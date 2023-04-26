Rohan Connolly says he may have underestimated Saints coach Ross Lyon's ability to tweak his teaching style after his side's hot 5-1 start to 2023. (2:31)

The 2023 season is in full swing. Stay abreast of all the Round 7 AFL fixtures, games, news, tips, odds, results, reaction and video as they come to hand.

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

St Kilda vs. Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm (AEST)

Team news: Port will be missing their skipper Tom Jonas after he was rubbed out for a high hit on West Coast's Jai Culley last week. Todd Marshall was also subbed out with concussion and will miss.

ESPN tip: Saints by 15 points

TAB odds: Saints $1.53, Power $2.50

Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

Brisbane vs. Fremantle, Gabba, 1:45pm (AEST)

Team news: Freo's Michael Frederick will miss a month with an adducter injury he suffered against the Bulldogs last week.

ESPN tip: Lions by 28 points

TAB odds: Lions $1.13, Dockers $6.00

Sydney vs. GWS, SCG, 2.10pm (AEST)

Team news: GWS midfielder Tom Green will return after serving his one-match ban but it's bad news for Sam Taylor, who will miss the better part of three months with a hamstring, and Adam Kennedy, who is done for the year after rupturing his ACL. For the Swans, defender Robbie Fox has been ruled out with concussion.

ESPN tip: Swans by 18 points

TAB odds: Swans $1.24, Giants $4.10

Western Bulldogs vs. Hawthorn, Marvel Stadium, 4:35pm (AEST)

Team news: For the Hawks, Max Lynch will miss this clash with concussion.

ESPN tip: Bulldogs by 22 points.

TAB odds: Bulldogs $1.20, Hawks $4.50

Melbourne vs. North Melbourne, MCG, 7:25pm (AEST)

Team news: TBA

ESPN tip: Demons by 40 points

TAB odds: Demons $1.07, Kangaroos $8.50

West Coast vs. Carlton, Optus Stadium, 7:30pm (AEST)

Team news: Adam Saad (hamstring) should return for the Blues after missing last week with through injury, while a second poor loss could see the omission of some names including Josh Honey and Lochie O'Brien. Jesse Motlop has been suspended for one match. For the Eagles, Luke Shuey is in doubt after picking up an ankle injury.

ESPN tip: Blues by 4 points.

TAB odds: Eagles $3.90, Blues $1.26

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

Essendon vs. Geelong, MCG, 1:10pm (AEST)

Team news: Essendon skipper Zach Merrett will return for the Bombers after serving his one-match ban.

ESPN tip: Cats by 33 points

TAB odds: Bombers $3.15, Cats $1.36

Richmond vs. Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium, 3:20pm (AEST)

Team news: Touk Miller is a big out for the Suns after he injured his knee against the Kangaroos, while the Tigers are sweating on the availability of Maurice Rioli Jnr after he looked to tweak his hamstring.

ESPN tip: Suns by 1 point

TAB odds: Tigers $1.40, Suns $3.00

Adelaide vs. Collingwood, Adelaide Oval, 4:40pm (AEST)

Team news: The Pies should regain both Nathan Murphy (concussion) and Taylor Adams (suspension) for this clash.

ESPN tip: Magpies by 11 points.

TAB odds: Crows $2.10, Magpies $1.74