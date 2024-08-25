Open Extended Reactions

Floyd Mayweather Jr. entered the ring for his rematch against John Gotti III on Saturday night in Mexico City with a member of basketball royalty.

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis walked alongside Mayweather en route to the ring to the song "El Toro Encartado" by Natanael Cano.

Floyd Mayweather makes his ring walk in Mexico 🇲🇽#MayweatherGotti | Aug 24 | Live on DAZN: click link in bio to buy pic.twitter.com/6l6DiLnwRi — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) August 25, 2024

Davis had a hand in helping the U.S. men's basketball team win gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, contributing 8.3 points, 6.7 boards and two assists per game.

Anthony Davis is in the building 🏀#MayweatherGotti | Aug 24 | Live on DAZN: click link in bio to buy pic.twitter.com/Iv6uzgziqo — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) August 25, 2024

Mayweather stepped back into the boxing ring nearly seven years to the date after defeating UFC star Conor McGregor to complete his perfect 50-0 professional run.

Since his retirement, Mayweather has fought in multiple exhibition matches, including a June 2023 fight against Gotti that was stopped in the sixth round by referee Kenny Bayless. Following the fight, Gotti and Mayweather exchanged punches that escalated into a brawl between both camps, leading Gotti to be suspended for six months by the Florida State Athletic Commission. Mayweather did not receive a punishment for the postfight melee.

Mayweather won Saturday's rematch, though the highlight of the event had little to do with the actual fight. After referee Hector Afu penalized Mayweather for an illegal punch in the second round, Mayweather got into a verbal altercation with Afu and appeared to dismiss him from the ring. After Afu left the ring, a new referee entered to handle the remainder of the fight, which was organized by Mayweather's promotional firm.