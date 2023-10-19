Jake Paul and Nate Diaz go the distance, but Paul ends up the victor in Diaz's boxing debut. (2:01)

Open Extended Reactions

Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions has extended and expanded its deal with the streaming service DAZN for cards featuring the boxing stars of tomorrow, it was announced Thursday.

Most Valuable Prospects will hold six cards in 2024, compared to four this year. The continued investment by DAZN into boxing is significant given other broadcasters like Showtime are moving away from the sport currently.

Paul and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) co-founder Nakisa Bidarian said they already have 10 boxing events lined up for next year and are planning to expand their fighter roster. It appears likely that Hollywood star and boxing prodigy Javon "Wanna" Walton will make his pro debut on one of the Most Valuable Prospects cards in 2024.

A women's featherweight title fight between Amanda Serrano and Danila Ramos will be paired with a Most Valuable Prospects card Oct. 27 in Orlando. ESPN has Serrano ranked as the No. 2 women's pound-for-pound boxer in the world. Krystal Rosado-Ortiz, a Puerto Rican boxing prospect whom Serrano has taken under her wing, will be on the Most Valuable Prospects portion of the card.