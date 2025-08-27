Selling, struggling and searching: What will be Terrafirma's next step?

Open Extended Reactions

With Javi Gomez De Liano now shipped to Magnolia, the Terrafirma core that once powered their surprise run to the 2024 PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals has officially been dismantled.

Since entering the PBA in the 2014-15 season, Terrafirma's journey has been defined more by struggles than success, with only two playoff appearances over the past 10 years. Yet, the 2024 Philippine Cup felt like a rare turning point -- flashes of promise from their young talent suggested a foundation of something sustainable.

In that conference, Terrafirma looked more competitive than ever. They had two reliable 20-point scorers in Juami Tiongson (22.1) and Stephen Holt (21.1), both producing at efficient clips. The recently traded Gomez De Liano also broke out, averaging 16.4 points while hitting 39.7% of his shots from beyond the arc. Isaac Go emerged as a dependable frontcourt option with 11.7 points per game, while Andreas Cahilig provided steady minutes off the bench -- giving the team depth it had long been missing.

But a year later, all these players are gone. Left with the league's bleakest outlook, the question looms: What direction will they take with uncertainty of their stay in the league and with the first overall pick in the upcoming draft?

Terrafirma stays put, but what now?

For much of the 2025 season, Terrafirma became less known for its on-court performance and more for its off-court headlines. Early in the year, Starhorse Shipping Line was reported to have acquired the franchise with plans to rebrand the team. The move initially generated buzz, as it would have introduced a fresh identity and potentially injected new resources into the struggling ballclub. But the excitement quickly faded when reports confirmed that the deal failed to gain approval from the PBA board, with the supposed buyer unable to meet the league's ownership requirements.

Not long after, attention turned to the Zamboanga Valientes, a team familiar to Filipino basketball fans from regional and semi-pro leagues. Their interest in joining the PBA through Terrafirma's franchise offered a glimmer of hope for change, and some reports suggested the sale was on the brink of completion. For a moment, it looked like Terrafirma's constant cycle of trading away assets and rebuilding might finally end under new management. However, negotiations stalled once again, and the Valientes deal collapsed before the PBA could give its stamp of approval.

Despite losing their core and continuing on in their stay in the PBA, Terrafirma will press on with its young group of players. Louie Sangalang was their most consistent performer in the Philippine Cup, averaging 12.0 points and 4.1 rebounds on an efficient 59.1 percent from two. Mark Nonoy brought flair to the backcourt with his scoring bursts, putting up 11.2 points in just 18.6 minutes per game. Meanwhile, Kemark Cariño, though hobbled by injuries, remains an intriguing modern big, contributing 7.0 points and 1.2 blocks on 61 TS% while showing potential as a defensive anchor moving forward.

Who should they get as the first overall pick?

Terrafirma's history with the No. 1 pick has been a sore point for years. They've had it four times using it on CJ Perez, Joshua Munzon, Roosevelt Adams, and Stephen Holt - yet all of them are gone. Even their 2017 top pick was traded to San Miguel, who turned it into Christian Standhardinger, a frontcourt anchor they could have badly used.

That revolving door of talent has kept the team from establishing any true foundation, but for now let's assume that Terrafirma will keep and develop their first overall pick.

Looking strictly at the basketball fit, the 2025 draft is deep with guards, and Juan Gomez De Liano is the standout talent. He isn't just a solid prospect - he would walk in as Terrafirma's best scorer from Day 1one. With Tiongson, Holt, and Javi Gomez De Liano gone, the team no longer has a perimeter player who can create shots at a high level, which the younger Gomez De Liano changes instantly.

His ability to score off the dribble, attack closeouts, and stretch defenses with his outside shot gives him the tools to take over games, something this roster badly needs. Unlike past top picks who had to share touches, he would immediately be handed the keys to the offense with the team they have currently.

More importantly, his scoring gravity opens up opportunities for the rest of the team. Pairing him with Mark Nonoy in the backcourt gives Terrafirma speed and firepower, while opening up looks for Louie Sangalang inside and Kemark Cariño off the pop, if his playmaking truly improves. But above all, he provides what the team has lacked since Perez -- an alpha scorer who can consistently put points on the board and shoulder the offensive load. If Terrafirma finally decides to keep their No. 1 pick, Juan Gomez De Liano is not just the safest choice; he's the player who can instantly become the face of the franchise.