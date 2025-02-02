Aaron Atayde's ideal PBA Commissioner's Cup bracket includes Meralco vs. Ginebra and Hong Kong Eastern vs. Converge in the first round. (2:13)

Magnolia Hotshots, last season's PBA Commissioners' Cup finalists, refuses to bow out of the 2024-25 edition just yet, grinding out an impressive 112-81 victory over NLEX Road Warriors on Sunday to punch their ticket to the playoffs.

After a slow start to the game by going down 15-4 in the first quarter and being tied in the first half, Magnolia climbed back and used a strong 68-37 second half to breakaway from the game.

Import Ricardo Ratliffe led the charge for Magnolia with 32 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks. Their cause was significantly aided by multiple players chipping in to score in double figures like Zav Lucero (14), Ian Sangalang (13), Rome Dela Rosa (13), and Mark Barroca (11)

For NLEX, league's best scorer Robert Bolick's effort of putting up 27 points and six assists was not just enough to lift his team. He also got support from fellow locals in Javee Mocon and Kevin Alas, who combined for 25 points.

The main story of the game, however, will be the lackluster performance of NLEX import Mike Watkins, who only recorded ten points on poor 23.1% field goal shooting. Another factor that derailed NLEX is the struggles they had from deep range, as the whole team just shot 12% (3/25) from beyond the arc.

Magnolia will now face top seed NorthPort Batang Pier in the quarterfinals with a twice-to-win disadvantage starting next week.

More to follow...