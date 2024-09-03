Open Extended Reactions

Eddie Hearn has said he hopes Conor Benn's boxing ban in the United Kingdom for testing positive for a banned substance will be over next month.

The Matchroom promoter said the English welterweight's lawyers are in talks with UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) and the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) over Benn's suspended boxing license, which prevents him from boxing in his home country.

Benn (23-0, 14 KOs), the son of former super middleweight and middleweight champion Nigel, tested positive for clomiphene in October 2022, causing a scheduled bout against Chris Eubank Jr. to be cancelled. The BBBofC subsequently banned Benn, who has since twice fought in nontitle bouts.

Benn denies he knowingly took a banned substance. He was first suspended from boxing in March 2023 due to two failed drugs tests, after he tested positive for clomiphene, a female fertility drug that is banned inside and outside competition by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Hearn said he hopes to be able to make a big fight for Benn and added that the 27-year-old is the biggest draw on British shores outside of heavyweights Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

If Benn is able to get the all clear to box again, Benn vs. Eubank could return at a London venue for next year, either at the indoor O2 or at the outdoor Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Hearn told a call with UK boxing writers: "Conor Benn's return is going to be massive because when you talk about profile, outside AJ [Joshua] and Fury, Conor Benn's profile is bigger than all of them.

Conor Benn last fought against Peter Dobson in February. Ian Maule/Getty Images

"He's in talks with his lawyers, the British Boxing Board of Control, with UKAD.

"We'll know more early October how that will play out. We've had a lot of questions asking why doesn't he just take a two-year ban -- the test was in June 2022.

"But to Conor's detriment he's never wanted to concede a ban because he believes in his innocence. He's never wanted to do a deal, and it has cost him time.

"I'm hoping now they will have some sensible conversations because it's been over two years since this happened.

"We want a date because it's really difficult to plan. If there's a resolution, I can book the fight and get it made. The frustration for us is not knowing, and that's what we hope will come to an end during the next months or so."

Benn's and Eubank's fathers had two huge fights in the UK in 1990 and 1993 at middleweight and super middleweight, respectively.

Hearn added: "Without any question he could sell out Wembley, especially against Eubank. When his fight against Eubank gets announced and the build-up begins, it's an absolute monster. It's the fastest-selling event we had had at the O2, and that was before all the nonsense.

"Our instructions from Conor are clear -- make the biggest fight possible. That fight is Eubank. When this is resolved, he will be involved in the biggest possible fight we can get him.

"There haven't been any fighters that can sell out Wembley or Spurs outside Anthony Joshua or Tyson Fury. But I do think Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. sells out Spurs, no problem. Wembley is a big number, but with the right card..."

Benn, who is based in Essex, last won a 12-round points decision over Peter Dobson in Las Vegas, in February 2024, and last boxed on British soil in April 2022. Eubank, who is 34 and has a record of 33-3, with 24 KOs, has not fought for over a year and is due to box Kamil Szeremeta in Saudi Arabia on Oct. 12.