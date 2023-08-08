Logan Paul's opponent in his return to boxing is set.

Paul, who has parlayed his YouTube fame into a lucrative career in combat sports, will face Dillon Danis in a boxing match Oct. 14 in Manchester, England, it was announced Tuesday.

It's unclear whether it will be a pro fight or an exhibition. The card will be promoted by United Kingdom influencer boxing promotion Misfits.

Paul, 28, has been a semi-regular performer in WWE over the last year-plus. He has not competed in boxing since facing Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition in June 2021. Paul's only pro boxing match came against KSI in 2019, a split decision loss.

Danis, 29, is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion and training partner of UFC superstar Conor McGregor. The New Jersey native, known for his trolling on social media, fought MMA in Bellator in 2018 and 2019, going 2-0 with two first-round submission wins. This will be his first boxing contest.

Paul vs. Danis will be part of a double main event. In the other big fight, KSI, who pioneered the influencer boxing trend with Paul and Paul's brother Jake, will face boxer and UK reality star Tommy Fury, who is coming off a decision win over Jake Paul back in February.