Boxing fans love to predict outcomes. Project winners. And ahead of this weekend's superfight between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, we're sure to get plenty of wild predictions.

Some will pick a winner based on the size differential or which is more physically imposing. Others will make their pick based on either fighter's body of work. But in boxing, just like in other sports, anything can happen.

I excel in giving information and context about a fighter's strengths and weaknesses. However, at the end of the day, I'm just a fan like everybody else, and I love this fight.