Jack Catterall routed Jorge Linares via unanimous decision on Saturday in Liverpool, England, in a 12-round junior welterweight bout.

England's Catterall prevailed via scores of 117-111 116-112 and 116-112. He doesn't hold any titles but is ESPN's No. 1 boxer at 140 pounds following a controversial decision loss to Josh Taylor for the undisputed championship last year.

Catterall (28-1, 13 KOs) stunned Linares in Round 5 with a left hand that forced him to grab the ropes. Catterall appeared to hurt him several times later in the bout, but Linares was never in danger of being stopped after being TKO'd in his previous two fights.

"Times when I did catch him, I probably should have gone more [at him]," said Catterall, who ended a 15-month layoff with a decision win over Darragh Foley in May. "These 12 rounds with Jorge are going to put me in good shape heading into these big fights. ... I did what I set out to do. ... Taylor, where are you? Let's have it."

That remains the biggest fight for Catterall, even if Taylor is no longer a champion after he was soundly defeated by Teofimo Lopez in June.

Eddie Hearn, Catterall's promoter, said he'll contact Taylor promoter Top Rank to begin talks for a potential rematch in early 2024. Taylor plans to campaign at 147 pounds; Hearn said they're open to a catchweight bout.

Punch Stats Punches Catterall Linares Total landed 149 82 Total thrown 390 312 Percent 38% 26% Jabs landed 71 27 Jabs thrown 233 159 Percent 31% 17% Power landed 78 55 Power thrown 157 153 Percent 50% 36% -- Courtesy of CompuBox

"It's personal now," said Catterall, who was set to fight Taylor in March before Taylor suffered a foot injury. "He's said some nasty things over the last 18 months and I think we've got a score to settle.

" ... I'm going to need a Josh Taylor, a Devin Haney, a Regis Prograis to bring the best out of me and bring that fire."

Catterall boxed beautifully against Linares to secure the biggest win of his career. The 38-year-old was game but was no match for Catterall's slick southpaw style.

Catterall, 30, measured Linares with his jab and often made him pay with a looping left hand. Linares (47-9, 29 KOs) occasionally showed the athletic ability that made him a three-division champion but more often missed with right hands.

Linares was cut over his left eye in Round 2 following a clash of heads. And his eye was swollen after the bout.

It took its toll. In fact, after four consecutive losses, the Venezuelan -- who was stopped in his previous two outings, both in Russia, preceded by a decision defeat to Haney -- told Boxing News: "That is my last fight. I told my family if I lost, that is my last fight."

Catterall's timing and ability off the back foot were far too much for Linares to contend with and are likely to be a handful for any of the champions at 140 pounds.

"To lose with this guy, I feel amazing; I feel happy," Linares said. "... He's an amazing fighter. ... I don't need to fight anymore. I'm super happy with this fight."

Catterall entered the ring an 8-1 favorite and is now hoping for another title shot next year, if not a shot at revenge.

"Every fighter wants to win a world title, but every fighter wants a fight with that buildup," said Hearn, who also mentioned the Dec. 9 winner of Haney-Prograis as a possibility. "... There will be no respect against Josh Taylor. It's a fight everybody wants to see."