The heavyweight boxing match between WBC champion Tyson Fury and former UFC champion Francis Ngannou will air on ESPN pay-per-view in the United States, Top Rank officials told ESPN on Tuesday.

The pay-per-view event, which takes place Oct. 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will be available on ESPN+, as well as cable and satellite. The main card will start at 2 p.m. ET, and currently consists of an all-heavyweight five-fight main card.

Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) will not be defending his WBC crown in the event. He is tentatively scheduled to defend that title against Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) on Dec. 23, sources told ESPN's Mike Coppinger.

Ngannou, of Cameroon, will be making his professional boxing debut, in a situation similar to the 2017 money fight between Floyd Mayweather and former UFC champion Conor McGregor.