternoons, but it was just another 11-disposal effort from the lightning-quick mid-forward. We know what he's capable of and hope that he can rediscover his best under Alastair Clarkson, but his start to 2023 has been nonetheless underwhelming.

Port Adelaide

Stocks up: Has there been a more consistent Port Adelaide player through three matches than Connor Rozee? The 2022 All-Australian looks headed that way again this season, and he was clearly Ken Hinkley's best in the Showdown, finishing his night with 28 disposals, six clearances, seven inside 50s and a goal. The guy is in ripping form, it's just a shame his teammates aren't matching his output...

Stocks down: Just one kick. Really, Junior Rioli? We acknowledge that kick was a goal, and that he plays a small forward role many see is the hardest position to play on the ground, but for a player of his class and ability, you really want the ball in his hands a lot more often.

Richmond

Stocks up: Liam Baker might just be one of the more underrated players the AFL. Run him through the midfield, stick him in defence and have him run off half back, or deploy him forward of the ball, and you know he'll give 100% and make things happen. He had 33 disposals in the loss to Collingwood (76% efficiency in the wet), seven score involvements, and 10 rebound 50s.

Stocks down: Inaccurate when his side needed him and beaten badly in the air (despite the conditions), Tom Lynch's 1.3 left a bit to be desired especially late, and given the Tigers only went down by 14 points in the end, had Lynch nailed some gettable shots the match could have been in the balance right at the pointy end.

St Kilda

Stocks up: The Saints celebrated 150 years in fine style. Sure, the way they played was exciting -- staunch defending and fast in attack -- but those throwback collared jumpers were simply exquisite! Wouldn't mind a league-wide heritage round shoved back into the fixture sometime soon. Oh, and Mason Wood (27 touches and 11 marks) and Callum Wilkie (19 and 13) were absolutely terrific.

Stocks down: The only negative so far for the undefeated Saints is the growing injury list. Already without several stars, Wood succumbed to a shoulder injury late in the game against the Bombers and is likely to be sidelined for at least a month, while Jimmy Webster (head) is unlikely to be fit for Round 4.

Saints players Jade Gresham (left) and Bradley Hill celebrate their side's Round 3 win. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Sydney

Stocks up: After two strong wins to open the season albeit against weaker opposition, the Swans had the chance to prove themselves against arguably the best team in it. A 50-point loss? Ouch. But hey, at least those away guernseys are still looking as sublime as ever! One of the best kits in the comp.

Stocks down: What has happened to Isaac Heeney? The Sydney superstar failed to kick a goal in a game for the first time since Round 10 last season, and it's only the third time in his last 30 outings. But besides all that, just 10 disposals (and no tackles) is not the performance you want from one of your best match-winners and go-to players when the going gets tough. Just 13 and 12 touches in Rounds 2 and 1 respectively. He needs to lift.

West Coast

Stocks up: We've already praised this youngster's efforts, but his stocks have risen again and risen sharply. Reuben Ginbey now leads the competition in tackles after three weeks (26), and he plays with the sort of tenacity and braveness that will make him a much-loved inside midfielder at the Eagles for a long time. A smokey for the Rising Star award.

Stocks down: Have we ever seen the sort of injury carnage that Adam Simpson was faced with on Sunday before? Jeremy McGovern looks to have done a bad hamstring, and Luke Shuey could miss some time with the same injury. Alex Witherden was knocked out, Jamie Cripps was sent to hospital after breaking his ankle, and Liam Ryan (knee) had no choice but to admirably play on due to the lack of rotations, before eventually being pulled from the game. It was a gallant effort to even be within eight points of the Dockers at three-quarter time, all things considered.

Western Bulldogs

Stocks up: Can it be anyone other than Jamarra Ugle-Hagan? What an intense week he had; from being racially abused after Round 2, to missing training during the week, to kicking five goals straight in the Dogs' win over the Lions, it's been a rollercoaster ride for the 2020 No. 1 pick. He also showed incredible courage in re-enacting Nicky Winmar's famous image of pointing to his skin, in what's an instantly iconic image. What a response.

Stocks down: They got the win and absolutely deserved it, but Riley Garcia had some nervous moments in that last quarter when the game was on the line. The 22-year-old gave away two costly 50-metre penalties -- the second leading to a Hipwood goal which reeled the margin back to a measly two points -- and often fumbled, lacking composure in the high-pressure situations. He also finished with -2.7 rating points! Yeh, not great...